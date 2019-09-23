Dodge Warranty: A Deep Dive Into Your Coverage

Dodge warranties come with vehicles purchased at the dealership.

An extended warranty may be your best bet for comprehensive coverage.

Here is what to consider when your Dodge bumper-to-bumper warranty expires.

Automoblog and its partners may be compensated if you purchase the products mentioned below.

Whether you’re purchasing a Dodge Challenger muscle car or something more practical for the family, you should know what’s covered – and what’s not – under the Dodge warranty. For starters, Dodge currently offers protection under Mopar, a parts and service organization under Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA US LLC). Its 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty covers repairs on the engine, transmission, and drive systems, while bumper-to-bumper repairs are covered under a 3-year, 36,000-mile basic limited warranty. All Dodge warranties include roadside assistance.

With a third-party extended warranty provider like CARCHEX, you have the option to protect your vehicle long after the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Keep reading to see why you might consider an extended warranty for your Dodge.

To get a free, customized quote from a CARCHEX car warranty and insurance expert, call 866-254-0205 or fill out the form online.

What’s Included in The Dodge Warranty?

Dodge warranties cover all current models, including the Charger, Challenger, Durango, Journey, and Grand Caravan. The coverage period begins the day you purchase the vehicle. If you decide to sell, you can transfer the warranty to a new owner with a $50 fee. Here’s more detail on each part of the Dodge new car warranty.

Dodge Powertrain Limited Warranty

For five years or 60,000 miles, the Dodge powertrain warranty covers the major powertrain components, including:

Drive Systems: Four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and front-wheel drive.

Four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and front-wheel drive. Engine: Cylinder block, oil and water pump, intake and exhaust manifolds, and supercharger.

Cylinder block, oil and water pump, intake and exhaust manifolds, and supercharger. Transmission: case, torque converter, transmission range switch, and pressure and speed systems.

Similar to most manufacturer warranties, coverage is only offered in the case of a mechanical breakdown due to faulty parts or workmanship. Repair parts and labor are included, and so is towing to the nearest Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or Ram dealership.

Dodge Basic Limited Warranty

The Dodge bumper-to-bumper warranty lasts for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. It covers almost every part of the vehicle.

Mopar Parts & Accessories Limited Warranty

There’s also a list of Mopar products that have different warranty terms than what’s in the Dodge Basic Limited Warranty. These items include:

Starters

Mufflers

Batteries

Alternators

Diesel parts

Water pumps

Shocks/struts

Collision parts

Brake pads/shoes

Gaskets and seals

Performance parts

Catalytic converters

Additional Dodge Warranty Inclusions

The Dodge warranty is similar to other manufacturer warranties in that it includes additional warranties within the contract, such as:

Used Car Coverage: Used cars are eligible for coverage if it’s transferred to the new owner and the vehicle still meets the warranty terms.

Used cars are eligible for coverage if it’s transferred to the new owner and the vehicle still meets the warranty terms. California Emissions Standard Warranty: This warranty covers diagnosis, repair, or replacement for defective emission-related parts, including if your vehicle fails a smog check inspection.

This warranty covers diagnosis, repair, or replacement for defective emission-related parts, including if your vehicle fails a smog check inspection. Restraint System Limited Warranty: This portion of the warranty is exclusive to vehicles sold and registered in the state of Kansas. It covers seat belt components with workmanship defects.

This portion of the warranty is exclusive to vehicles sold and registered in the state of Kansas. It covers seat belt components with workmanship defects. Roadside Assistance: 2017 through 2019 model-year Dodges have 24-hour towing, flat tire, lockout, and fuel delivery services for five years or 60,000 miles (100,000 miles for diesel vehicles). 2013 through 2016 models have the same roadside assistance benefits for five years or 100,000 miles.

What’s Not Covered Under The Dodge Warranty

Manufacturer warranties specifically cover mechanical repairs and labor caused by faulty workmanship. They do not, however, cover damage caused by regular wear and tear or owner negligence. Other exclusions include:

Damage from racing.

Junk or scrap vehicles.

Lack of proper maintenance.

Damage from fire or accidents.

Modifications made after purchase.

Corrosion caused by chemicals, accidents, or environmental factors.

Regular maintenance costs (e.g. oil changes and filter replacements).

Damage from environmental factors (e.g. floods, hail, or road hazards).

What If My Dodge Warranty Is Expired?

Despite the popularity of particular Dodge models, Dodge vehicle sales have declined overall in the past four years. Many Dodge owners may have older or used models, which means an extended warranty might be the best, or only, way to continue coverage.

Once the manufacturer’s warranty expires, you have two options: a third-party extended warranty or the Dodge extended warranty sold at the dealership.

People choose to buy extended warranties because they make expensive repair costs easier to manage. Instead of shelling out the full cost of a repair to a mechanic, you pay an annual or monthly fee, and maybe a deductible, to your vehicle service contract provider. That way, you’re not putting a big dent in your budget, and you don’t have to wait until until you can afford the repair.

Before you consider Dodge’s extended warranty, take a look at your options from third-party provider CARCHEX.

CARCHEX: A Top Third-Party Warranty Provider

With 20+ years in the business, CARCHEX is a respected player in the extended vehicle protection world. The company boasts many accolades:

A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau

Endorsements from CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, DMV.org, and Edmunds.com

4 and 5-star consumer review ratings across multiple sites, including ShopperApproved.com, ThoroughlyReviewed, and Trustpilot

Dodge customers are also pleased with CARCHEX warranty services. Take this Nevada native’s review, for example:

“We contacted CARCHEX for an extended vehicle protection for our Dodge Journey. [The representative] was knowledgeable and very familiar with your product. He answered all of our questions and was very polite. We grade him a 10 – he is awesome!” – Judy N., Nevada

CARCHEX Warranty Plans

CARCHEX offers warranties through insurance backer American Auto Shield and automotive service company Royal Administration Services. Dodge owners have their pick from five tiers of coverage.

Titanium

Bumper-to-bumper coverage.

Roadside assistance included.

Coverage lasts up to seven to 10 years.

Can include components for heating/cooling, electrical, fuel system, seal/gaskets, braking, steering, suspension, and electronics.

Platinum

Roadside assistance included.

Coverage lasts up to five to 10 years.

Covers hundreds of stated components.

Can include components for heating/cooling, electrical, fuel system, seal/gaskets, braking, steering, suspension, and electronics.

Gold

Roadside assistance included.

Coverage lasts up to five to 10 years.

Protection for all major vehicle systems.

Best for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles.

Can include components for heating/cooling, electrical, fuel system, seal/gaskets, braking, and steering.

Silver

“Powertrain-plus” coverage.

Roadside assistance included.

Coverage lasts up to six or seven years.

Can include components for cooling, electrical, fuel system, and seal/gaskets.

Bronze

Most affordable.

Basic powertrain coverage..

Roadside assistance included

Coverage lasts up to five or six years.

Dodge Extended Warranty

All Dodge models are eligible for extended coverage under Mopar Vehicle Protection plans. Depending on the age of the car, you can get an 8-year/125,000-mile plan. The only catch is the warranty must be purchased within four years or 48,000 miles of the purchase date for new vehicles.

For used vehicles, eligibility is a bit trickier. Traditional pre-owned protection plans must be purchased within 10 years or 125,000 miles. However, a certified pre-owned vehicle plan must be purchased before the 75,000-mile mark, and the owner must have a certified pre-owned limited warranty. Keep in mind: you can purchase a CARCHEX warranty at any time.

What extended warranty plans does Mopar offer?

Added Care Plus: This extended warranty covers more than 800 components, including the powertrain, steering, brakes, air conditioning, and more.

This extended warranty covers more than 800 components, including the powertrain, steering, brakes, air conditioning, and more. Maximum Care: As the more comprehensive extended coverage plan, you’ll get protection for over 5,000 components. This coverage goes above the Added Care Plus plan by including manual transmission, body, and safety components, among others.

You’ll also receive the following benefits:

$100 deductible.

Car rental allowance.

$100 towing allowance.

$600 key fob repair or replacement.

Trip interruption reimbursement up to $1,000.

This seems like a good deal. But can you get similar or better protection from a third-party provider? Many extended car warranty companies, including CARCHEX, offer extensive coverage under affordable plans. Warranty brokers can compare prices and plan options across many different providers, offering extra flexibility for Dodge vehicle owners.

Who Should Provide My Extended Warranty?

Dodge’s extended warranty has some limitations that are important to note when deciding on a provider. For example, know the cost may be rolled into your financing, so you’re paying interest on your extended coverage. Plus, you may be required to get all repairs and replacements done at the dealership using their technicians.

Third-party warranties normally allow a greater network of repair facilities. CARCHEX, for example, has a wide network of 30,000 certified repair facilities and mechanics.

For older vehicles with more mileage, CARCHEX provides many options with additional customization. There’s also greater competition between insurance providers backing the plans, which can lead to especially affordable prices.

Learn More About CARCHEX If you have questions about what extended vehicle protection plan is right for you, the knowledgeable representatives from CARCHEX can help. Call 866-254-0205 or visit the CARCHEX website for a free quote. You’ll find out which plan suits your Dodge’s year and model, as well as your budget and driving habits.

Dodge Warranty FAQ

What is Mopar?

Mopar performs services and supplies parts for Chrysler-owned vehicles, which also includes Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. It’s not a dealership, however.

How do I know if I currently have a Dodge manufacturer warranty?

You can look up your warranty information using your vehicle’s VIN number. Otherwise, speak to your Dodge dealership for status information.

Are Dodge vehicles reliable?

RepairPal rates Dodge four out of five for reliability. However, no car is without its issues. There have been complaints (and recalls) about the steering and electrical systems in some 2017 Dodge Charger vehicles. Some 2018 Dodge Journey owners also filed complaints about certain electrical system components.

What is the price of a Dodge warranty?

The average cost of an extended warranty from the dealership is $1,000 to $1,500. The cost of a Dodge warranty depends on:

Financing.

Deductible.

Level of coverage.

Vehicle year and model.

What is the price of a CARCHEX warranty?

The price of a CARCHEX extended warranty depends on the level of coverage, length of coverage, deductible, and vehicle model and age. More expensive models are usually more expensive to cover. Ask one of their representatives about affordable monthly payment options.

What doesn’t CARCHEX cover?

Much like a Dodge manufacturer warranty, a CARCHEX extended warranty won’t cover:

Modifications.

Environmental damage.

Routine maintenance costs.

Damage caused by neglect.

Accidents and resulting damage.

There are also certain components that are not covered under the five tiers, such as:

Tires.

Seat belts.

Spark plugs.

Wiper blades.

Paint and body panels.