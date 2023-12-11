2025 Chevy Suburban: Refreshed Styling, Optional Duramax Diesel, Helpful Trailering Tech & More

2025 Chevy Suburban Summary Points

Part of the twelfth-generation variant that debuted in 2021, the 2025 Chevy Suburban has a redesigned face shared with its new Tahoe sibling.

The Suburban stays true to its core purpose of size, heft, and room, offering interior, suspension, and tech updates for the 2025 model year.

Duramax turbo-diesel engine is available for all trim levels.

2025 Chevy Suburban: What’s New?

The 2025 Chevy Suburban has redesigned dual C-shaped front headlights with top-mounted daytime running lights that are bolder and sleeker. Meanwhile, the Suburban Premier and High Country have standard welcome and walk-away lighting animations with animated turn signals that give the behemoth a dose of character.

Range-topping variants get massive 24-inch wheels and premium Galvano chrome trim.

The 2025 Chevy Suburban is about 15 inches longer than the Tahoe and offers 16 cubic feet of storage room behind the third-row seats. Meanwhile, folding the second and third-row chairs unveils up to 140 cubic feet of room, among the best in its class.

Under the hood of the 2025 Chevy Suburban LS, LT, RST, Z71, and Premier is the venerable 5.3-liter V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque. However, Chevy’s 6.2-liter 420-horsepower V8 is standard for the High Country and optional in the RST, Z71, and Premier.

Moreover, the 2025 Suburban debuts the second-gen Duramax 3.0-liter turbocharged mill, featuring a new blower, a reconfigured cooling system, high-flow injectors, and new steel pistons. The updated Duramax has 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft. of torque, a marginal improvement over the first-gen diesel’s 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque.

The Duramax diesel will be available for all Suburban models by early 2025.

2025 Chevy Suburban High Country. Photo: Chevrolet.

2025 Chevy Suburban: Towing Capacity

The 2025 Chevy Suburban will tow up to 8,200 lbs. when properly equipped. To make the job easier, Chevy added a host of standard trailering technologies like hitch view, boat ramp assist, forward path indication, trailer tire health, and trailer navigation.

Chevrolet’s Max Trailering Package is available for some Suburban models. It includes a larger radiator, a high-speed cooling fan, integrated trailer brake controller, hill descent control, and blind zone steering assist software.

Suspension Upgrades

The 2025 Chevy Suburban has an improved multilink independent rear suspension to provide a smoother ride and better handling. Chevy’s Air Ride Adaptive Suspension is optional for the High Country, Z71, and RST.

Furthermore, Magnetic Ride Control is standard for Premier and High Country (optional on RST and Z71 grades). The system has magnetorheological shock absorbers that adjust the damping rates up to 1,000 times per second to improve ride quality while significantly taming pitch and body roll when accelerating and cornering.

Immersive Infotainment

Debuting in the 2025 Chevy Suburban is a 17.7-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch digital instrument display. The giant center screen angles slightly toward the driver for better viewing, and there are physical controls, too!

Other changes include a redesigned center console with an integrated wireless charging pad, a new steering wheel, premium soft-touch materials, perforated cowhide seats, and genuine wood trim.

2025 Chevy Suburban Safety Features

The 2025 Suburban comes standard with Chevy Safety Assist. This advanced driving assistance package includes automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, and automatic parking assist. In addition, Super Cruise hands-free driving technology is available.

Debuting for the Suburban is an interior motion detection system to ensure nobody gets left behind in the SUV’s roomy cabin, including infants and pets. The system offers escalating alerts when it detects life in the interior after the vehicle is parked or turned off.

Also new for the 2025 Chevy Suburban is “Connected Cameras,” a system that utilizes a network of cameras for crash recording, security recording, live view, and a 360-degree view of the exterior, all accessible via the myChevrolet mobile app.

2025 Chevy Suburban Starting MSRP

The 2025 Chevy Suburban is available to order by mid to late 2024. Chevrolet will announce the official MSRP information soon, but expect the base prices to start at around $63,000 for the entry-level LS and up to $83,000 for the top-of-the-line High Country.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.