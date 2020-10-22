Is the Land Rover Extended Warranty Worth It? (2020)

There is only one Land Rover extended warranty plan.

Based on Land Rover reliability ratings, it may be worth it to buy extended coverage.

Compare the Land Rover extended warranty option to plans from third-party providers.

As Land Rovers come at a costly sticker price, it may be worth it to protect your investment with a Land Rover extended warranty. After your factory warranty expires, an extended warranty continues to protect your car (and your wallet) against defects in materials or workmanship.

In this article, we dive into the Land Rover extended car warranty in detail, including its coverage details, cost, and additional features. We also discuss the benefits of third-party extended warranties.

Our review team has thoroughly researched and ranked the best extended car warranty providers on the market. We recommend comparing a few of these providers with the Land Rover extended warranty to make sure you're getting the coverage you need.

Land Rover Extended Warranty Overview

Land Rover offers one comprehensive extended warranty with term limits up to 10 years or 150,000 miles, depending on vehicle model and age. Rather than have a separate bumper-to-bumper warranty and powertrain warranty, the manufacturer has wrapped both protections into one plan.

The Land Rover extended warranty covers the following components:

Axles

Clutch

Engine

Steering

Gearbox

Propshaft

Suspension

Fuel system

Starter motor

Transfer case

Cooling system

Braking system

Air conditioning

Electronic ignition

Electrical systems

Catalytic converter

Infotainment system

Powertrain control unit

Diesel injection systems

Turbocharger/supercharger

Four-wheel-drive transmission

Manual and automatic transmission

The manufacturer’s website doesn’t give further details about its extended warranty coverage, so you’ll need to reach out to your local Land Rover retailer for more information.

What’s Not Covered Under the Land Rover Extended Warranty?

Unfortunately, Land Rover does not provide a publicly available list of exclusions. Typically, extended warranties only pay to repair or replace parts that fail due to defects in materials and workmanship. They generally do not cover routine maintenance services, wear-and-tear parts, and damage caused by an accident or act of nature.

If your Land Rover needs a covered repair, you’ll have to take it to a dealership. Depending on where you live, this could be a challenge. According to Edmunds.com, Jaguar and Land Rover had 331 dealerships nationwide as of 2015. Hyundai, by contrast, has more than 800 dealerships nationwide.

Additional Perks

Unlike most vehicle service contracts, the Land Rover extended warranty does not come with any perks. However, you can purchase Land Rover Assistance for an additional fee. This is the same roadside assistance plan the manufacturer includes with its New Vehicle Limited Warranty. It includes coverage for:

Flat-tire services

Fuel deliveries

Battery jump-starts

Lockout services

The manufacturer also mentions that under its extended warranty coverage, vehicles are protected while abroad. You can ask a dealer for more details.

Do You Need Land Rover Extended Warranty Coverage?

When deciding whether to purchase a Land Rover extended warranty, you should consider the average cost of Land Rover repairs and your personal financial situation.

It’s difficult to budget for unexpected repair costs, but looking at average annual repair costs from a source like RepairPal can give you a sense of what you may pay in Land Rover repairs. RepairPal uses customer reports to estimate costs for different vehicle makes and models.

Based on RepairPal data, Land Rover vehicles cost an average of $1,174 to repair and maintain per year. This is much higher than the industry-wide average of $652 per year.

There are a few reasons Land Rover repair costs are nearly double the industry average, including:

Land Rovers are luxury vehicles that include many high-tech parts. They are made with high-quality materials that are more expensive to replace than standard vehicles. Land Rovers have low reliability scores. RepairPal gave the manufacturer a 2.5 out of 5.0 reliability rating, ranking it 31st out of 32 car brands tested. Land Rovers have a 16-percent chance of needing a severe repair, or a repair that costs three or more times the average annual cost. This is much higher than the 12-percent industry-wide average.

To give you a better idea of where Land Rover’s average annual repair costs come from, we outlined a few commonly reported Land Rover repairs and costs for the most popular Land Rover model, the Range Rover.

Range Rover Repair Estimated Repair Cost Cruise control actuator replacement $268 to $284 Timing chain replacement $2,669 to $3,199 Transmission replacement $9,004 to $9,261 Vehicle speed sensor replacement $353 to $375

If you can comfortably afford to pay these repair costs out of pocket as they unexpectedly arise, you likely won’t benefit from a Land Rover extended warranty. However, if you’d prefer to finance repairs over time, a vehicle service contract might be a great choice for you.

What Land Rover Coverage Do You Already Have?

You should also consider your existing Land Rover coverage. Below, we’ve outlined the Land Rover New Vehicle Limited Warranty and the certified pre-owned (CPO) Land Rover warranty.

The Land Rover factory warranty covers every new vehicle for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Like the Land Rover extended warranty, this plan provides comprehensive coverage for your luxury vehicle, combining both bumper-to-bumper protection and powertrain protection. It also comes with Land Rover Assistance.

The Land Rover New Vehicle Limited Warranty also comes with a 6-year/unlimited-mile anti-corrosion and perforation warranty, which repairs or replaces rusted-through sheets of body metal. Drivers with more eco-friendly models can rest assured that Land Rover provides an 8-year/100,000-mile hybrid battery warranty.

The CPO Land Rover Warranty covers defective parts or workmanship for 7 years or 100,000 miles from the vehicle’s original in-service date. This means that if you purchase a CPO Land Rover that is three years old and has 40,000 miles on it, you’ll only get 4 years/60,000 miles of additional protection. The CPO warranty also includes roadside assistance.

The Cost of the Land Rover Extended Warranty

Our research shows a Land Rover extended warranty for 7 years or 100,000 miles with a $100 deductible can cost upwards of $6,000. However, extended warranty costs can vary based on factors such as:

Your vehicle model: High-tech models tend to cost more to cover.

High-tech models tend to cost more to cover. Your coverage length: The longer your contract the more it will cost.

The longer your contract the more it will cost. Your vehicle age and mileage: Coverage for older, higher-mileage vehicles is typically more expensive.

Coverage for older, higher-mileage vehicles is typically more expensive. Your deductible: Choosing a higher deductible can lead to a lower overall warranty cost, and vice versa.

There is some varying public information about Land Rover’s deductible options. We found that the manufacturer offers a $0, $100, $200, and $200 disappearing deductible, but we recommend verifying these options with your local Land Rover dealership.

Benefits of a Third-Party Land Rover Extended Warranty

While a Land Rover extended warranty offers brand-specific coverage and guarantees coverage for genuine Land Rover parts, it does have its drawbacks. For drivers looking for more than one coverage option, additional repair facility choices, better included benefits, and more flexibility in terms of contract lengths, we recommend a third-party Land Rover extended warranty.

Because Land Rovers are luxury vehicles, it can be harder to find third-party providers that cover them. However, reputable extended car warranty companies including CARCHEX and CarShield offer up to five coverage plans and longer contract lengths for Land Rovers. Below, we go over the highlights of each company.

CARCHEX: Best for Older Vehicles

Finding extended car warranty coverage for older, high-mileage vehicles can be hard. If you find yourself in this situation, we recommend CARCHEX. Backed by industry experts like Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and Edmunds.com, CARCHEX is a reputable third-party warranty company. The provider offers five warranty plans with coverage up to 10 years or 250,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Read more in our full CARCHEX review, and get a free, personalized quote from the provider by clicking below.

CarShield: Best Prices

If the Land Rover extended warranty is out of your price range, we recommend looking into CarShield. The provider offers five affordable auto coverage plans that can extend up to 200,000 miles. CarShield also provides online sample contracts if you want to understand your coverage before signing on the dotted line.

You can learn more about this provider in our comprehensive CarShield review and reach out for a free, personalized quote below.