2023 Dodge Challenger & Charger Scat Pack Swinger Revealed as Third & Fourth “Last Call” Models

Dodge has announced the third and fourth of seven “Last Call” models, following the news of the Charger and Challenger moving to electrified platforms. The 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger follow the Charger Super Bee (second) and Challenger Shakedown (first), paying homage to Dodge’s “swinging” muscle car lineup of the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“The name says it all – the originals had a unique, fun character, and that’s the same reaction we’re hoping for with our 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger models,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. “Dodge Swinger models have always held a unique spot in the Dodge muscle-car pantheon, and these modern-day models bring that fun back to life.”

Economy Muscle

Diehard Dodge fans may recall how the original Dart Swinger was a member of the Scat Pack Club, despite being smaller than the Challenger. Although the rear “Scat Stripe” helped, the Dart Swinger was more than just funky accents (though it had plenty of those). As Mecum details about this now sold 1970 model from the Richard Heidbreder Collection, the Dart Swinger 340 wore its “economy muscle” designation well. Standard in 1970 was a 340 cubic-inch V8, a four-barrel carburetor, and a 10.5:1 compression ratio.

The 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger follow in the Dart’s footsteps – definitely in terms of performance, but especially in the styling department as Widebody models.

Gold School Style

The Challenger variant will come with “Gold School” treatments on the grille, fender badges, and Shaker intake. Standard are 20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels with black six-piston Brembo brakes. Inside there are Nappa/Alcantara seats with green accent stitching and a green Dodge Rhombi logo. Meanwhile, the Charger version has Gold School Scat Pack and Bee grille badges, 20-by-11-inch Gold School wheels, black six-piston Brembo brakes, and a similar interior with the green accents.

Scat Pack Swinger Availability

The 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger will see a small production run, as only 1,000 of each are scheduled for assembly. Those seeking to recreate a classic green-on-green Swinger look can choose from F8 Green or Sublime Green. White Knuckle is also available as an exterior color.

All 2023 Charger and Challenger “Last Call” models include a commemorative underhood plaque. The brushed aluminum underhood plaque features the vehicle name and silhouette, with the text “Designed in Auburn Hills” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

Photos & Source: Stellantis.