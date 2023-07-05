2024 Lotus Eletre: Performance Numbers, Driving Range, Tech Features, Safety Technology & More

The 2024 Lotus Eletre is a special one for the legendary British automaker. It’s the brand’s first four-door family vehicle after teasing the automotive world with the APX (Aluminum Performance Crossover) concept at the 2006 Geneva Auto Show. Moreover, Eletre is the second Lotus EV after unleashing the mind-boggling yet ultra-expensive Evija hyper EV. Lotus has announced that the first European deliveries of the Eletre will commence in the summer of 2023, and the order books for American buyers are open pending an early 2024 release date.

“We know that two-seater sports cars are not for everyone, but the fantastic experience of driving a Lotus should be,” said Mike Johnstone, Lotus Group Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. “The Eletre is a natural progression for the brand and a hugely exciting one because Lotus is about delivering the very best performance no matter what segment the car sells in.”

2024 Lotus Eletre: What’s New?

The all-new Lotus Eletre is not a run-of-the-mill crossover or SUV. The slanted windshield, dramatically sloping roofline, and aerodynamically-enhanced “porous” active aero bits all point to a high-performance electric SUV. It rides on a custom EPA (Electric Premium Architecture) platform that will underpin at least two more electric SUVs and a future electric sports car from the storied marque founded by the late Colin Chapman. The chassis comprises 43 percent aluminum alloy to save weight and promote stiffness, while the doors and three-piece hood are aluminum for additional weight-saving purposes.

Meanwhile, suspending the Eletre is an aluminum multi-link suspension for the front and rear. It has dual-chamber air springs and electronically-controlled damping that adjusts the damping rate 500 times per second to ensure the Eletre behaves like a genuine Lotus on the road. It’s also the first production Lotus to have electromechanical power steering, active rear-wheel steering, and an optional 48-volt active roll control system for better stability on winding corners.

Despite its all-conquering nature, the Eletre remains practical to the core. It can tow up to 4,960 lbs., has a roomy trunk behind the rear seats, and a 46-liter frunk or front trunk. If you need to carry more, the roof bars will hold nearly 200 lbs.

2024 Lotus Eletre. Photo: Lotus Cars.

Dual-Motor AWD

The Euro-spec Lotus Eletre has three variants: Eletre, Eletre S, and Eletre R. All feature dual electric motors, an 800V electrical architecture, and an energy-dense 112 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The base Eletre and S variants have a single-speed gearbox to harness all 603 horsepower and 524 lb-ft. of torque, great numbers for a sporty and practical electric family SUV.

Meanwhile, the Eletre R has a two-speed transmission to deliver faster acceleration and more driving range. The R model also has 905 horsepower and 727 lb-ft. of torque, astronomical numbers that may prove to be a thorn in the side of other ultra-fast SUVs.

How Quick Is The 2024 Lotus Eletre?

The base Eletre and Eletre R can reach 60 mph from a standstill in 4.5 seconds with a 160 mph (258 kph) top speed. On the other hand, the Hotrod Eletre R rushes to 60 mph in 2.95 seconds and has a 165 mph (265 kph) top speed.

Lotus Eletre Range

Lotus claims the base Eletre and Eletre S will reach 373 miles per full charge on the WLTP testing cycle, while the Eletre R achieves 304 miles. The EPA has yet to test the Eletre, but the European range numbers should give us an idea. By our estimates, Eletre could go 310 miles on the EPA cycle, while the Eletre R should be good for about 250 miles before the batteries run dry.

And if the batteries go flat, Eletre has a 22 kW onboard AC charger that replenishes the juice in about six hours. In addition, the 800V electrical architecture is compatible with up to 350 kW of fast DC charging, enabling a 10 to 80 percent charge in 20 minutes.

Digital Cockpit

The 2024 Lotus Eletre has a screen-heavy and highly digitalized cockpit that’s befitting a modern EV. Front and center is a 15.1-inch ultra-slim infotainment touchscreen powered by dual Qualcomm 8155 Snapdragon chips, 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, Unreal Engine graphics, and Lotus Hyper OS. The 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and 29-inch heads-up display (HUD) are also standard. In addition, the front and rear passengers have touchscreens to control the media players, climate control, and more.

Lotus has two audio systems for the Eletre. The standard fare is a KEF Premium surround system with 15 speakers, while the optional KEF Reference 2,160-watt audio system has 23 speakers and 3D surround sound. Other neat features include a digital rearview mirror, a dimmable panoramic glass roof, a deployable LIDAR sensor above the windshield, and an active rear spoiler.

Active Safety Technology

The 2024 Lotus Eletre is brimming with seven HD cameras, four LIDAR sensors, six radar sensors, and 12 ultrasonic sensors to recreate a 360-degree view of its surroundings. Standard active safety systems include adaptive cruise control, highway assist, collision mitigation support, traffic sign information, rear cross-traffic alert, lane changing assist, lane departure warning, and more. Lotus engineers actually leverage the brand’s high-performance nature to design state-of-the-art vehicle safety systems.

2024 Lotus Eletre MSRP

The 2024 Lotus Eletre starts at £89,500 in the UK and €95,990 for the rest of Europe. Meanwhile, American buyers could expect the base price to start at $85,000 for the standard Eletre, $99,500 for the Eletre S, and about $114,000 for the top-of-the-line Eletre R.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

2024 Lotus Eletre Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: Lotus Cars.