2024 Lexus UX 250h: Tiny & Affordable Hybrid SUV Receives New Power Liftgate

The Lexus UX had a rebranding in 2023 to celebrate its newfangled hybrid-only identity. Affectionately called the Lexus UX 250h, it has Corolla Cross underpinnings and a smattering of typical Lexus interior appointments. The 2024 Lexus UX 250h will enter the market unchanged if not for a single, brand-new feature, a power-operated rear liftgate equipped with a kick sensor. Besides that, the UX 250h has a lot going for in price, luxury features, safety equipment, and driving feel.

Lexus UX 250h Hybrid Powertrain

All trim variants of the 2024 Lexus UX 250h have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and a hybrid-electric system with a front-wheel drivetrain and a standard continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The system has a combined 181 horsepower, and an all-wheel drivetrain is optional if you want more grip.

The Lexus UX was never about breathtaking performance. Still, it does return an EPA-rated 43 in the city, 41 on the highway, and 42 combined, excellent numbers to make up for the wheezy hybrid powertrain.

Sporty Architecture

Thankfully, Lexus gave the UX 250h a modified architecture to make it handle like it could take on more power. The rigid high-tensile steel chassis has laser screw welding and potent adhesives for increased stiffness. Moreover, it has aluminum for the doors, fenders, and hood to save weight while lowering the center of gravity.

MacPherson struts suspend the revised GA-C platform in the front. There are subframe-mounted trailing arm double wishbones in the rear that Lexus promises will deliver better comfort and an athletic driving feel. In addition, the 2024 UX features Lexus’ active cornering assist that works with the vehicle stability control to apply selective braking pressure on the inside wheels while cornering to mitigate understeer.

2024 Lexus UX 250h. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus UX 250h F Sport Performance Packages

Lexus will continue to offer the UX 250h in a pair of F Sport Performance packages. First is the F Sport Design. It adds groovy detailing like a bespoke front grille, new wheels, a black roof, power sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, foglights and cornering lights, painted wheel arch moldings, and automatic leveling headlights.

On the other hand, the F Sport Handling package builds upon the first. It includes canyon-carving add-ons like an active variable suspension, sports seats, a sport steering wheel, and aluminum interior trimmings.

Luxurious Core

The 2024 Lexus UX 250h might be the smallest in the automaker’s lineup, but it doesn’t skimp on the finer things. The interior is resplendent in NuLuxe upholstery with power front seats, lumbar support, five USB ports, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with cloud-based navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Meanwhile, the Premium trim has heated and ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and more.

Lexus UX 250h Safety Ratings & Features

The Safety System+ 2.5 package is standard for the 2024 Lexus UX 250h. It has a broad lineup of safety nets, including pre-collision with pedestrian detection, low-light pedestrian and daytime bicyclist detection, lane departure alert, lane tracing, road sign assist, intelligent high beams, and dynamic radar cruise control, to name a few.

The Lexus UX 250h has a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and is an IIHS top safety pick.

2024 Lexus XH 250h interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus Warranty

The 2024 Lexus UX 250h will arrive at showrooms with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. And since we’re talking about a hybrid, it has an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a 10-year/150,000-mile battery warranty. You can look into Lexus extended warranties if you drive more miles than the average consumer.

2024 Lexus UX 250h: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Lexus UX 250h is available in four trim models (inclusive of the $1,150 destination fee): Base ($36,490), Premium ($38,950), F Sport Design ($38,950), and F Sport Handling ($43,920). The optional all-wheel drivetrain is an extra $1,400 across the board. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Lexus UX.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

