2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: From The Nürburgring With Love

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is arriving with a literal bang! Fresh from breaking the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record for production SUVs in June 2021, Porsche’s latest creation ran the entire 20.832-kilometer German proving ground in a mind-boggling 7:38.925. That’s around four seconds faster than the equally astonishing Audi RS Q8, which ran the same course in 7:42.253 back in 2019.

Yes, Nürburgring speed records are a bit overrated, but Porsche is trying to prove a point. You see, the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is, for all intents and purposes, a practical family SUV. Despite this, it conquered the Green Hell in record time. The latest Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is in good company too. The Lexus LFA (with its spine-tingling, howling Yamaha V10 engine), Nissan GT-R (Godzilla in the flesh), and Ferrari 458 Italia registered a 7:38 time at the Nürburgring. And in case you haven’t noticed, none of those are an SUV.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: What’s New?

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is essentially a Cayenne Coupe equipped with Porsche’s most powerful V8 engine. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo plant pumping out 631 horsepower and 626 lb-ft. of torque, courtesy of bespoke pistons, connecting rods, torsional dampers, and direct fuel injection.

The latest Cayenne Turbo GT has a GT-specific front bumper with a larger front lip and wider side air intakes. It also has black fender arches, a carbon-fiber roof to save weight and lower the center of gravity, and custom-made 22-inch Neodyme wheels. At the back, it has a prominent upper rear wing with carbon fiber side plates, a carbon fiber rear diffuser, and an adaptive rear spoiler with a two-inch gurney flap to complete the record-smashing vibe.

How Fast Is The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT?

The numbers speak for themselves. The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is not only the fastest production SUV to lap the Nürburgring, but it’s also the quickest production Cayenne ever made. Porsche claims zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds with a quarter-mile run in 11.6 seconds at 186 mph. The Cayenne GT has a standard eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox.

2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Sporty Underpinnings

Besides having a mighty powerful engine, the 2022 Porsche Cayenne GT has a more robust and sportier set of legs to match its beating heart. The Turbo GT is 17 mm lower than a Cayenne Turbo with rear-axle steering to improve handling at extreme velocities. Porsche gave it a recalibrated active suspension system and electric power steering to offer more precise turn-in when clipping the apex. It also has Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) to reduce body roll.

Meanwhile, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and broader front wheels improve traction and grip. Speaking of wheels, the Cayenne Turbo GT has custom 22-inch wheels wrapped in GT-specific Pirelli P Zero Corsa high-performance tires. Porsche also increased the negative camber by 0.45 degrees to maximize the tire contact patch, while ceramic brakes with yellow calipers offer reliable stopping power. Other performance goodies include a titanium exhaust system with a deleted center muffler to reduce 40 lbs. of weight while offering a hair-raising exhaust bark.

Racing-Inspired Interior

Nothing shouts “track-ready” or “racing-inspired” more than Alcantara material, and the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has lots of it. You will find it on the dashboard, A-pillars, door panels, center console, grab handles, and on those luscious eight-way sport seats. In addition, the Alcantara-wrapped tiller has a yellow 12-o’clock center marker like in a race car.

Debuting in the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the brand’s next-gen PCM 6.0 infotainment system. It now has Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and voice commands.

Pricing & Availability

Prepare your bank account. The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT has a base price of $180,800 (not including the $1,350 delivery fee). The order books are currently open; however, the first U.S. deliveries won’t arrive until early 2022. If you are shopping for a new Cayenne, this free and easy search tool* will show you which Porsche dealers in your area are offering the best deals.

Photos & Source: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

