2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC: Two Variants, Loads of Tech & One Amazing Turbo Engine

The high-performance AMG variants of the humble Mercedes-Benz GLC will arrive expectedly with a barrage of new-age technology. Fending off competitors in the highly lucrative midsize luxury segment demands boss levels of power and innovation, something the folks at Mercedes-AMG know a thing or two about. Their latest creation, the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC, will arrive on U.S. soil in two versions, including an almighty hybrid with crazy power figures.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC M139l Engine

The AMG variants of the third-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC will feature the brand’s hand-assembled M139l 2.0-liter four-pot, the only engine in series production equipped with an electric exhaust gas-driven turbocharger. The turbocharger of the longitudinally mounted engine is a derivative of what is used by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

The lesser-endowed model, the GLC 43, has a belt-driven starter generator that adds 13 horsepower at lower speeds. But even without it, the aggressive turbo engine still generates 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque, more than adequate for any driving occasion. The high-tech plant sends power to all four wheels (with a rear-biased 39:61 front/rear torque distribution) using an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G nine-speed automatic with a wet start-off clutch.

However, our bets are on the GLC 63 S E Performance, a high-strung hybrid with a 201-horsepower electric drive unit on the rear axle, for a total system output of 671 horsepower and 752 lb-ft. of torque. The GLC 63 S E Performance shares the nine-speed multi-clutch automatic of the GLC 43 but has a fully-variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain that could split power 50/50 (front to rear) or send up to 100 percent to the rear wheels as required.

Electric Exhaust Gas Turbocharger

The GLC 63 S E Performance has a larger electric exhaust gas turbocharger to deliver more power, drawing juice from the 400V high-voltage architecture and operating at speeds of up to 175,000 rpm. A 1.6-inch thin electric motor is integrated directly on the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. “This directly drives the shaft of the turbocharger and is electronically controlled, accelerating the compressor wheel before the exhaust gas flow takes over the drive in a conventional manner,” Mercedes-AMG said in a statement.

Like the Mercedes-AMG sourced four-cylinder of the Lotus Emira, the M139l engine of the GLC features a closed deck design with piezo injectors. For the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC specifically, the piezo injectors deliver fuel into the combustion chambers at pressures of up to 2,900 psi in the first stage. The second stage adds intake manifold duct injection with solenoid valves, which is needed to achieve the engine’s high power output, said Mercedes -AMG.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC. Photo: MBUSA.

How Fast Is The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC?

Quick enough to make you forget you’re driving a high-riding crossover, that’s for sure. Mercedes-AMG claims the relatively tame GLC 43 could rush to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.7 seconds with a 155 mph top speed. On the other hand, the GLC 63 S E Performance has sportscar-beating numbers: zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds and a 171 mph top speed.

E Performance Hybrid System

The 400-volt battery within the GLC 63 S E Performance offers a capacity of 6.1 kWh, 107 continuous horsepower, and 201 peak horsepower for 10 seconds. Charging occurs via recuperation or the 3.7 kW onboard AC charger at a charging station, wall box, or household socket. Similar to the turbocharger, the basic operating strategy is derived from the hybrid power pack of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 race car.

Mercedes-AMG noted how the battery is designed for fast power delivery versus range. A coolant based on an electrically non-conductive liquid flows around all 560 cells and cools them individually to keep the operating temperature within a normal range.

Rear-Wheel Steering & Adaptive Suspension

The excellent news is both the GLC 43 and GLC 63 feature an adaptive suspension with AMG ride control. There are three suspension settings (Comfort, Sport, Sport+), and the system adjusts the damping forces at each wheel based on the selected mode. In addition, the GLC 63 has a 48V active roll stabilization system that prevents body roll and sharpens the steering while cornering.

Meanwhile, the GLC 43 has five AMG Dynamic Select driving modes, while the GLC 63 S E Performance has eight. Both variants have three-stage AMG speed-sensitive power steering and rear-wheel steering. The latter improves handling at high speeds and low-speed maneuverability while reducing the turning circle. The system tilts the rear wheels up to 2.5 degrees in the opposite direction at speeds up to 62 mph and turns in the same direction as the front wheels at higher speeds to improve handling.

Moreover, the GLC 43 has four-piston fixed calipers with perforated 14.7 x 1.4-inch discs in the front and a single-piston caliper with 14.2 x 1-inch discs in the rear. The GLC 63 has bigger 15.4 x 1.4-inch composite brakes with six-piston calipers in the front and 14.6 x 1-inch discs in the back with a single floating caliper.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Equipment Packages

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC is available with plenty of equipment add-ons. The AMG Night Package includes glossy black mirror caps, bumper trims, window surrounds, shoulder trims, and AMG side sill inlays, while the Night Package Plus infuses dark chrome accents on the front grille and rear badges.

If you fancy a lot of carbon fiber, the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package adds the treatment to the A-wing, side sills, and other trim strips. Lastly, the AMG Performance Package for the GLC 43 imbibes the vehicle with high-gloss aero-enhancing elements like a front splitter, rear diffuser, and air outlets.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GLC Starting MSRP

Mercedes-AMG has not divulged the official MSRP numbers of the 2025 GLC 43 and GLC 63. Our ballpark figures are about $72,000 (GLC 43) and $88,000 (GLC 63), respectively, but what’s certain is both will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early or mid-2024.

