2025 Lexus UX 300h: Updated Hybrid Powertrain, Sleek Paint Colors, F Sport Packages & Safety Features

2025 Lexus UX 300h Summary Points

Short for “urban explorer,” the 2025 Lexus UX 300h features the brand’s fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, which produces more horsepower than the 2024 UX 250h.

Two F Sport packages are available, along with a host of new exterior paint colors.

Available subscription services include cloud navigation, Safety Connect, and Service Connect.

2025 Lexus UX 300h: What’s New?

The 2025 Lexus UX 300h has received a host of updates to make it more competitive in a hotly-contested small luxury SUV segment. For the 2025 model year, the vehicle will shed the UX 250h monicker and brandish the 300h nameplate instead.

Color Combinations

All UX 300h trim variants are available with a new Copper Crest paint. Other available paint colors include Caviar, Obsidian, Grecian Water, Nori Green Pearl, Cloudburst Gray, Eminent White Pearl, and Iridium.

Meanwhile, F Sport models are available in seven colors: Obsidian, Iridium, Ultra White, Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0, Cloudburst Gray, Copper Crest, and Redline – each paired with an Obsidian roof or Obsidian monotone theme.

Hybrid Powertrain

The 2025 UX 300h is the first production Lexus to have the brand’s fifth-gen hybrid powertrain. The system includes two electric motors, a modest 60-cell battery pack under the rear seat, and a 2.0-liter gas engine, resulting in a healthy 196 horsepower – about 15 more horses than the 2024 UX 250h.

2025 Lexus UX 300h. Photo: Lexus.

Chassis & Powertrain

Lexus took the liberty of optimizing the UX 300h’s TNGA-C high-strength steel and aluminum architecture to handle the extra grunt. The front MacPherson and rear trailing arm double wishbone suspension mount on sub-frames, and the chassis features laser screw weldings and adhesives to deliver a better balance of comfort and agility.

Equipped with a more potent hybrid powertrain and tuned underpinnings, Lexus claims the UX 300h could rush from zero to 60 mph in eight seconds (FWD) and 7.9 seconds (AWD), decent numbers for a hybrid crossover.

Meanwhile, active cornering assist and vehicle stability control keep the nose pointed in the right direction.

Available Hybrid All-Wheel Drive

The 2025 Lexus UX 300h has a standard front-wheel drivetrain connected to a planetary-type continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). However, the brand’s E-Four hybrid all-wheel drivetrain, which adds an electric motor to the rear axle to provide more grip, is optional.

2025 Lexus UX 300h Fuel Economy

The power hike has not affected the fuel-sipping nature of the Lexus UX. Lexus said to expect a manufacturer-estimated 43 mpg combined for front-wheel drive models and 41 mpg for all-wheel drive.

For reference, the 2024 UX 250h with front-wheel drive returns an EPA-rated 43 in the city and 41 highway, with a combined of 42 mpg.

Lexus UX 300h F Sport

The Lexus UX 300h will go on sale in eight grades, including two F Sport variants: F Sport Design and F Sport Handling.

Both receive custom F Sport wheels, a bespoke front grille, a black roof with dark-colored roof rails, a power tilt-and-sliding moonroof, fog lights, cornering lamps, body-color wheel arch moldings, automatic leveling headlights, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

However, the F Sport Handling raises the bar with an adaptive variable suspension, sport seats, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, a power rear door, and aluminum pedals.

Interior Treatments & Tech Features

Lexus said its design team went for a more refined interior look with chrome ornamentation and a new button layout on the door panels. As expected with any Lexus, there are a number of standard tech and luxury features for the 2025 UX 300h.

Smartphone Connectivity

Premium and F Sport have a new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with customizable menu layouts and wireless smartphone connectivity (Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto). Lower trim grades receive an eight-inch touchscreen, although it still includes Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto connectivity.

USB Ports

Up front are two USB Type-C ports on the lower instrument panel, with the optional wireless charger just beneath. Two Type-C USB ports are located at the bottom rear of the center console for the second-row passengers. An extra USB Type-A port is also available inside the center console.

Luxury Features

The standard luxury features include eight-way power front seats with lumbar support, a washi-grain dashboard, and premium NuLuxe upholstery (in Palomino, Birch, Lapis, and Black). Premium grades have heated and ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a power moonroof, and a power rear door with a kick sensor.

Subscription Services

Cloud Navigation, Digital Key, Safety Connect, and Service Connect are available by subscription.

Cloud Navigation integrates with Google POI data to provide more up-to-date search results, more accurate directions, and alternate routes based on current traffic conditions. The Digital Key, via the Lexus app, lets owners control the door locks and enables additional usability when car sharing, during valet parking, or home delivery of packages.

Safety Connect provides additional support from Lexus in case of an emergency or vehicle theft, while Service Connect syncs with the dealership to provide maintenance reminders. Despite being a subscription service, the initial trial period for both Safety Connect and Service Connect may run for up to 10 years, depending on the vehicle.

2025 Lexus UX 300h interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus UX Safety Ratings & Features

The 2024 Lexus UX has a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and is an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ (we expect the 2025 Lexus UX to retain these same ratings).

Standard across all trim variants is the Lexus Safety System 3.0, an advanced driver assistance package. The package includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, emergency steer assist, left turn vehicle detection, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, road sign assist, and proactive driving assist.

Also standard is the Lexus Safe Exit Alert system. When leaving the UX, it’s designed to detect another vehicle, bicycle, or pedestrian approaching from the rear and alert the driver or passenger accordingly to help prevent them from opening the door.

Lexus Warranty

The Lexus UX has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Moreover, it includes an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

You can look into Lexus extended warranties if you drive more miles than the average consumer.

2025 Lexus UX 300h Starting MSRP

The 2025 Lexus UX 300h will grace dealerships by early to mid-2024. The MSRP information remains forthcoming, but expect the base prices to start from $39,000 to $47,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.