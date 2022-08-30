2023 Mazda3 Overview: Increased Engine Power, Updated Features, Carbon Edition Trim, Pricing & More

The 2023 Mazda3 is the epitome of a stylish, comfortable, and fun-to-drive subcompact. It remains available as a sedan or hatchback (depending on the trim) and has a potent 2.5-liter turbocharged engine for the 2.5 Turbo and the range-topping 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. Moreover, the popular Carbon Edition, with its eye-catching Polymetal Gray paint and red leather upholstery, is returning for 2023.

2023 Mazda3: What’s New?

The Mazda3’s turbocharged 2.5-liter engine remains the top dog in the lineup with 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. of torque on a healthy diet of premium 93 octane gas. Fill it up with more affordable 87 octane fuel, and it still pumps out 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft. of torque.

But if you’re pining for the base naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine in the S, S Select, S Preferred, Carbon Edition, and S Premium trim, Mazda has good news: It now has five more horsepower and better fuel economy than the 2022 model. It is currently producing 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft. of torque, and the updated motor has cylinder deactivation to return a combined 31 mpg.

Front-wheel drive is standard, while Mazda’s i-Active AWD is optional for the Carbon Edition and standard in the Premium Package and Turbo variants. No matter which, a six-speed automatic gearbox is standard, and you can get a six-speed manual transmission (with standard FWD) in the 2.5 S Premium Package.

All 2023 Mazda3 models come standard with i-Activesense advanced safety technologies like radar cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, driver attention alert, and high beam control.

2023 Mazda3 interior layout. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Trim Levels, Standard Equipment & Pricing

The 2023 Mazda3 is available in seven trim variants: 2.5 S, 2.5 S Select Package, 2.5 S Preferred, 2.5 S Carbon Edition, 2.5 S Premium Package, 2.5 Turbo, and 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus. We will briefly cover each trim level below. Our free and easy search tools* show which Mazda dealerships have the best deals in your area. The pricing info below is inclusive of the $1,065 destination and handling fees.

Mazda3 2.5 S

The base Mazda3 2.5 S starts at $23,615 (sedan) and $24,615 (hatchback). It comes standard with the Mazda Connect infotainment system with an 8.8-inch display and a multi-function control knob. The generous list of standard equipment includes remote keyless entry, push-button start, an eight-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, rain-sensing wipers, and a rearview camera.

Meanwhile, the base Mazda3 also comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic on/off LED headlights, a matte front grille, and black cloth seats.

Mazda3 2.5 S Select Package

The Mazda3 2.5 S Select Package has base prices of $25,015 (sedan) and $26,015 (hatchback). In return, it has keyless entry, 18-inch wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, door mirror turn signals, and a rear armrest with additional cupholders. Inside, it gets black leatherette upholstery, a leather steering wheel, and a leather-wrapped shift knob. It also has more i-Activesense driving assist features like blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred

Starting at $26,615 for the sedan and $27,615 for the hatchback, the Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred adds a power moonroof, heated and power front seats, black or greige leatherette upholstery, a gloss black front grille, and memory settings for the door mirrors.

2023 Mazda3 Hatchback. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda3 Carbon Edition

The 2023 Mazda3 Carbon Edition has standard FWD and, for the first time, optional AWD. It starts at $28,265 (sedan) and $29,265 (hatchback). The standard features list includes a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers, 18-inch black alloy wheels, and gloss black heated door mirrors.

Mazda3 2.5 S Premium

The Mazda3 2.5 S Premium with FWD is available with a six-speed manual gearbox in a hatchback body style only, starting at $30,215. You can’t get a manual sedan with all-wheel grip since the six-speed automatic is already standard on the sedan ($30,465) and hatchback ($31,465) with AWD. Other standard features include black or silver 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, adaptive front lighting, navigation, and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo

The 2023 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo has standard AWD and is only available as a hatchback. It starts at $33,515 and has 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a heated and leather-wrapped tiller, black or greige leatherette seats, a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror, and chrome interior trim.

Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus

The top-of-the-line Mazda 3 has standard AWD, starting at $35,065 (sedan) and $36,365 (hatchback). It includes gloss black aero body panels like a rear lip spoiler and a front air dam. It also has leather upholstery and a full suite of i-Activesense safety features like rear cross-traffic braking, traffic jam assist, a 360-degree monitor, front and rear parking sensors, and standard navigation with traffic sign recognition.

2023 Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback. Photo: Mazda North American Operations.

Mazda Factory Warranty

The 2023 Mazda3 leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. It also has a 24/7 roadside assistance program valid for three years or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first). Depending on how much you drive, an extended warranty may benefit you. Before you decide, see this helpful guide to Mazda extended warranties.

