Nissan Warranty Crash Course

As a Nissan owner, you want to know your car is covered from the moment you purchase it until its dying day. Currently, all Nissan vehicles are protected by a 3-year or 36,000-mile limited warranty and a 5-year or 60,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. But what is covered by the Nissan factory warranty, and how can you continue to protect your car after the warranty expires?

Get peace of mind with our crash course on Nissan’s warranty and the competitive extended warranties that make car repairs easier for you and your wallet. We’ll explain what Nissan dealers provide and how third-party companies like CARCHEX offer a strong alternative.

The Nissan New Car Warranty

Whether you’re looking for an upgraded sedan or a pickup, Nissan offers a wide range of vehicles that are always changing and improving. When you buy a new Nissan, you’ll receive a manufacturer’s warranty at no extra cost – more than one, in fact.

Powertrain/Drivetrain Limited Warranty

The drivetrain warranty covers parts within the most important systems of your car: the engine, transmission, drive axle, and drive shaft.

Coverage lasts 60 months or 60,000 miles.

Basic Limited Warranty

This bumper-to-bumper warranty covers any repairs caused by manufacturer defects in materials or workmanship.

Coverage lasts for 36 months or 36,000 miles.

Corrosion Coverage

Corrosion/perforation and rusting of body sheet metal due to normal use is covered for 60 months with unlimited mileage.

The CVT Problem

Between 2012 and 2018, several Nissan models received a continuously variable transmission (CVT) designed for smoother shifts. The Sentra, Versa, Altima, and Murano were among those with this CVT. Unfortunately, many of these were fraught with transmission issues, including coolant hose leaks, error messages, jerking, and power loss. Due to these defects, CVT warranty coverage was doubled to 10 years or 120,000 miles.

Nissan Warranty Benefits & Exclusions

Like many manufacturer warranties, coverage doesn’t stop at part repairs and replacements. Nissan factory warranties include additional coverage that you typically see in new car warranties.

Towing coverage.

Full coverage of labor costs.

California vehicle emission defect coverage for 36 months.

Roadside assistance that lasts as long as the basic warranty.

Replacement with Nissan/Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) parts.

In order to use your warranty coverage and all of its additional benefits, you have to bring your vehicle to an authorized Nissan dealership – even when you are outside of the U.S.

Exclusions

There are certain items that aren’t covered, as well as actions that potentially void your warranty. It’s easy to make a costly mistake if you haven’t read the contract.

A Nissan warranty doesn’t cover the following:

Factory accessories.

Regular maintenance.

Normal wear and tear.

Accidents and collision.

Damage due to alterations.

Issues due to improper maintenance.

Damage due to environmental conditions.

Failure to operate the vehicle according to its owner’s manual.

Tires or other items covered by their own manufacturer’s warranties.

Repairs performed by a facility other than an authorized Nissan dealer.

The standard Nissan factory warranty doesn’t pertain to every Nissan vehicle. There are several types of vehicles and Nissan models where basic coverage is separate:

Nissan Leaf.

Nissan Titan.

Commercial vehicles.

Where does an electric or hybrid car fall into the mix? Batteries aren’t covered under a basic warranty, after all. Luckily, an electric model like the Nissan Leaf has battery component coverage due to federal emission regulations. All EV and hybrid batteries must be warrantied for at least eight years or 100,000 miles with transferable coverage. So, you don’t have to pay thousands to repair a faulty battery.

If you aren’t covered by a standard Nissan new car warranty, ask your Nissan dealership about the appropriate coverage available, especially for commercial and fleet vehicles.

Nissan Vs. Competitors: A Manufacturer’s Warranty Comparison

It’s not uncommon for basic warranties to change over time, especially to make an automotive brand more appealing and competitive in the market. For example, though most pickups have a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, the Nissan Titan has a 5-year/100,000-mile warranty. Nissan calls it “America’s Best Truck Warranty.”

How does Nissan’s factory warranty compare with 10 other automotive brands?

Brand Basic Warranty (years/mileage) Powertrain Warranty (years/mileage) Nissan 3/36,000 5/60,000 BMW 4/50,000 4/50,000 Chevrolet 3/36,000 5/60,000 Ford 3/36,000 5/60,000 Honda 3/36,000 5/60,000 Hyundai 5/60,000 10/100,000 Kia 5/60,000 10/100,000 Mercedes-Benz 4/50,000 4/50,000 Subaru 3/36,000 5/60,000 Toyota 3/36,000 5/60,000 Volkswagen 6/70,000 6/70,000

Nissan has a standard new car warranty compared to similarly priced vehicles, such as Honda and Toyota. Nissan even has a longer powertrain warranty than some luxury brands, like Mercedes-Benz or BMW. However, the Hyundai brand offers the longest warranties for their basic and limited powertrain coverage at 5 years/60,000 miles and 10 years/100,000 miles.

But what does this all mean? Are you more willing to buy a Nissan over another car – or vice versa – just because of the warranty period? Probably not. What this can determine, however, is if some cars are more likely to need extended coverage in the form of an extended warranty. A Hyundai may not need one, but a Nissan could definitely benefit.

Nissan Extended Warranty Coverage

Once your manufacturer’s warranty expires, you’re left vulnerable to expensive repairs on your vehicle. Mechanical breakdowns can cost thousands of dollars, especially if your transmission or engine fails. Nissan offers a dealer extended warranty to its customers.

What Is An Extended Warranty?

What is commonly referred to as an extended warranty is actually not a warranty at all. That’s because a warranty is built into the price of a vehicle at no additional cost. An extended auto warranty is technically a service contract. You’ll have to pay extra for the added coverage.

A service contract is a promise made by a dealership or third-party provider to perform repairs on components covered in the contract.

Nissan Security+Plus Protection Program

The Security+Plus Protection Program is Nissan’s extended warranty program. It offers three levels of coverage up to eight years or 120,000 miles.

Gold Preferred.

Silver Preferred.

Powertrain Preferred.

Gold Preferred: What’s Covered

This is the most popular service contract among customers, and it offers the most coverage. You’ll get coverage for over 2,000 items, including:

113 brake components.

350 engine components.

103 steering components.

307 electrical components.

87 fuel system components.

450 transmission components.

269 body/interior components.

70 audio/video/navigation components.

132 heater and air conditioning components.

Mileage terms range from 24 months or 40,000 miles, to 96 months or 120,000 miles.

Silver Preferred: What’s Covered

Silver Preferred is a step under the Gold Preferred plan, but it still offers comprehensive coverage for more than 1,400 items, including:

282 engine components.

240 electrical components.

36 fuel system components.

97 suspension components.

364 transmission components.

70 audio/video/navigation components.

85 heating and air conditioning components.

Mileage terms range from 60 months or 75,000 miles, to 96 months or 120,000 miles.

Powertrain Preferred: What’s Covered

Powertrain extended warranties are more basic and cover the most important parts of the car. This is no exception for a Nissan extended warranty, but it does offer coverage for some systems you won’t see covered in some third-party extended service warranties.

Covered items may include:

218 engine components.

26 electrical components.

68 drive axle components.

18 fuel system components.

332 transmission components.

20 heating and air conditioning components.

Mileage terms range from 60 months or 75,000 miles, to 96 months or 120,000 miles.

Additional Nissan Extended Warranty Benefits

No good extended warranty comes without extra benefits that can help you in the event of a mechanical breakdown. All Security+Plus plans include the following:

Customer Service: Speak to a representative at any time.

Speak to a representative at any time. Car Rental Assistance: Nissan offers $35/day for five days of rental.

Nissan offers $35/day for five days of rental. Towing : Be reimbursed up to $100 for towing to the nearest Nissan dealer.

: Be reimbursed up to $100 for towing to the nearest Nissan dealer. OEM Parts: You’ll receive only Nissan parts appropriate to your car’s model.

You’ll receive only Nissan parts appropriate to your car’s model. Roadside Assistance: Get 24/7 access to services like battery boosts, lock out assistance, emergency fuel delivery, and tire services.

Get 24/7 access to services like battery boosts, lock out assistance, emergency fuel delivery, and tire services. Trip Interruption Benefits: Receive reimbursement for transportation, lodging, and meals when your trip is interrupted over 100 miles from your home.

Third-Party Extended Warranties

Extended warranties from third-party companies offer similar coverage to a manufacturer’s warranty, though it isn’t guaranteed you’ll receive OEM/Nissan parts or coverage for over 2,000 parts. That doesn’t mean third-party extended warranties don’t have their advantages. Why might you prefer a third-party extended warranty?

A manufacturer’s warranty tends to be more expensive than a third-party extended warranty.

Extended warranty companies offer more coverage plan options, keeping the options competitive.

Third-party warranty companies give you more flexibility when choosing a repair facility, because it isn’t required to be a Nissan dealer. The same goes when selecting repair parts.

If you prefer to use your favorite repair facility or you don’t want to pay the premium of a Nissan factory warranty, then consider a third-party company like CARCHEX for your vehicle’s coverage.

CARCHEX Extended Warranty Coverage

We think CARCHEX is a leading third-party extended warranty company in the industry due to its reputation and excellent customer service. CARCHEX currently offers five levels of coverage with 16 different service contracts backed by reputable suppliers. The five levels of coverage are:

Bronze.

Silver.

Gold.

Platinum.

Titanium.

The Bronze plan is the most basic plan, covering engine and transmission components with terms between five and six years. The highest level of coverage is Titanium, a bumper-to-bumper plan that excludes only a short list of items. Terms for Titanium coverage are up to 10 years.

For high mileage vehicles, the Gold and Platinum plans are best for cars over 60,000 miles and 90,000 miles respectively. Their terms range from five to 10 years and are limited to about 250,000 miles. That means your coverage will last longer than the Nissan dealer extended warranty.

Titanium Coverage

Let’s take a look at the highest level of coverage from CARCHEX in comparison to Nissan’s Gold Preferred plan.

Components Nissan Gold Preferred CARCHEX Titanium Engine Covered Covered Transmission Covered Covered Drive Axle Covered Covered Electrical Covered Covered Fuel System Covered Covered Suspension Covered Covered Heating/Cooling Covered Covered Steering Covered Covered Brake system Covered Covered Navigation Covered Optional add-on

Exclusions

As with all service contracts, there are exceptions to coverage. The following exclusions apply:

Commercial vehicles.

Tires and vehicle accessories.

Damage due to normal wear and tear without a breakdown.

Vehicles that do not perform regularly scheduled maintenance.

Additional CARCHEX Benefits

With CARCHEX, you’ll receive similar added benefits:

Towing reimbursement.

Rental reimbursement.

Travel interruption service.

30-Day Money Back Guarantee.

A+ Better Business Bureau rating.

30,000 mechanics to choose from.

Customer Experience Above All promise.

No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™.

24/7 roadside assistance (including emergency gas delivery, battery boots, etc.).

Endorsements by CARFAX, Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, and many other trusted providers.

Compare Prices With A CARCHEX Free Auto Warranty Quote

Call 866-254-0205 or visit the CARCHEX website for a free quote. A representative will help you determine the best price and coverage option for a Nissan extended warranty, so you can compare your price with Nissan’s Security+Plus plan.

Nissan Warranty FAQ

Q: Is the Nissan factory warranty transferable?

A: Yes, the factory warranty is transferable. This is true for most automobile companies, except for Hyundai and KIA.

Q: Is the CARCHEX extended warranty transferable?

A: Yes, CARCHEX extended warranties are transferable for a small fee of $50.00.

Q: How much does a Nissan extended warranty and CARCHEX extended warranty cost?

A: The cost of an extended warranty often depends on your car’s model, year, and mileage, as well as your level of protection.

Q: Is there a Nissan lifetime warranty?

A: There may be a lifetime warranty made available specifically by your local Nissan dealer. Check with the dealership for special warranty offers.

Q: How are fleet vehicles covered?

A: A fleet is a group of vehicles operated by a single business. Nissan offers coverage for your professional fleet. The same basic warranty and powertrain warranty terms apply.