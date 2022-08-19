Acura Precision EV Concept Debuts With New Styling & Spiritual Lounge Mode

The cover is officially off the Acura Precision EV Concept, an all-electric SUV that reflects the automaker’s “future design language.” Inspired by luxury Italian power boats, the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles envisioned and created the concept. The automaker unveiled it during Monterey Car Week 2022, one of the best stages at which to showcase such a vehicle.

“The Acura Precision EV Concept is a design study that will shape the direction of future Acura products in the electrified era, including our first all-electric SUV in 2024,” said Emile Korkor, Assistant Vice President of Acura National Sales. “We are committed to delivering Precision Crafted Performance in every facet of the Acura client experience, which includes a powerful and very exciting direction for the next generation of electrified Acura models.”

Exterior Design

As described by Acura, the goal was to give the Precision EV Concept a wide, athletic stance accented by an expressive silhouette and sharp character lines. Meanwhile, Acura’s signature Diamond Pentagon Grille is accented by new Particle Glitch lighting on the front and rear fascias and the 23-inch wheels. The Particle Glitch theme is present throughout the interior as well. “The ‘Particle Glitch’ lower detailing explores what EV performance could look like as Acura shifts toward its electrified future,” said Andy Foster, Exterior Chief Designer.

“The Acura Precision EV Concept is a look into our future direction and continues Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance design language with a modern expression of performance,” added Dave Marek, Acura Executive Creative Director. “The Acura Precision EV Concept will be our North Star as we move into an exciting electrified future, and you will see these design cues translate over to future production models.”

Interior Treatments

While the exterior takes its cues from luxury Italian boats, the interior was inspired by a Formula 1 car with a low-slung driving position and two-grip yoke-style steering wheel. The touches inside are as sustainable as they are opulent. Marbled recycled plastic trim, 100 percent biomass leather, and milled FSC-certified wood all decorate the interior.

“As the definition of premium and performance evolves to include the application of sustainable materials, we are looking at new and innovative material technologies to inspire our customers while both reducing our carbon footprint and enabling the Acura brand to reshape the perception of quality,” said Gypsy Modina, Acura Principal Designer for colors, materials, and finish.

Acura Precision EV Concept interior layout. Photo: Acura.

Drive Modes

Depending on your mood, the Precision EV Concept offers two distinct drive modes, Instinctive and Spiritual. Instinctive resembles a sport mode with red ambient and pipe lighting inside. Meanwhile, Spiritual turns the interior into a soothing and relaxing lounge. The steering wheel retracts while underwater animated projections cover the interior.

“The Acura Precision EV Concept gives a sneak peek of our future Dual Experience interior design philosophy,” explained Simon Yu, Senior Interior Designer. “We want to provide exhilarating performance driving control with a sophisticated and invigorating lounge environment that immerses the driver’s senses.”

The Precision EV Concept is Acura’s third design concept since 2016.

Photos & Source: Acura.