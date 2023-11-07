2024 Acura TLX: Refreshed Styling, Updated Technology, Improved NVH, Safety Features & More

The 2024 Acura TLX is home to numerous improvements after debuting a high-performance TLX Type S PMC Edition for the 2023 model year. Unlike the first-gen TLX that made do with Accord underpinnings, Acura gave the new TLX a purpose-built platform that fortifies the automaker’s intent to compete with segment forerunners like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series, and Genesis G70.

“The new 2024 Acura TLX has reached new heights, demonstrating our commitment to advancing Precision Crafted Performance throughout the Acura lineup,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. “It comes hard on the heels of the red-hot Integra and Integra Type S, as Acura continues to deliver exciting premium performance products for people who love to drive.”

2024 Acura TLX: What’s New?

There’s a lot to unpack in the 2024 Acura TLX. All variants get a frameless pentagon grille with a diamond pattern mesh first seen in the 2019 Acura Type S Concept. The previously optional Technology package is now standard across the board and includes 19-inch wheels, ambient interior lighting, Milano leather upholstery, and an ELS Studio premium stereo.

The TLX also gets new paint colors for 2024: Urban Gray Pearl and Liquid Carbon Metallic.

Meanwhile, the A-Spec has updated 19-inch split-spoke gray alloy wheels, dual round exhaust tips, and a glossy black rear wing to match its darker exterior theme. The changes extend to the performance-oriented TLX Type S, which now has an open-surface front grille mesh, a front splitter, quad exhaust tips, red Brembo front brake calipers, a rear diffuser, and custom 20-inch black wheels wrapped in Pirelli Cinturato P7 all-season rubber.

The TLX Type S remains available with lightweight 20-inch Y-spoke copper alloys and summer tires.

2024 Acura TLX Engine Lineup

The 2024 Acura TLX is motivated by turbocharged engines with a front-wheel drivetrain and an available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. All TLX variants (except the Type S) have a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque.

The TLX Type S soldiers on with a venerable 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 with 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque. SH-AWD is standard for the 3.0-liter plant.

Both engines mate to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. New for the 2024 TLX Type S is a retuned Sport+ driving mode for a quicker throttle response.

More Tech, More Silence

The Acura TLX has received a host of new technology. New for 2024 is a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with a faster processor, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, and Amazon Alexa.

Also new is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with updated graphics, user-selectable displays, and a multi-information display. In addition, the TLX Type S has a configurable 10.5-inch heads-up display (HUD) and a bespoke instrument cluster design.

Furthermore, the TLX promises a quieter ride with front acoustic glass, thicker carpets, redesigned fender liners, wheel insulators, and more sound-deadening materials in the B-pillars and doors. Acura engineers also fiddled with the standard Active Sound Control system to make the cabin quieter.

Acura TLX Safety Ratings & Equipment

The current Acura TLX is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with a five-star overall rating from NHTSA.

All TLX variants have AcuraWatch, which includes adaptive cruise control, front collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, and traffic sign recognition.

To enhance the performance of AcuraWatch, the 2024 TLX has a new front single-lens sensor camera, a grille-mounted millimeter-wave radar, and a new rear radar with a wider field of view.

Acura TLX Warranty

The 2024 Acura TLX has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Acura vehicle, including the TLX.

2024 Acura TLX Starting MSRP

The 2024 Acura TLX will start arriving at dealerships by late November. The MSRP information remains forthcoming, but expect the base prices to start from $46,000 to $58,000, depending on the model and options.

