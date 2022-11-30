2024 Chevy Equinox EV Strives for Futuristic Styling & Affordable Pricing

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is an important one for the bowtie brand. Although wearing the ubiquitous Equinox name, the electric variant is far from its namesake in the family tree. It occupies an ever-growing market segment with a war chest full of impressive credentials that appeal to value-conscious, green-minded families, big or small.

Wearing newly-contoured sheet metal inspired by the Chevy Blazer EV and Silverado EV, the all-new Equinox EV is the much-vaunted $30,000 EV that Tesla has yet to mold into fruition.

“We are at a turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers, and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors. “With the flexibility of GM’s Ultium Platform, we are bringing to market vehicles at nearly every price point and for every purpose.”

2024 Chevy Equinox EV: What’s New?

The Chevy Equinox EV is an all-new battery-electric crossover based on parent company GM’s Ultium electric architecture. It offers seating for five and up to 57 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. It arrives at Chevy dealerships in the fall of 2023 as a 2024 model with either a single-motor FWD or dual-motor variant with AWD. There are five trim variants: 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, 2RS, and 3RS.

The base Chevy Blazer EV 1LT with FWD will reportedly start at or around $30,000 before destination and tax credits, making it a smashing deal against comparable EVs like the VW ID.4 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV. Photo: Chevrolet.

Powertrain, Range & Charging

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV FWD has a single front-mounted electric motor that churns out 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft. of torque. It has a modest battery that delivers 250 miles of estimated driving range. Meanwhile, a bigger battery option extends the driving range to a GM-estimated 300 miles.

Available across the trim ladder is a dual-motor variant that offers all-wheel grip, 290 horsepower, and up to 346 lb-ft. of torque. Chevy claims the AWD Equinox EV delivers up to 280 miles of driving range combined with the larger battery. Regenerative braking with one-pedal driving is standard across the lineup. Meanwhile, the Equinox EV accepts up to 150 kW of DC fast-charging to replenish 70 miles of range in 10 minutes. Buyers can refer to the MyChevy app or access Ultium Charge 360 to locate charging stations or plot routes efficiently.

The range-topping Equinox EV 3RS eAWD has an available 19.2 kW Level 2 charger that delivers 51 miles of range per hour of juicing up. Moreover, the standard 11.5 kWh Level 2 recharger adds 34 miles of range per hour of recharging. “The Equinox EV has the range to take you where you want to go, the spaciousness for your passengers and gear, and the technology to do it all comfortably and confidently,” said Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevrolet.

Exciting Standard Features

The base Chevy Equinox EV 1LT has manual front seats, 19-inch aluminum wheels, an 11-inch instrument cluster, and an 11-inch infotainment touchscreen. We prefer the 2LT trim with an eight-way power driver’s seat, heated front seats, a heated tiller, roof rails, a front LED light bar, and an available 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The Equinox EV 3LT unlocks more goodies like dual-zone automatic climate control, 21-inch wheels, heated mirrors, and a power liftgate. Standard in the range-topping Equinox EV 3RS is a black or red interior, heated wipers, a heated flat-bottom steering wheel, and adaptive cruise control, to name a few.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV interior layout. Photo: Chevrolet.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV Safety Features

The Equinox EV is brimming with top-shelf safety features expected from a modern electric car. The Chevy Safety Assist package is standard across the lineup. It offers automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams, lane departure warning, blind zone assist, reverse automatic braking, and more. GM’s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving tech is also available for the 2024 Chevy Equinox EV.

2024 Chevy Equinox EV Pricing

Pricing and other relevant information about the Equinox EV are forthcoming. If Chevy rings true to its promise, you can expect the base Equinox EV to start at about $30,000, with the range-topping 3RS trim starting at under $45,000. Limited-edition models of the Equinox EV 2RS will arrive first at dealerships in the fall of 2023.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.