2024 Acura ZDX Debuts With Clean Styling, Strong Range Numbers & High-Performance Type S Variant

The 2024 Acura ZDX follows the Honda Prologue as the fruits of a Honda and General Motors partnership that commenced in 2020. The ZDX is squaring up to face stalwarts like the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E in a burgeoning midsize electric SUV segment, and it could end up being more popular than GM’s existing five or six-figure offerings that share similar Ultium EV architectures with the ZDX.

“The ZDX is an exciting moment for the Acura brand,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President of Acura National Sales. “It signals our transition to a zero-emissions future and demonstrates our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance in the electrified era.”

2024 Acura ZDX Range

The 2024 Acura ZDX has an ace up its sleeve that would make other EVs green (pun intended) with envy. Acura claims an estimated 325 miles of driving range with the ZDX A-Spec single motor variant, excellent numbers that put the ZDX ahead of the Mustang Mach-E. Moreover, it has 340 horsepower to keep up with the Model Y Performance and Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD.

However, the dual-motor ZDX has up to 500 horsepower and 288 miles of range, making it the most potent Acura SUV in the brand’s history, upsetting the 355-horsepower MDX Type S. The juice comes from a 102 kWh battery pack shared between the single and dual-motor ZDX.

When the batteries run dry, the 2024 Acura ZDX accepts up to 190 kW of DC fast-charging to replenish 81 miles of range in about 10 minutes. More details will be released in the coming months, but it sounds like Acura is making a compelling argument with the all-new ZDX.

No-Frills Styling

Another triumph is the Acura ZDX’s clean-sheet design inspired by the Precision EV Concept that the brand featured in 2022 at Monterey Car Week. Acura designers watered down the original concept’s finely contoured proportions while inheriting the former’s distinctive chrome accent that rises from the base of the A-pillar and slopes elegantly towards the rear.

Typical of Honda and Acura styling, the ZDX has no gimmicks like overly bulbous fenders, intersecting body lines, or exaggerated and angry front grille designs. Instead, it has the usual Jewel Eye LED headlights, chicane DRLs, high-contrast surfaces, and a 3D-embossed diamond pattern grille with an illuminated surround. Meanwhile, the ZDX Type S includes 22-inch wheels wrapped in self-sealing tires, six-piston Brembo brakes with yellow calipers and 15.6-inch front discs, and a height-adjustable air suspension.

In addition, we commend Acura for the ZDX’s Double Apex Blue Pearl paint that initially debuted for the Precision EV Concept. Other colors include the Type S exclusive Tiger Eye Pearl orange paint, also seen on the Integra Type S, MDX Type S, and TLX Type S.

Tech-Laden Cabin

The 2024 Acura ZDX has an 11-inch digital instrument cluster (Precision Cockpit Driver Information Cluster in Acura speak) and an 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in and wireless smartphone connectivity. Acura highlights the standard Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound Control audio system with selectable Beosonic audio moods and Acoustic Lens Technology to deliver crisp, realistic sound. The sound system has 18 speakers (four in the headliner), 14 amplification channels, and a subwoofer.

AcuraWatch 360+ With Hands-Free Tech

Debuting in the 2024 Acura ZDX is AcuraWatch 360+ with hands-free driving assist technology. The system unlocks semi-autonomous driving capabilities on up to 400,000 miles of compatible roads like GM’s Super Cruise. The system includes an automatic parking assist system, a first for Acura, that enables hands-free parallel parking.

Furthermore, all ZDX variants come standard with the AcuraWatch package, now updated with rear cross-traffic braking and blind zone steering assist. Other features include traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning.

2024 Acura ZDX: Pricing & Availability

Acura said the ZDX will arrive at dealerships in early 2024 with a sub-$60,000 base price. Meanwhile, the high-performance ZDX Type S could start at around $72,000. Acura is introducing an omni-digital sales model for the ZDX that would allow potential buyers to shop from home as well as through a dealership.

Photos & Source: Acura.