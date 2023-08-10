2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Revealed With Long Range Electric Powertrain, Super Cruise & Familiar Styling

American legacy automaker Cadillac has outdone GMC by unveiling an even bigger EV than the already-ginormous Hummer EV pickup and Hummer EV SUV. The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ is more than 24 inches longer than a Hummer EV SUV, four inches wider than a gas-powered Escalade, and more than seven inches longer than a Hummer electric pickup, carving a unique niche in the steadily burgeoning EV segment. And really, were you expecting less for Cadillac’s first-ever full-size electric SUV?

“Escalade IQ raises the standard just as the original Escalade redefined luxury a quarter-century ago,” said John Roth, Vice President of Cadillac Global. “This reimagining of an icon marks the next step in Cadillac’s all-electric future.”

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ: What’s New?

The all-new Escalade IQ is the third Cadillac EV after the Lyriq and Celestiq. It follows the “IQ” nomenclature of its predecessors that represent the electrification of the once-almighty American automaker. Moreover, it also inherited the styling cues of its brethren, with delicately sculpted body panels and an assertive façade. It rides on the General Motors Ultium platform with two electric motors, a 24-module battery pack, and an 800V electrical architecture that unleashes super-fast DC charging.

Cadillac said those two electric motors produce 680 horsepower and 615 lb-ft. of torque. However, the system could produce up to 750 horsepower and 785 lb-ft. of torque in Velocity Max mode. For context, it has more pulling power than the bonkers Escalade V, a high-strung SUV with more usable horsepower than industry stalwarts like the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and BMW Alpina XB7.

How Fast Is The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ?

With Velocity Max (or Watts-to-Freedom in GM lingo) engaged, the Cadillac Escalade IQ could rocket from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds, highly impressive for a seven-seat behemoth that is likely approaching an overall weight of 9,000 lbs. (4,082 kg). When properly equipped, the Escalade IQ can tow up to 8,000 lbs., enough to haul your favorite toys.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ. Photo: Cadillac.

Charging & Driving Range

Cadillac is not yet ready to talk specifics, but it said the 24-module Ultium battery provides more than 200 kWh of energy to deliver 450 miles of estimated range. Charging-wise, the Escalade IQ’s 800V architecture enables DC fast-charging of 100 miles in only 10 minutes.

The Escalade IQ will also arrive with Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) bidirectional charging and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities, allowing the onboard batteries to power external devices and Ultium Home products.

Sophisticated Styling & Detailing

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ looks like no other Escalade before it. It has a long hood, a stretched wheelbase, short front overhangs, and subtly longer rear overhangs reminiscent of the cab-backward styling idiom of the new Mercedes-Benz CLE. The smoother, rounded surfaces have made the Escalade IQ the most aerodynamic full-size SUV from General Motors, with a 15 percent lower drag coefficient versus other Escalade models.

“We added more sculpture to every surface. It’s such attention to detail that makes it more expressive,” said Jawook Koo, design manager of Cadillac Exteriors. “It looks simple, but you see a graceful transition of every surface along with strong body lines and gestures.”

We were amazed by the Lyriq and Celestiq’s next-gen design, but the Escalade IQ struck a different chord. We would have preferred it deviated slightly from the Lyriq’s visage, but still. We’re also interested in the vehicle’s quirky features like power-operated doors (with an automatic opening driver’s door), an auto opening charging port door, a frunk with 12 cubic feet of cargo space (Cadillac calls it an “eTRUNK”), custom 24-inch wheel designs, and an available two-tone paint scheme.

Low Ride Mode

Yes, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ has Low Ride Mode, a feature that does exactly what it says. Cadillac said the Low Ride Mode “enables the Escalade IQ to drive at low speeds with the suspension fully lowered.” Thanks to the standard Adaptive Air Ride Suspension system, the Escalade IQ could raise its ride height by one inch or lower it by two inches. Combined with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, the Escalade IQ should move swiftly and gracefully while hugging the ground.

And with a standard four-wheel steering system that unravels a brilliant 6.5-foot turning radius, it’ll be easier to park. Perhaps more mesmerizing is the Arrival Mode. It utilizes the four-wheel steering system to move the vehicle diagonally (similar to the Crab Walk feature of the Hummer EV).

Posh & Modern Cabin

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ has an expectedly screen-heavy and tech-laden interior. A massive 55-inch diagonal touchscreen spans the entire dashboard, with more than half allocated for the digital driver’s display and center infotainment screen. Meanwhile, the second row receives 12.6-inch diagonal touchscreens and a rear command center screen, all with Google built-in and powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. Of course, it has USB charge ports, HDMI ports, wireless charging, and massaging seats.

In addition, the Escalade IQ has an available 40-speaker AKG Studio Reference audio system that delivers 360-degree sound across all three rows. Multiple interior colors and material themes are available, and every Escalade IQ has a UV-treated panoramic fixed glass roof and 126-color interior ambient lighting.

GM Super Cruise

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will come standard with Super Cruise for hands-free driving on over 400,000 miles of compatible roads. Advanced driving aids include HD surround vision, blind zone steering assist, intersection automatic emergency braking, and front bicyclist braking.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ: Pricing & Availability

Production for the Cadillac Escalade IQ begins in the summer of 2024 at GM’s Factory Zero in Michigan, with the first deliveries arriving in late 2024 as 2025 models. Cadillac said the starting MSRP will be at or around $130,000.

Photos & Source: Cadillac.