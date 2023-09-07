2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Debuts With More Horsepower, Adaptive Air Suspension & Reduced Charging Time

Porsche is rearranging its Cayenne lineup with the all-new Turbo E-Hybrid variant. From now on, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the new range-topping Cayenne, although it promises more of what Porschephiles love about the brand. If there’s any doubt about the Porsche Cayenne’s sports car pedigree, look no further than the Cayenne Turbo GT, a family hauler that shattered the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record for production SUVs at 7:38.925.

For perspective, the Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera LP570-4 and Nissan GT-R could go around the ‘Ring at about the same time, but neither have four doors, five seats, and the boot space of the Cayenne. The all-new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid will probably not break speed records, but it has the numbers to make it the most powerful Cayenne from Porsche since the first-generation version debuted in 2002 as the first Porsche SUV.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid: What’s New?

The Cayenne Turbo is now the Turbo E-Hybrid and is part of the third-gen Cayenne that got a facelift for 2023. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 with 591 horsepower, augmented by a high-performance electric motor that adds 174 horsepower. With a combined 729 horsepower and 700 lb-ft. of torque, it’s the most powerful Cayenne from the Porsche factory, but its attributes don’t end there.

Hiding under the rear seats is a larger capacity 25.9 kWh battery with an 11 kW onboard charger that Porsche asserts “can reduce the charging time to less than 2.5 hours using a suitable wall box or charger” despite the increased battery capacity. Porsche has yet to reveal the all-electric driving range, but the bigger battery points to about 30 miles of zero-emissions driving.

How Fast Is The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid?

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid can rush to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has a 183 mph top speed. It’s nearly as quick as the record-setting Cayenne Turbo GT, which goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a 186 mph top speed.

Performance Hardware

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid has a standard adaptive air suspension with an updated two-chamber, two-valve architecture, enabling separate rebound and compression adjustability. Porsche claims better on-road comfort and handling while reducing squats and dives during more spirited driving.

Helping the cause is Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), which distributes the required torque to each wheel for better grip when cornering. Meanwhile, rear-wheel steering and Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) are no-cost options.

Distinct Styling & Equipment

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid bears similar styling cues as the refreshed third-gen Cayenne. However, it has unique features like a Turbo-specific face with more prominent air intakes and gloss black air blades, body-color wheel arches, red brake calipers, and four brushed aluminum exhaust tips.

The aluminum trim continues to the dashboard and doors, while Race-Tex fabric adorns the headliner. Other standard goodies include HD Matrix LED headlights, a 15-watt wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, and 18-way power seats wrapped in sumptuous cowhide, to name a few.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid MSRP

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid will arrive at U.S. dealerships in mid-2024. The base price is $148,550 (Cayenne SUV) and $153,050 (Cayenne Coupe), including the $1,650 delivery fee.

