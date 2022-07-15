2023 Lexus UXh: Chassis Improvements, New F Sport Packages & Hybrid-Only Powertrain

The 2023 Lexus UXh has a new name to coincide with its newfound identity of being the smallest Lexus with a hybrid-only powertrain. Previously called the UX since debuting in 2019, the updated UXh remains an entry-level luxury crossover that makes no pretensions about ruggedness despite its SUV-like countenance.

Officially called the UX 250h, Lexus has dropped the non-hybrid variants for the 2023 model year while updating the standard infotainment and available safety technologies to keep it square with stalwarts like the Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLB, and the BMW X1 and X2.

“The new UXh aims to enhance the appeal of electrified vehicles, especially hybrid EVs, by further evolving the driving experience and advanced safety equipment in a uniquely Lexus way,” said Mitsuteru Emoto, Chief Engineer, Lexus International. “With thorough attention to detail, the Lexus team developed these two key features so that customers worldwide could enjoy a sense of luxury and a comfortable, safe, and secure driving experience.”

2023 Lexus UXh: What’s New?

From 2023 onwards, the Lexus UXh is strictly available as a hybrid with all-wheel drive. Under the hood is a two-liter four-cylinder gas engine with a hybrid-electric system that generates 181 horsepower. If those figures sound familiar, it’s because it’s the same hybrid powertrain from the outgoing UX 250h. The only available gearbox is a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In addition, the UXh has two F Sport Packages: Design and Handling. The former offers sportier looks, while the latter gives you a sportier ride. Also new is an updated infotainment system and more advanced safety features.

2023 Lexus UXh. Photo: Lexus.

2023 Lexus UXh Fuel Economy

Lexus made no mention of the official fuel consumption in its press release. However, we reckon the 2023 UXh will have similar EPA numbers as the 2022 model, which is 43 in the city, 41 on the highway, and a combined 42 mpg.

Revised Chassis & Architecture

Thankfully, Lexus didn’t just slap on a new badge and call it a day. Although still riding on parent company Toyota’s GA-C platform (underpinning the GR Corolla and Toyota Prius, to name a few), the chassis now has 20 more spot welding points, a revised electronic power steering system, and recalibrated shock absorbers.

Furthermore, Lexus asked Bridgestone to make new 18-inch run-flat tires that are quieter and more refined. Lexus claims the result is a hybrid crossover that delivers sharper handling, tighter steering, and a comfier ride.

New F Sport Packages

The 2023 Lexus UXh is available in two F Sport Packages. The Design package includes F Sport wheels, a bespoke grille, dark roof rails, a black roof, a tilting/sliding moonroof, fog lights with cornering lamps, rain-sensing wipers, automatic-leveling headlights, and body-color wheel arches.

Meanwhile, the Handling package adds an active variable suspension with performance dampers, F Sport seats with memory settings, a new steering wheel/shift knob, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a digital key.

2023 Lexus UXh interior layout. Photo: Lexus.

Lexus Interface

The 2023 Lexus UXh has a standard eight-inch touchscreen powered by the latest Lexus Interface software with dual Bluetooth connectivity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an integrated voice assistant, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

However, the available 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen is hard to pass up and works better with Lexus’ software improvements. Lexus also moved the center touchscreen closer to the driver for better ergonomics, and they finally got rid of that pesky touchpad that, for some unknown reason, doesn’t bother some people.

Standard Safety Feautres

Every 2023 Lexus UXh comes standard with the Lexus Safety System+ 2.5. The system uses a single-lens camera and a millimeter-wave radar to power a bevy of advanced safety features like a pre-collision system with emergency steering assist, lane tracing assist, and dynamic radar cruise control with a curve speed-control function, to name a few.

Lexus Factory Warranty

The 2023 Lexus UXh has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also standard is an eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid warranty and a ten-year/150,000-mile battery warranty.

Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Lexus extended warranties.

2023 Lexus UXh: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Lexus UXh AWD starts at $37,250 for the most basic model, while the range-topping AWD F Sport with the Handling package starts at $44,680 (both are inclusive of the $1,075 destination fee).

Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a new Lexus UXh. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price, which is one of the best starting points for negotiating the lowest out-the-door price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Lexus.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.