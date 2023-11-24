2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe: Hand-Built M139l Engine, Rear Axle Steering, Cool Equipment Packages & More

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe is a chic alternative to its AMG GLC SUV brethren, thanks to its sloping roof design. But underneath its sporting body shell, the AMG GLC Coupe has inherited everything spectacular and desirable from its non-coupe sibling.

Available in a milder GLC 43 and a high-performance and hybridized GLC 63 S E Performance variant, Mercedes-AMG’s GLC SUV has all the bases covered whether you want style, performance, or both in a more practical guise.

“With the new Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe, we are addressing customers looking for a sporty lifestyle and dynamic design with impressive performance,” said Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “The diverse and high-quality technical components guarantee the highest level of driving dynamics and pleasure.”

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe: M139l Engine

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe has two versions motivated by the brand’s most potent series-production four-cylinder engine, the hand-built M139l, the world’s only gas engine to feature an electric exhaust gas turbocharger (the l designation stands for longitudinal installation).

Besides having a conventional blower, the 2.0-liter engine features a 1.6-inch thin electric motor that drives the turbocharger shaft electronically, helping improve throttle response at any engine speed.

The idea is the motor spins the turbocharger from idle until the boost builds up at higher engine speeds, helping eliminate turbo lag. Moreover, the technology helps maintain turbo boost pressures at any engine speed, unlocking more torque from the get-go.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe under the hood. Photo: MBUSA.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43

The M139l engine for the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 delivers 416 horsepower (6,750 rpm) and 369 lb-ft. of torque (5,000 rpm). However, it has a belt-driven starter generator that adds 13 more horsepower when needed. The hybridized powertrain sends power to all four wheels using an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic with a wet start-off clutch, similar to the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe.

The engine and gearbox of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 send power to a rear-biased 4MATIC drivetrain with a permanent 31:69 front/rear torque distribution.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe

The spicier GLC 63 S E Performance has a more potent variant of the M139l powerplant. It has 469 horsepower (6,725 rpm) and 402 lb-ft. of torque (5,250 to 5,500 rpm). However, it has a “permanently excited” synchronous electric motor in the rear axle and a 6.1 kWh AMG high-performance battery derived from the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 car.

The GLC 63 S E Performance has a total system output of 671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft. of torque, with an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drivetrain and a nine-speed automatic transmission to harness the power. Depending on the driving conditions, the all-wheel drivetrain could send a 50:50 torque split to the front and rear axles or up to 100 percent to the rear axle.

The P3 hybrid system integrates the electric motor, an electronic two-speed transmission (like in a Porsche Taycan), and an electronic limited-slip rear differential. The unique rear gearbox uses first gear at slower speeds and shifts to second gear at 87 mph and upwards to ensure maximum efficiency and torque delivery.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe. Photo: MBUSA.

How Fast Is The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe?

The Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe is just as quick as the SUV version. The GLC 43 goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds and has a 155 mph top speed. On the other hand, the GLC 63 S E Performance does zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a 171 mph top speed.

Adaptive Dampers & Rear Axle Steering

Standard for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe is AMG Ride Control with steel springs and adaptive dampers with three settings: Comfort, Sport, and Sport+. The GLC 63 variant receives AMG Active Ride Control with 48V active roll stabilization that utilizes electromechanical actuators and a three-stage planetary gear to counteract body roll while improving ride comfort.

Moreover, the GLC 43 and GLC 63 S E Performance have speed-sensitive steering and rear axle steering. The former adopts a variable steering geometry ratio that tightens the tiller at high speeds while increasing the power assistance at lower velocities. The latter turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction up to 62 mph for increased agility and maneuverability. It turns the rear wheels parallel to the front wheels at higher speeds to offer better stability.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe Braking System

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe has four-piston calipers with 14.6 x 1.4-inch discs in the front and single-piston floating calipers in the rear with 14.2 x one-inch discs. On the flip side, the hotrod GLC 63 S E Performance has composite brakes with six-piston calipers and 15.4 x 1.4-inch ventilated and perforated discs in the front and 14.6 x one-inch discs in the rear with single-piston floating calipers.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

AMG Equipment Packages

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe has a bespoke front fascia with more prominent air inlets, vertical fins, and aero flicks. At the back are two-piece taillamps, a rear diffuser, and twin tailpipes with round exhaust tips for the GLC 43 and trapezoidal tips for the GLC 63 S E Performance.

There’s an available AMG Night Package and Night Package Plus that adds gloss black exterior trim pieces and dark chrome accents.

In addition, the AMG Exterior Carbon Package includes genuine carbon fiber trim pieces. At the same time, the AMG Performance Studio Package adds a gloss black front splitter, a custom rear diffuser, and more aero bits.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe Starting MSRP

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupe will arrive at dealerships in early or mid-2024. The MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start between $73,000 and $90,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.