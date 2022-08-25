2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown Unveiled As First “Last Call” Model

Dodge has revealed the first of the “Last Call” editions following the recent news of the legendary Charger and Challenger moving to electrified platforms. The 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown, the first of the seven, is inspired by the Shakedown Challenger concept from the 2016 SEMA Show (the 2016 concept was modeled after the 1971 Shakedown Challenger). Diehard fans may also recall the Shakedown packages for the 2018 Challenger, which added a set of asymmetrical black racing stripes.

Locked & Loaded

Unique features of the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown include the Shaker hood and cold-air intake, red six-piston Brembo brakes, red 392 fender graphics, Shakedown spoiler graphics, and the unique Shakedown stripe. The limited-edition Challenger Shakedown is anchored by 20-by-9.5-inch Low Gloss Black Slingshot wheels, while Widebody models have 20-by-11-inch Carbon Black Warp Speed wheels.

Meanwhile, the interior is decked out with Premium Black Nappa and Alcantara seats with plenty of red stitching throughout. Additionally, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown will come loaded with features from a number of different Stellantis packages, including the Plus Group, Technology Group, Navigation, and the Carbon/Suede and Dynamics Package.

2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown Availability

Only 1,000 Shakedowns will be rolling off the assembly line: 500 R/T Scat Packs in Destroyer Grey and 500 R/T Scat Pack Widebodys in Pitch Black. The forthcoming Shakedown models will be allocated to specific dealerships in the United States.

All 2023 Charger and Challenger “Last Call” models include a commemorative underhood plaque. The brushed aluminum underhood plaque features the vehicle name and silhouette, with the text “Designed in Auburn Hills” and “Assembled in Brampton.”

Photos & Source: Stellantis.