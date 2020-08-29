CarMax Extended Warranty: 2020 Review

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.
CarMax is the largest used car dealer in the United States. Alongside your vehicle purchase, you can also buy the CarMax extended warranty. While all CarMax cars come with a 90-day or 4,000-mile limited warranty, used cars tend to need more TLC than newer models. With this in mind, taking CarMax’s MaxCare extended warranty into consideration isn’t a bad move.
In this article, we’ll review the ins and outs of CarMax’s extended warranty plan, including coverage options, customer satisfaction, and cost. We’ve reviewed the best extended warranty companies on the market, so we’re well aware of how CarMax stacks up against other providers.
Key Features of the CarMax Extended Warranty
CarMax has been in business for about 26 years and has quickly become a leader in used car sales. The CarMax extended warranty is standard with one coverage option and a few additional perks. Based on our research, there wasn’t anything that made Carmax stand out against other warranty companies. Available throughout the U.S., CarMax has partnered with RepairPal to give customers access to a variety of repair facilities.
CarMax has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, the provider isn’t accredited by the BBB.
CarMax Limited Warranty
Every vehicle purchased with CarMax comes with a limited warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles, regardless of the car’s existing manufacturer’s warranty. The limited warranty protects your vehicle’s major systems, plus hundreds of parts and labor. To find out exactly what’s covered, CarMax encourages drivers to visit the nearest CarMax dealer.
What Does the CarMax Extended Warranty Cover?
CarMax only offers one coverage plan with standard protection services. Referred to as the MaxCare plan, the CarMax extended warranty can stretch up to five years or 150,000 miles. Here is what’s covered:
- Engine
- Cooling
- Steering
- Drivetrain
- Electronics
- Suspension
- Transmission
- Climate control
In essence, you’re getting a few more parts and systems covered than a typical powertrain warranty, like the climate control coverage and electronics coverage. Other warranty companies tend to offer additional, comprehensive options that mimic a new car’s bumper-to-bumper warranty. While these coverage plans are generally more expensive, you want to ensure your extended warranty covers high-cost repairs.
What’s Not Covered With MaxCare?
The CarMax extended warranty, like any vehicle service contract, has some limitations on covered repairs. Coverage is exclusionary, so CarMax will list everything not protected under warranty in your contract. Some of the biggest limitations are:
- Collisions
- Overheating
- Maintenance parts
- Some corrosion repairs
- Repairs caused by misuse
- Aftermarket accessories or equipment
When you receive your contract, make sure to discuss any concerns you have with a representative. While not an explicit exclusion, the CarMax extended warranty can only be purchased when you buy your car. If you want to extend your warranty down the line, you’ll need to pursue a different option.
Bonus Benefits
Alongside your CarMax extended warranty purchase, you get a few additional perks. These include:
- 24/7 emergency roadside assistance
- Rental car reimbursement up to $40 a day for up to seven days
- $50 discount deductibles depending on where your car is serviced
CarMax Extended Warranty Cost
CarMax provides an inclusive tool on its website to gauge what you’ll pay for an extended warranty. You’re able to toggle between car makes, deductible options, and average annual mileage for a better understanding of your expected costs.
For example, a 2015 Nissan Altima SL with 30,000 miles on the odometer would cost between $1,629 and $1,689 for a five-year, 75,000-mile extended warranty. This plan includes a $50 deductible. From this baseline, you can then switch between the different variables to find a plan you’re interested in.
CarMax offers four deductible choices: $50, $100, $200, and $300. Along with your deductible, your car’s make, model, age, and mileage will all affect your CarMax extended warranty cost. Because the provider only sells used cars, you may see higher extended warranty prices than usual.
What Do the Claims & Quotes Processes Look Like?
You can only get a MaxCare quote when you purchase your car. After that, the CarMax extended warranty isn’t available.
Unfortunately, CarMax doesn’t provide any public information about its claims process. Make sure to ask what this looks like when you speak to a representative as well as how your repairs will be paid. You don’t want to expect your provider to pay the repair shop directly, but then find yourself in a reimbursement scenario.
CarMax Extended Warranty Customer Reviews
Most auto warranty providers have mixed reviews, including CarMax. From our research, customer service is hit or miss. Some customers never have an issue after multiple years of coverage. Others wanted to give CarMax zero stars if they could on review websites.
Like we mentioned above, the BBB gave CarMax an A+ rating, but this takes all of CarMax’s businesses into account, not just its extended warranty sector.
Our Final Thoughts on the CarMax Extended Warranty
CarMax has a great reputation for selling used cars and for fulfilling warranty claims. The CarMax extended warranty is an affordable choice for coverage, however the coverage itself is very limited with only one plan. Overall, CarMax is a good choice if you’re happy with the limited coverage. If you’re looking for a more comprehensive plan, there are better options available for a used car warranty.
