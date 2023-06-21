2024 Mazda3 Overview: New Carbon Turbo Model, Updated Safety Tech, Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2024 Mazda3 remains one of the classiest and most fun-to-drive compact cars you could buy today. Still available as a four-door sedan or hatchback, the latest Mazda3 has a new Carbon Turbo trim that combines a 250-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with bespoke styling elements. Moreover, all Mazda3 turbo variants get a larger 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity.

2024 Mazda3: What’s New?

Sporty handling, sleek designs, and a premium-feeling interior has made the Mazda3 an Automoblog favorite. The sedan-only Mazda3 2.5 S has a perky 191-horsepower naturally-aspirated four-banger with cylinder deactivation (to save fuel) and G-Vectoring Control Plus (for tighter handling). It also has a standard front-wheel drivetrain with a six-speed automatic.

For the money, we’d go straight for the Mazda3 Turbo variants with more equipment and a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder with 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on premium 93 octane juice. All Mazda3 turbos have i-Active AWD and a six-speed automatic transmission.

New for 2024 is the Mazda3 Carbon Turbo, typically an updated version of the Carbon Edition trim. Whereas the latter was strictly available in an exclusive Polymetal Gray paint, the newest Mazda3 Carbon Turbo has a Zircon Sand Metallic paint job, 18-inch black metallic wheels, and standard all-wheel-drive.

Trim Levels, Standard Equipment & Pricing

The 2024 Mazda3 hatchback will arrive at dealerships in the summer of 2023 (the sedans will follow in the fall) in seven trim variants: 2.5 S, 2.5 S Select Sport, 2.5 S Preferred, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2,5 S Premium, 2.5 Carbon Turbo, and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. Below is a brief description of each trim and the relevant MSRPs. Note that the pricing info below includes the $1,165 destination charge.

Mazda3 2.5 S

The base Mazda 3 2.5 S is only available as a sedan, starting at $25,335. Nevertheless, it has a non-touch 8.8-inch infotainment display with a console-mounted control knob and other neat features like a push-button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, Bluetooth connectivity, a six-speaker audio system, black cloth upholstery, automatic LED headlights, a matte front grille, and 16-inch silver alloy wheels.

All Mazda3 sedan and hatchback variants come standard with the brand’s i-Activesense advanced driving assistance package. It includes radar cruise control, smart brake support, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, high beam control, and a driver attention warning system. New for 2024 is standard blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross-traffic alert, and rear-door alert notifications.

Mazda3 2.5 S Select Sport

The Select Sport trim is new for the Mazda3 in 2024. It’s available as a sedan ($25,855) or hatchback ($26,855) and has all the niceties from the base variant. However, it adds more convenience items like dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear armrest with built-in cupholders, and turn signals in the wing mirrors. The list of upgrades includes black 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, black leatherette upholstery, and a leather-wrapped tiller.

Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred

The 2024 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred starts at $27,355 (sedan) and $28,555 (hatchback). It has all the standard features of the Select Sport Trim. Additional standard features include a power moonroof, a power driver seat with lumbar and memory settings, heated front seats, 18-inch wheels, body-color wing mirrors with LED turn signals, and black or greige leatherette seats.

Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition

The 2024 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition has red leather seats, Polymetal Gray paint, 18-inch wheels, gloss-black heated side mirrors, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and wireless charging. The sedan starts at $30,225, while the hatchback starts at $31,425. All non-turbo Mazda 3 Carbon Edition models have standard AWD.

2024 Mazda3. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda3 2.5 S Premium

The Mazda 2.5 S Premium is available in a hatchback body style only and starts at $31,515. It’s also the only Mazda3 with an optional six-speed manual. The standard features list includes navigation, adaptive LED headlights, black or red leather upholstery, 18-inch alloy wheels, a full-color heads-up display (HUD), and a 12-speaker Bose audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio.

Mazda3 2.5 Carbon Turbo

The Mazda3 2.5 Carbon Turbo is new for 2024. It starts at $32,915 (sedan) and $34,115 (hatchback) and includes the potent turbo engine and an all-wheel drivetrain. The Carbon Turbo comes with bespoke paint, a new 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and terracotta leatherette upholstery with red stitching.

Mazda3 Turbo Premium Plus

The 2024 Mazda3 Turbo Premium Plus is available in sedan ($36,615) and hatchback ($37,815) body styles. It also has a standard all-wheel drivetrain and aerodynamic features like rear wings, lip spoilers, and front air dams.

Furthermore, the range-topping Mazda3 has more i-Activesense safety features, like traffic sign recognition, an active driving display, and smart braking functions for rear-crossing and reversing. The features list includes a 12-speaker Bose audio system, black and red or black and white combo leather seats, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

Mazda Factory Warranty

All 2024 Mazda3 sedans and hatchbacks leave the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The package includes three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first) of 24/7 roadside assistance. An extended warranty could prove beneficial if you drive more miles than the average person. Our helpful guide to Mazda extended warranties will shed more light on the matter.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Mazda North American Operations.