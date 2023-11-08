2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV & Coupe: This New Cayenne Is The Perfect Middle Ground

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is the newest middle child in the brand’s growing hybrid SUV lineup. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid, available in SUV and coupe body styles, slots neatly between the flagship Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and the milder Cayenne E-Hybrid models, bordering between posh and sporty but never short on technology and exhilarating performance.

If the name sounds familiar, Porsche utilized the “Cayenne S E-Hybrid” name from 2014 to 2018. It returns for the 2024 model year with mid-tier specs, having more horsepower than the E-Hybrid but less testosterone than the all-out Turbo E-Hybrid.

In short, it’s the Goldilocks of the Cayenne Hybrid lineup, but the performance merits are nothing to scoff at.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid: What’s New?

The Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is all-new for the 2024 model year. It might wear a recycled name, but underneath the sheet metal is a host of updated plug-in hybrid technologies. For instance, it inherited the 25.9 kWh battery and 11 kW onboard charger of the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

And like the Turbo E-Hybrid, Porsche mentioned nothing about the S E-Hybrid’s all-electric range. However, we figure it’ll provide up to 30 miles of zero-emissions driving before the gas engine takes over. Recharging the battery takes 2.5 hours on a 240V circuit.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid has a retuned 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine with 348 horsepower. It also has a 130 kW electric motor that adds 174 horsepower, hiking the system output to 512 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. of torque.

How Fast Is The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid?

It’s not as vigorous as the Turbo E-Hybrid, but the Cayenne S E-Hybrid has enough gravitas to command the Autobahn fast lane. Porsche claims zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and a standing quarter-mile in 13 seconds. Helping the cause is permanent all-wheel drive (with a limited-slip center differential) and an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission.

Standard Air Suspension & Safety Tech

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid has air suspension with two-chamber, two-valve air springs, capable of giving a pillow-soft or taut ride depending on the driving mode.

Furthermore, it has 20-inch Cayenne S wheels, dual twin tailpipes with stainless steel exhaust tips, matrix LED headlamps with automatic high beams, eight-way power front seats, and the Sport Chrono Package.

Other standard features include keyless entry, stainless steel foot pedals, an air quality system, and more advanced driving assistance tech like lane changing assist.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid MSRP

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid starts at $100,750 (SUV) and $105,650 (Coupe), including the $1,650 destination charge. The first deliveries will arrive in early 2024. The Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUV comes standard with silver exterior trim, while the coupe variant has a darker outer theme.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars.

