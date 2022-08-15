Dodge Charger & Challenger Bid Adieu With Seven Last Call Heritage Variants

We don’t want to be the harbinger of distressing news, but we’ve known for a while that the legendary Dodge Charger and Challenger muscle cars are nearing the end of their decades-long lifecycle. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis has said that 2023 is the final model year for America’s favorite muscle cars. Before you shed a tear, know that Dodge is pulling all the stops to make the final seven Last Call variants as memorable as the glory days gone by.

“We are celebrating the end of an era and the start of a bright, newly electrified future,” Kuniskis said. “The brand will mark the last of our iconic Charger and Challenger nameplates in their current form in the same way that got us here, with a passion both for our products and our enthusiasts that drives us to create as much uniqueness in the muscle car community and marketplace as possible.”

Charger & Challenger Last Call Heritage Edition

Unfortunately, Dodge has yet to reveal the names and bespoke characteristics of each of the seven Last Call models of the 2023 Charger and Challenger. However, Dodge put all seven Last Call Chargers and Challengers on display (albeit under full covers) at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, on the first day of the Dodge Speed Week event.

During the festivities, Dodge unveiled its newest Hornet crossover, a re-bodied Alfa Romeo Tonale with an available gas and hybrid powertrain option as the brand’s first attempt at electrification. It is now sending off its moneymakers with a tribute befitting of their illustrious muscle car status.

Dodge claims each Last Call model will “share a connection to an iconic Dodge model from the past,” referring to the height of the muscle car era in the 1960s and early 1970s. The carmaker adds that each vehicle has specific body graphics that hint at each car’s top-secret identity. Dodge will reveal more information on six Last Call Chargers and Challengers later in 2022. The seventh and final 2023 Last Call muscle car will be the very last of its kind, said Dodge, and will be fully unwrapped at this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas starting on November 1st.

Last Call Charger & Challenger: What To Expect

Dodge was also kind enough to share a few details on what to expect from every Last Call Charger and Challenger. Heritage-inspired paint colors like Plum Crazy purple, B5 Blue, and Sublime Green are coming back, and customers can choose from 14 overall paint hues. Moreover, R/T trim variants have updated “345” fender badges to pay homage to its 345 cubic-inch Hemi V8.

Other exclusive Last Call touches include a brushed aluminum commemorative plaque under the hood. It features the Last Call badge, vehicle name, and the words “Designed in Auburn Hills” and “Assembled in Brampton” on the plaque.

Availability

If you fancy owning a Last Call Dodge Charger or Challenger, the vehicles are on a first-come, first-served basis at Dodge dealerships. Dodge is allocating the entire 2023 Charger and Challenger lineup to dealerships simultaneously so enthusiasts can easily find their dream muscle car.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.