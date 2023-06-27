2024 Subaru Ascent: Standard Equipment, Safety Features, Starting MSRP & More

The 2024 Subaru Ascent will arrive at U.S. dealerships this fall with virtually no changes after receiving extensive styling and tech updates for 2023. The Ascent is Subaru’s largest vehicle in North America and has three rows of seats for up to seven or eight adults. It debuted in 2019 and is competing in a highly competitive segment dominated by stalwarts like the Ford Explorer, Honda Passport, and Kia Telluride, to name a few.

But with standard all-wheel drive, turbocharged power, and a moderate sprinkling of advanced safety and infotainment systems, the Ascent remains a solid pick for a capable and versatile family SUV.

2024 Subaru Ascent: What’s New?

The 2024 Subaru Ascent has inherited the changes of the outgoing model, like a new front grille, reshaped LED headlights, and redesigned taillights. The 2023 Ascent was standard with an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen; you’ll find this across all trim variants of the 2024 Ascent. Furthermore, all new Ascents with the Harman Kardon QuantumLogic audio system get an available Cabin Connect system that allows the driver to communicate with third-row passengers.

Standard AWD & Fuel Economy

All Subaru Ascents feature a 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer four-cylinder with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. The engine mates to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with eight virtual gears and paddle shifters for manual gear shifting, sending grunt to all four wheels using the brand’s symmetrical all-wheel drivetrain with X-Mode and hill descent control. The powertrain enables the Ascent to tow up to 5,000 lbs.

Meanwhile, the Onyx Edition, Limited, and Touring variants have an optimized X-Mode feature with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud settings. And despite its all-weather and rugged capabilities, the Ascent achieves an EPA-rated 21 in the city, 27 on the highway, and 23 combined.

2024 Subaru Ascent Safety Features

Subaru’s EyeSight is standard for all Ascents, regardless of the trim level. The package includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, automatic rear braking, and more.

2024 Subaru Ascent. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

2024 Subaru Ascent Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Subaru Ascent has six trim models: Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Limited, Onyx Edition Limited, and Touring. Below is a breakdown of the standard equipment and pricing of each trim level. The MSRP figures are inclusive of the $1,295 destination fee. Our free and easy search tools* will show Subaru dealerships with the best pricing near you.

Subaru Ascent Base

The base Subaru Ascent is a bargain at $35,490. It has a generous list of standard features like steering responsive LED headlights, front tri-zone climate control, rear automatic climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, and trailer stability assist.

Subaru Ascent Premium

The Premium starts at $38,090 and is available as a seven or eight-passenger SUV. It has all the standard goodies of the base trim while getting upgrades like a power driver’s seat, a leather tiller, rear privacy glass, and an all-weather package that includes heated mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. It also has extra EyeSight safety features like reverse automatic braking, lane changing assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Furthermore, the eight-seater convenience package adds keyless entry, push-button start, a power liftgate, and an auto-dimming mirror for $1,460 more. Those features are standard in the seven-seater Ascent Premium.

Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition

The Onyx Edition is available exclusively as a seven-seater, starting at $42,890. It’s distinguishable by its black exterior trim and 20-inch wheels. Standard fares include LED fog lights, a power moonroof, StarTex upholstery with green stitching, keyless entry, push-button start, and a heated steering wheel.

Subaru Ascent Limited

The Limited starts at $43,190. It has a 12-way power driver’s seat with lumbar and memory settings, leather upholstery, second-row heated seats, chrome exterior accents, 20-inch dark gray alloy wheels, and side mirrors with integrated turn signals. Additional safety features include a driver-focus distraction mitigation system and reverse automatic braking, among others.

Ascent Limited has a pricey $3,550 option package that adds a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic moonroof, a retractable cargo cover, and a surround-view monitor.

Subaru Ascent Onyx Edition Limited

With a base price of $47,890, the Onyx Edition Limited fuses all the features of the seven-seat Onyx Edition and Limited trim, including all the content of the Limited option package. It includes the 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a power moonroof, and a retractable cargo cover, among other features.

Subaru Ascent Touring

The range-topping Ascent Touring starts at $49,790 and has bespoke trimmings like a glossy black front grille, chrome door handles, and satin chrome power-folding mirrors. Other standard features include woodgrain-pattern interior accents, perforated brown Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a Harman Kardon QuantumLogic audio system, a 180-degree front camera, and a seven-seat cabin.

Subaru Ascent Factory Warranty

The 2024 Subaru Ascent leaves the Lafayette, Indiana, manufacturing facility with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any Subaru vehicle, including the Ascent.

