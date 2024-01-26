2025 Cadillac CT5-V & CT5-V Blackwing Debut With Updated Styling, New Technologies & Good Ole’ Gas Power

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Overview

Cadillac unveiled its 2025 CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing sport sedans with good tidings to welcome the new year.

Commemorating the 20th anniversary of Cadillac’s high-performance V-Series lineup, the CT5-V and the more hardcore CT5-V Blackwing are following the footsteps of the revised CT5 with an updated façade, a new 33-inch infotainment display, an available manual transmission (CT5-V Blackwing), and the savagery that buyers expect from the V-Series and Blackwing badges.

“Cadillac sedans continue to drive positive brand momentum year-over-year,” said Cadillac global vice president John Roth. “As V-Series celebrates a record year, the importance of this option for those customers who value performance and power cannot be overstated.”

2025 Cadillac CT5-V: 3.0TT Powertrain

The new Cadillac CT5-V could give drivers of a Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Genesis G90, or BMW 5-Series second thoughts with its 3.0TT turbocharged V6 engine.

Cadillac’s 3.0TT mill has 360 horsepower and 405 lb-ft. of torque, fed to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel drive is optional for the 2025 CT5-V.

Moreover, the 2025 CT5-V has performance-bred hardware and software, like a magnetic ride control suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, a performance traction management system, selectable drive modes, and launch control.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V in Typhoon Metallic. Photo: Cadillac.

CT5-V Blackwing: Torchbearer of V8 Power

Just when Ford announced that it wouldn’t mind being the last to offer a V8-powered production car, our faces grew sheepish grins when Cadillac resisted electrifying its world-beating super sports sedan. The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing remains the pinnacle of GM sedans with its monstrous 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.

With 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft. of torque at its disposal, the Blackwing has a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission to route all that savagery to the rear wheels. As much as we love manually rowing gears (especially in a Cadillac Blackwing), the 10-speed automatic enables a zero to 60 mph sprint in about 3.5 seconds, a blink faster than the manual.

Helping the cause are front and rear Brembo carbon ceramic brakes, a magnetic ride control suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, and launch control with a line lock feature so Blackwing drivers can have all the fun in the world.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing in Drift Metallic. Photo: Cadillac.

Widescreen Infotainment

Debuting in the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing is a 33-inch LED display that houses the digital driver’s screen and the updated infotainment touchscreen. The system now has Google built-in to support native apps like Google Maps, Google Play, and Google Assistant. Moreover, Cadillac redesigned the HVAC controls and gave it cool animations.

The infotainment system features an in-vehicle performance app (with real-time horsepower, torque, and boost parameters), performance gauges (tire temperature, g-force readings, and vital engine data), and an interactive dyno-style graph to analyze the power and torque readings.

Meanwhile, there’s an optional Performance Data Recorder (PDR) for CT5-V and Blackwing buyers who love track days. The system includes a lap analyzer tool, automatic track summaries, and live data, all accessible within the infotainment screen and without using a separate laptop.

2025 Cadillac CT5-V interior with its 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display. Photo: Cadillac.

Standard Super Cruise

GM’s Super Cruise is standard for the 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing with the 10-speed automatic. The Super Cruise package includes a three-year subscription and an updated driver attention assist feature.

Pricing & Availability

The 2025 Cadillac CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing will begin arriving at dealerships this summer. Cadillac will announce the official MSRP information closer to the intended on-sale date, but we figure a sub-$53,000 (CT5-V) and $95,000 (CT5-V Blackwing) base price is in the cards.

New to the 2025 CT5-V are redesigned stacked headlights with fancy lighting choreographies, an updated front grille, a new front spoiler, quad trapezoidal exhaust tips, and three new paint colors: Typhoon Metallic, Deep Space Metallic, and Drift Metallic.

As an extra touch, an illuminated Cadillac crest is behind the new infotainment display, serving as a beacon to welcome the driver.

