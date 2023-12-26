2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Showcases Hybrid F1 Tech, AMG-Tuned Suspension & Luxury Treatments

The seventh-generation Mercedes-AMG SL is unlike any of its legendary siblings. For the first time since the 300 SL Gullwing made history in 1952, the Mercedes-AMG SL has an all-wheel drivetrain and rear-wheel steering. Meanwhile, the SL 43 has an electric turbocharger to unleash 375 horsepower from its M139 engine.

But now, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the most potent and hardcore SL to wear the three-pointed star emblem, and it’s no surprise it’s a hybrid.

“The SL has always been an icon in the Mercedes-Benz portfolio,” said Michael Schiebe, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “The latest version of the legendary roadster transfers this status into the future.”

2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance

Meet the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance, the most powerful ever to leave the factory gates of Affalterbach. It’s the newest member of the SL lineup and has more horsepower and torque than the already-mighty AMG SL 63, being inspired by hybrid technology developed by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team.

Under the hood is a handcrafted 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 producing 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft. of torque. A rear-mounted electric motor and a tiny yet energy-dense 6.1 kWh battery augment the combustion engine’s pull, adding a peak of 201 horsepower and 236 lb-ft. of torque to the mix.

All told, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance has 805 horsepower and 797 to 1,047 lb-ft. of torque. The drivetrain consists of an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G automatic and a fully variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain, which mechanically connects the front and rear axles. The setup enables the rear electric motor to transfer its torque to the front wheels when needed.

2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance. Photo: MBUSA.

How Fast Is The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance?

The newest Mercedes-AMG SL hybrid rockets to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and can reach a 196 mph top speed. And it can do it repeatedly without weakening the battery, thanks to a direct cooling system that uses non-conductive coolant to maintain the peak operating temperature (113° Fahrenheit or 45° Celsius) in hot or cold weather.

For reference, the non-hybrid SL 63 goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and has the same 196 mph top speed.

Is The 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance a Plug-In Hybrid?

Technically, yes. It has a 3.7 kW on-board AC charger, which plugs in conveniently at any charging station, wall box, or household socket. However, Mercedes-AMG is the first to admit the battery is “designed for fast power delivery and draw rather than longest possible range.”

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance has an “electric power always available” operating strategy and can replenish battery power via energy recuperation and needs-based recharging. There are four driver-selectable stages of recovery, and one-pedal driving is available to make it feel like your Mercedes-AMG rocketship is an electric car.

AMG Active Ride Control Suspension

The AMG Aerodynamics Package adds some trick aero to the already sleek design. It includes a carbon fiber flap under the engine that could lower by 1.6 inches at up to 50 mph, creating a “venturi effect” that reduces front-axle lift while pushing the car to the pavement.

In addition, there’s a retractable rear spoiler integrated into the trunk lid that rises in five angular levels to reduce drag or optimize handling.

Helping the cause is an AMG Active Ride Control suspension with roll stabilization. The system includes adaptive shock absorbers and hydraulically controlled anti-roll bars for improved ride comfort and telepathic handling with virtually zero body roll. The same system is found in other AMG powerhouses, like the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe.

Like its non-hybrid siblings, the AMG SL 63 S E Performance has rear-wheel steering and ceramic brakes, featuring 16.5 x 1.6-inch front and 15 x 1.3-inch rear carbon ceramic disks. Bronze-painted six-piston fixed calipers reside at the front, while one-piston floating calipers anchor the rear.

2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Bespoke Treatments

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance stands apart from its lesser-endowed brethren with red model-specific badging, twin trapezoidal exhaust tips, and custom 20 to 21-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the brand’s MANUFAKTUR customization department could paint, furnish, and equip the car to the lucky owner’s liking.

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance has AMG-sport seats wrapped in single or two-tone Nappa leather with diamond quilting and yellow or red stitching. Optional AMG Performance seats include integrated headrests, ventilation openings, and three massage settings.

There’s an 11.9-inch MBUX infotainment touchscreen with hybrid-specific displays and eight driving modes, including Race, Sport+, Comfort, and Electric.

Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Mercedes-AG SL 63 S E Performance should arrive at dealerships in mid to late 2024. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we are anticipating the base price will start at about $200,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.