2023 Acura TLX: New PMC Edition, Free Maintenance Plan, Engine Specs, Pricing & More

The reborn Acura TLX is a breath of fresh air after debuting in 2021. Sporting a redesigned body and underpinnings, a model-exclusive Precision Crafted Performance architecture, and new turbocharged engines, the TLX nameplate also marks the return of the Type S moniker after more than a decade of slumber. Overall, the 2023 Acura TLX will have more premium features and a complimentary maintenance package to rival other posh brands.

2023 Acura TLX: What’s New?

The 2023 Acura TLX will come with three years of AcuraLink, including security and remote packages. All TLX and TLX Type S models receive a new maintenance package that includes complimentary oil and filter changes, multi-point inspections, tire rotations, and other services for the first two years or 24,000 miles. Acura said its maintenance package is transferable to subsequent owners while still active.

Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition

New for 2023 is the TLX Type S PMC Edition, a homage to the brand’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. It’s where Acura hand-built the NSX and all succeeding PMC editions, like the Valencia Red Pearl MDX and Thermal Orange RDX. The 2020 TLX was the first Acura vehicle to receive the PMC designation.

For the 2023 Acura TLX Type S, the PMC badge means bespoke performance-oriented goodies like custom 20-inch copper Y-spoke wheels (wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero summer tires), a flat-bottom and heated steering wheel, and a quad exhaust system with black chrome tips. The TLX Type S PMC Edition has a carbon fiber spoiler and rear diffuser, a black roof, and gloss black exterior trim. Meanwhile, illuminated side sills, premium matting, and a serialized number plaque are standard fare.

The 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition includes a slew of lightweight, aerodynamic carbon fiber enhancements. Photo: Acura.

Turbocharged Propulsion

The Acura TLX has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque. The engine sends power to the front wheels using a 10-speed automatic gearbox, but the automaker’s superb Super Handling All Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system remains optional. The blown four-banger achieves an EPA-rated 22 in the city, 31 on the highway, and 25 combined.

Powering the mighty TLX Type S and Type S PMC Edition is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 lump with 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque. All TLX Type S variants have a performance-tuned 10-speed automatic and SH-AWD. The V6 returns an EPA-rated 19 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 21 combined.

2023 Acura TLX Safety Features

All Acura TLX models are standard with the AcuraWatch package, which includes forward collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, lane departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and a multi-view backup camera. Every TLX is standard with Acura’s “Catcher’s Mitt” airbag, designed specifically to reduce head and brain injuries during a collision.

2023 Acura TLX Type S. Photo: Acura.

2023 Acura TLX: Features & Pricing

Typical of Acura, the 2023 TLX is available in packaging tiers representing trim models. Our free and easy search tools* show which Acura dealerships have the best deals in your area. The MSRP figures below are inclusive of the $1,095 destination charge.

TLX Base

The TLX base starts at $40,745. It has LED headlights (with automatic high beams), 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, interior ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, faux leather upholstery, power and heated front seats, and heated exterior mirrors. It features a 10.2-inch infotainment screen, a 10-speaker audio system, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

TLX Technology

The 2023 Acura TLX with the Technology Package starts at $44,745. The “technology” part adds GPS-powered climate control, standard navigation, four USB ports, parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring. Other goodies include 19-inch wheels, genuine cowhide upholstery, a 13-speaker audio system, and customizable ambient lighting.

TLX A-Spec

The TLX A-Spec starts at $47,495 (FWD) and $49,695 (SH-AWD). The standard features include dark gray 19-inch wheels, LED fog lights, a blacked-out decklid spoiler, a black headliner, a flat-bottom tiller, wireless smartphone charging, and ventilated front seats.

TLX Advance

The Acura TLX Advance has a standard all-wheel drivetrain and starts at $51,945. For the price, it has an adaptive suspension, 19-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, a remote engine start, power-folding wing mirrors, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a surround-view camera, and a 10.5-inch heads-up display (HUD).

TLX Type S

The high-performance Acura TLX Type S starts at $56,445, while the Type S PMC Edition starts at $63,995 with the turbo V6 engine and SH-AWD. The Type S has a bespoke front grille, 20-inch wheels, a rev-matching 10-speed auto gearbox, adaptive suspension, Brembo brakes, a 16-way power driver’s seat, a Sport+ driving mode, and more.

Acura Warranty

The 2023 Acura TLX has a four-year, 50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year, 70,000-mile powertrain warranty. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. Our comprehensive guide will help you discern whether an Acura extended warranty is worth considering.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Acura.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.