2024 Chevy Silverado EV: GM’s New Electric Truck is Packing Good Looks & Serious Power

General Motors got our attention with the Cadillac Lyriq and Hummer EV. It has now sprinkled the same Ultium magic in the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV that, according to Chevy, is the reimagining of the brand’s most popular and best-selling nameplate. Ford and Rivian were among the first to debut all-electric trucks, and you can’t expect Chevy not to join the party since light trucks accounted for 75.3 percent of all new vehicle sales as of October 2021.

“Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the Silverado franchise to make it the powerhouse it is today,” said Steve Hill, vice president of Chevrolet. “The Ultium Platform is a critical enabler of next-level pickup truck performance for both fleet and retail customers, whether they are currently driving a Silverado or are considering a pickup for the first time.”

2024 Chevy Silverado EV: Electric Flair

The first thing that struck us is how good the Chevy Silverado EV looks compared to its gasoline or diesel siblings. It may not be evident at first glance, but a closer inspection will confirm that Chevy engineers started with a blank sheet of paper in conceiving the truck’s modern yet timeless design.

With no heavy engine in the front, the Silverado EV has extremely short front overhangs, while the stretched wheelbase and extended rear overhangs convey an image of aggressiveness and dynamism. We particularly like the front clip with its tall, sculpted fascia, a far cry from the ICE Silverado’s gnarly, cheese grater-like face.

Chevy said the smoother front end directs oncoming air down to the body sides to reduce drag and turbulence. They also said it could have one of the lowest drag coefficients of any production full-size pickup truck, gasoline or otherwise.

Chevy claims the Silverado EV arrives exclusively in a Crew Cab body style to maximize its spacious, clean-sheet platform. The longer wheelbase and rearward cabin design ensure ample legroom for taller folks sitting in the second row.



2024 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck (left) and RST (right). Photos: Chevrolet.

Performance & Charging Specs

The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV will initially be available in two trims: The base WT (Work Truck) and range-topping RST First Edition. Both have a 24-module Ultium battery pack feeding two electric motors. In the RST, the motors pump out up to 664 horsepower and upwards of 780 lb-ft. of torque in “Wide Open Watts” driving mode, enough oomph to reach 60 mph from a dead stop in under 4.5 seconds.

Additionally, the RST variant has a 1,300 lbs. max payload capacity with a max tow rating of up to 10,000 lbs. Chevrolet plans to unleash a tougher Silverado EV with a 20,000 lbs. rating, but it won’t arrive until later next year or in early 2024.

Meanwhile, the base Silverado EV WT is more oriented towards business owners, commercial applications, or fleet buyers. It has the same 400-mile range as the RST, and it can carry up to 1,200 lbs. of cargo or tow an 8,000 lbs. trailer. Both accept DC fast-charging up to 350 kW to replenish 100 miles of range in around 10 minutes.

Multi-Flex Midgate & Tailgate

Chevrolet hasn’t forgotten about the Silverado EV’s utilitarian roots, so it gave the truck a plethora of nifty features to maximize its hauling and towing capabilities. It has a Multi-Flex Midgate like in a Chevy Avalanche that opens up space between the bed and second-row passenger compartment. This nifty feature extends the 5 foot 11-inch bed to over nine feet, freeing up enough room to carry longer items like kayaks or planks of timber.

When equipped with Chevy’s power-operated Multi-Flex Tailgate, bed space extends to 10 feet and 10 inches when the tailgate is open, allowing you to carry or store even longer items. The truck has an optional tonneau cover to keep the bed contents safe from prying eyes and idle hands. Furthermore, it has a weatherproof and lockable storage room under the hood or frunk, presumably spacious enough to swallow a big suitcase.

Inside, the Chevy Silverado EV has a modular seven-gallon console, a fixed glass roof, and 40/60 split-folding second-row seats. In addition, the optional power bar accessory enables you to tap into the truck’s batteries to power hand tools, camping accessories, and household appliances on the go – it can even recharge another stranded EV.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck. Photo: Chevrolet.

High-Tech Underpinnings

Sure, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV is a truck, but it’s hiding a slew of clever tech underneath. It has an independent front and rear suspension, while automatic adaptive air dampers (standard on the RST) can raise or lower the truck up to two inches while still delivering a smooth and stable ride, according to Chevrolet.

Like the Hummer EV, the Silverado EV has four-wheel steering that shortens the turning radius at low speeds and improves handling at higher speeds. The top-of-the-line RST trim has 24-inch wheels as standard.

Modern Accouterments

As expected from a modern, all-electric pickup, the Silverado EV has its fair share of screens. The RST has a standard 17-inch infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch digital instrument cluster. It also has a 14-inch heads-up display, a hands-free start system, and can support over-the-air (OTA) updates. Oh, and it also has enhanced Super Cruise for hands-free highway driving.

What’s nice is how Chevy was kind enough to deploy physical knobs and buttons for the HVAC and radio volume. The steering wheel, too, has its fair share of buttons to control the truck’s many features.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV RST. Photo: Chevrolet.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Availability

You’ll need tons of patience since the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV won’t start arriving at dealerships until spring 2023. We’re talking about the RST First Edition trim and its sub-$105,000 base price. Pricing for the base WT trim remains forthcoming. Chevy said it is rolling out various trim models of the Silverado EV (including a more hardcore Trail Boss version) ranging from $50,000 to $80,000 starting next year.

Our free and easy search tools* will help you find dealerships with the lowest pricing and the best deals on a 2024 Chevy Silverado EV when it becomes available next year. That tool will reveal the invoice price, a critical piece of information that will help you pay less money on a new Chevy truck.

