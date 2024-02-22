2025 Kia K5 Debuts With Sharper Styling, Updated Safety Tech & New Naturally Aspirated 2.5L Engine

2025 Kia K5 Summary Points

The 2025 Kia K5 debuted at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show with new styling, a revised interior, and more driving aids.

New for the 2025 Kia K5 is a more potent 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder to replace the outgoing variant’s 1.6-liter turbo engine.

The K5 has a standard front-wheel drivetrain, although all-wheel drive is optional for the GT-Line.

2025 Kia K5: What’s New?

The 2025 Kia K5 has received a mid-cycle refresh to keep it savvy in the company of its popular Accord, Camry, and Sonata competition.

The mildly facelifted Kia K5 debuts more angular styling cues with new Star Map LED front daytime running lights that slice through the fenders and front bumper. The Star Map theme extends to the rear with redesigned taillights, a standard rear spoiler, and dual or quad muffler tips.

Meanwhile, the K5 GT gets upward-pointing fins in the lower front bumper for a more aggressive maw.

There are new 16-inch (K5 LXS) and 18-inch (K5 EX and GT-Line) wheel designs, while the K5 GT has redesigned 19-inch wheels garbed in high-performance 245/40R19 Pirelli P-Zero tires.

2025 Kia K5. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia K5 Powertrain

Gone is the 180-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo that came standard in the 2024 Kia K5 LXS, EX, and GT-Line. Kia believes there’s no replacement for displacement, so it gave a new naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-banger a tour of duty in the 2025 Kia K5.

New Naturally Aspirated Engine

For the 2025 model year, the new 2.5-liter naturally aspirated engine is standard for the LXS, EX, and GT-Line. The new engine produces 191 horsepower, 11 more than the 1.6-liter turbo, but pumps out less torque at 181 lb-ft. (the 1.6-liter turbo of the 2024 K5 is rated at 195 lb-ft. of torque).

For the 2025 model year, the 2.5-liter four cylinder connects to an eight-speed automatic gearbox that drives the front wheels. The K5 GT-Line has an optional all-wheel drivetrain.

GT Engine

While the LXS, EX, and GT-Line will see an engine change, the 2025 K5 GT will soldier on with its turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder. With 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque, the K5 GT is Kia’s most powerful sedan.

The K5 GT is exclusively available with a front-wheel drivetrain and a quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Fuel Economy

The EPA has yet to unveil the fuel economy ratings of the 2025 Kia K5’s new 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated gas engine. Despite having slightly more horsepower, we reckon the 2.5-liter will return similar EPA numbers as the 1.6-liter engine with front-wheel drive (around 27/37 city/highway and 31 combined).

Photo: Kia Motors America.

More Convenience & Tech Features

New for the 2025 Kia K5 is a single-pane curved display that houses the 12-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, all powered by Kia’s high-fidelity Connected Car Navigation Cockpit software with over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard fare, along with front and rear USB-C charging ports.

Furthermore, Kia updated the center console to house larger cupholders and a wireless charging pad. Below the new infotainment screen is an updated HVAC/audio display with physical knobs.

The mid-tier K5 EX gets more standard features like a 10-way power driver’s seat with two-way lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, power-folding wing mirrors with integrated turn signals, Digital Key 2.0, and a Bose premium stereo with active sound design.

The GT-Line Premium Package is available to both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants of the Kia K5. It adds LED interior lighting, a 12-speaker Bose stereo, and a panoramic sunroof.

Meanwhile, the GT-1 Package for the K5 GT adds 19-inch wheels, Digital Key 2.0, 19-inch gloss black alloy wheels, park distance warning, and a blind view monitor.

2025 Kia K5 interior layout. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Advanced Driver Assist Features

The 2025 Kia K5 is standard with an updated Drive Wise system with more advanced driving aids. The base LXS has fusion-type smart cruise control with stop and go, forward collision avoidance assist with cyclist detection and junction turning, and front and rear parking sensors.

Other standard or optional safety nets include highway driving assist, blind view monitoring, and surround-view monitoring.

2025 Kia K5 Starting MSRP

Kia has not announced the official MSRP figures for the 2025 Kia K5, although we reckon the base prices will start from $27,000 for the entry-level LXS to about $32,000 for the range-topping GT. The first deliveries should arrive at dealerships by the summer of 2024.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.