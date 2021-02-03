Mercedes Maintenance Cost: How Much Will You Pay? (2021)

Mercedes maintenance costs are higher than the industry average.

Drivers should budget between $600 and $1,200 annually for Mercedes repairs and maintenance.

An extended auto warranty can help lower ownership costs and out-of-pocket expenses for Mercedes drivers.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

If you have your eyes set on a new E-Class, you may be wondering what to expect for your Mercedes maintenance cost before commiting to the investment. The brand’s maintenance and repairs are more expensive than the industry average, but a few Mercedes models have more affordable ownership costs.

In this article, we’ll discuss average annual Mercedes-Benz maintenance costs, Mercedes reliability, and the manufacturer-recommended service schedule. Ownership costs vary depending on a variety of factors, including repairs. Having an extended car warranty can reduce costs over time by footing the bill for covered repairs. We’ve reviewed the best extended car warranty providers to help drivers find affordable coverage.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Average Mercedes Maintenance Cost

According to RepairPal, owners pay an average of $908 per year for Mercedes repairs and maintenance. This cost includes routine maintenance like engine oil changes and unexpected repairs such as an engine replacement. Compared to the industry average of $652, Mercedes ownership costs are high but in line with those of other luxury brands like BMW and Audi.

Maintenance costs also vary by model. Below is a comparison of Mercedes-Benz maintenance costs for a few popular vehicles. Some models, like the C300 and E350, have relatively affordable maintenance costs.

Mercedes-Benz Model Average Annual Mercedes-Benz

Maintenance Cost* Mercedes CLA 250 $736 Mercedes C300 $739 Mercedes E350 $788 Mercedes ML350 $1,020 Mercedes E550 $1,059 Mercedes S550 $1,249 Mercedes GL450 $1,293

*Data from RepairPal.

What Determines Mercedes Maintenance Costs?

Average figures can give you an idea of what you’d pay for Mercedes-Benz upkeep, but your actual costs depend on how well you maintain the vehicle and what repairs you encounter. In one year, you may only pay a few hundred dollars for maintenance. In another, you might have to cover a $1,000 or $2,000 repair.

Mercedes Reliability

According to RepairPal, commonly reported Mercedes repairs include:

A pinion seal replacement, which can cost between $609 and $747

Rough shifting and instrument cluster malfunctions as the vehicle ages

An ignition switch replacement, which can cost between $700 and $800

RepairPal gives Mercedes a 3.0 out of 5.0-star rating and ranks it in 27th place out of 32 car brands for its reliability. When scoring vehicles, RepairPal considers repair cost, frequency, and severity. Mercedes had above-average ratings in each of these categories, meaning you should be prepared to cover some expensive maintenance and repair costs throughout the years.

Mercedes Maintenance Schedule

The manufacturer advises two main service intervals: Service A and Service B. These services occur every year or 10,000 miles, alternating between the two each time you go in for scheduled maintenance. If you drive more than average, you’ll take your car in for more frequent service.

Here is an example of what these two services may include, according to Mercedes-Benz:

Maintenance Item Service A Service B Oil replacement ? ? Oil filter replacement ? ? Brake component inspection ? ? Fluid level checks and corrections ? ? Tire inflation check and correction ? ? Cabin dust/combination filter replacement ? Brake fluid exchange ?

Alongside this routine service schedule, you’ll perform additional maintenance as your vehicle ages. For example, Mercedes-Benz recommends changing spark plugs every 60,000 miles and coolant every 150,000 miles.

Different vehicles have tailored maintenance schedules, so it’s best to check with the Mercedes-Benz website or look in your owner’s manual for more specific service information.

Mercedes Prepaid Maintenance Plan

Mercedes offers a prepaid maintenance plan with two-, three-, and four-year package options. The program covers scheduled services every one year or 10,000 miles and helps offset inflated repair costs by guaranteeing locked-in prices. It’s also transferable to any subsequent owners.

Package eligibility varies by vehicle age and mileage. Based on your Mercedez model, here are the plans you can purchase:

Two-, three-, and four-year packages : Vehicles less than one year old and with fewer than 10,000 miles on the odometer

: Vehicles less than one year old and with fewer than 10,000 miles on the odometer Three- and four-year packages: Vehicles between one and eight years old with fewer than 80,000 miles on the odometer

Can a Car Warranty Lower Your Mercedes Maintenance Cost?

An extended warranty doesn’t usually cover standard maintenance items, but it does cover unexpected breakdowns after the factory warranty expires. Rather than paying for each repair out of pocket, contract holders only pay a deductible and the cost of the contract. It’s not uncommon for an extended car warranty to cover more in repairs than its own cost, which can lower your ownership expenses over time.

Mercedes vehicles are specially engineered, meaning repairs can be very expensive – some can cost upwards of $1,200. Without a vehicle protection plan, you’ll foot the bill for these costs outright. Having an extended car warranty can also make it easier to predict your budget from month to month.

Mercedes Extended Warranty

The Mercedes extended warranty, called the Mercedes-Benz Extended Limited Warranty, can last up to seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The plan offers bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and can only be purchased when the vehicle is purchased.

Buying coverage from Mercedes has its advantages, like having factory-trained technicians service your car and a 24-hour roadside assistance plan, but there are also some downsides. For example, a plan from Mercedes is only honored at its dealerships, and there are only about 380 of them nationwide.

Extended Warranty From an Independent Provider

Coverage from an independent warranty provider may be the better option for some Mercedes-Benz owners. A third-party extended warranty plan will usually allow you to choose any certified repair facility that you’re comfortable with, which can include dealerships and specialty European motor shops.

Third-party vehicle service contracts can last up to 200,000 miles or more, doubling the coverage Mercedes offers. And after comparing many quotes, we found that third-party options usually cost significantly less than dealership plans. Independent warranty companies can offer four or more options for coverage as well, while Mercedes offers one. You can expect more choices and flexibility from top-rated independent providers.

Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

There are many providers on the market, but a few reputable extended car warranty companies rise above the rest: Endurance, CARCHEX, and CarShield. Each company scored well in our best extended car warranty review, but the best way to find what works for you is to compare quotes from more than one provider.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Endurance: Best Overall

We named Endurance the Best Overall for its highly rated customer service, affordability, industry reputation, transparency, and coverage options. Endurance offers six extended car warranty plans, which can cover vehicles up to 200,000 miles.

Plans range from basic powertrain protection to comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage. Endurance also offers a hybrid plan called EnduranceAdvantageTM that covers maintenance items like oil changes and brake pads, and unexpected breakdowns.

Learn more about our top pick in our Endurance warranty review.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

CARCHEX can cover vehicles up to 250,000 miles, making it the best option for older vehicles. For Mercedes owners, it more than doubles the manufacturer’s extended warranty coverage. CARCHEX is endorsed by automotive leaders like Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds.com, and CARFAX and offers five coverage plans for long-term protection.

Read more about this provider in our CARCHEX review.

CarShield: Best Prices

If you want to find the best price on an extended warranty for your Mercedes, we recommend CarShield. The provider’s low-cost contracts are suitable for many auto budgets. CarShield offers six coverage plans with options for high-tech and alternative vehicles. CarShield, like all our top providers, provides online sample contracts for readily available information on contract coverage before you buy.

Learn more in our CarShield review.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a Mercedes-Benz expensive to maintain?

Mercedes-Benz maintenance costs are higher than the industry average of $652. However, some models like the C300 or E350 only cost slightly more than average to maintain.

How much does it cost to service a Mercedes-Benz?

According to RepairPal, Service A can cost between $373 and $425, and Service B can cost between $422 and $479. These costs are for a Mercedes C 300 model, specifically, but pricing can vary widely for different models and maintenance schedules.

Why are Mercedes vehicles expensive to maintain?

Mercedes-Benz maintenance costs are high because the cars are German luxury vehicles. Usually, the higher the sticker price, the higher the maintenance costs. Mercedes vehicles need specific parts and service to maintain peak performance. You also don’t want to cut corners and install inferior parts that could cause issues or damage down the road.

Which luxury car is the cheapest to maintain?

Asian luxury cars like Lexus, Acura, and Genesis are the cheapest to maintain. American and European luxury vehicles are usually more expensive to maintain. Tesla owners also pay very little for maintenance and repairs.