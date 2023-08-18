2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur Debuts With Sleek Orange Paint, Hand-Built Engine & Burmester Sound

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur looks like an absolute blast to drive! This slick little roadster made its official debut during Pebble Beach Automotive Week and has been on display at the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge as of August 17th, 2023.

Inspired by the sunsets of the Pacific Coast, the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur will turn heads on any road trip with its Orange Flame Metallic paint. And if you’re thinking this 2+2 seater is for you, better move quickly because this U.S.-market-only model has a limited production run.

Exterior & Interior Treatments

If that Orange Flame paint job wasn’t enough, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur is also sporting an AMG-specific chrome package, black brake calipers, a black soft top, and black 21-inch AMG Forged Cross-Spoke wheels. An AMG emblem adorns the front fascia above the radiator grille, which astute AMG fans might notice is a first for the AMG SL roadster.

Despite its small size, expect big luxury inside the cockpit. We’re talking hand-stitched red and black Nappa leather, orange contrast stitching, high-gloss chrome, and massaging seats. Even the floormats get the AMG treatment with an embordered AMG logo. Orange Flame trim decorates the center console, while a Burmester 3D surround sound system puts the icing on the cake.

Engine & Powertrain

Under the hood of the 2024 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Big Sur is a hand-built 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, an AMG hallmark with 577 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is connected to an AMG-spec nine-speed automatic and an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive system. According to Mercedes-Benz, the zero to 60 mph time is 3.5 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 196 mph.

Availability & Customization Options

Mercedes-Benz is using the occasion to launch the MANUFAKTUR program in the U.S. for the entire AMG SL model range. Beginning with the 2024 AMG SL, U.S. customers will have more personalization options with three new paints and two Nappa leather upholsteries. If you don’t end up with a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Big Sur because of the limited production run, perhaps the 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 will satisfy your whims.

