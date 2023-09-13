2025 Cadillac CT5 Debuts With Updated Styling, Massive Display Screen & Cool Tech Features

The fastback-inspired 2025 Cadillac CT5 is poised to be the next stand-out sedan for the “Standard of the World.” Complete with a new front-end design, a 33-inch LED color touchscreen, optional all-wheel drive, and both V and Blackwing models in the works, the 2025 CT5 will surely turn a few heads on its way down the road. Although Cadillac has a broad portfolio of SUVs and crossovers, it’s nice to see an updated sedan like the CT5 taking center stage, even if the Escalade-V is a total boss.

“CT5’s importance in Cadillac’s portfolio cannot be overstated,” said John Roth, Vice President of Global Cadillac, during the 2023 Detroit Auto Show’s Media and Technology Days (September 13th and 14th). “The 2025 CT5 stays true to what customers love about this vehicle while bringing a revised look, the latest technology, and safety features.”

2025 Cadillac CT5 Powertrains

The 2025 Cadillac CT5 is standard with a 2.0-liter I-4 with 237 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque, with dual exhaust tips for good measure. An available 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 delivers 335 horsepower and 405 lb-ft. of torque. EPA fuel economy ratings are not yet available, although the 2025 CT5 has a 17.4-gallon tank.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional, although both engines are connected to a 10-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while all-wheel drive is optional, although both engines are connected to a 10-speed automatic. Both DOHC engines feature a twin-scroll turbocharger design, cast aluminum block and cylinder heads, direct injection, GM’s Active Fuel Management, and auto start/stop.

2025 Cadillac CT5 on display on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at the Detroit Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: John F. Martin for Cadillac.

Drive Modes

Drivers can experiment with different modes, including Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice, and the customizable MyMode. As described by Cadillac, the 2025 CT5 will deliver a quiet, smooth, and engaging ride. Helping the cause is a front MacPherson-type suspension with dual lower ball joints, twin-tube struts, and a direct-acting stabilizer bar. The five-link independent rear suspension is characterized by its coil springs and a stabilizer bar.

“CT5 continues to redefine American luxury, and the enhancements for 2025 take it even further,” said Alex MacDonald, CT5 Chief Engineer. “The new advanced technologies enhance the driver’s personal connection in a sedan already renowned for its driving spirit, comfort, and technology.”

33-Inch Touchscreen, OnStar & Super Cruise

Technology is undoubtedly a theme with the 2025 Cadillac CT5. Inside is a 33-inch-diagonal LED color touchscreen display with 9K resolution. The screen curves toward the driver as a single, continuous unit and acts as a customizable user interface. The 33-inch screen is a “gateway to the CT5’s many technologies,” said Cadillac, including Google built-in services, hands-free communication features, live traffic updates, and the ability to download various forms of media, from music to podcasts.

OnStar is available for the 2025 CT5 along with Super Cruise. With an attentive and engaged driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit hands-free vehicle operation on more than 200,000 miles of comparable roadways in the United States and Canada.

2025 Cadillac CT5 Availability

More details are forthcoming, but the 2025 Cadillac CT5 is due to enter production at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan in spring 2024. Available colors for the 2025 CT5 include Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic. The current 2024 Cadillac CT5 starts at $44,095.

