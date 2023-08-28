2024 Lexus RX 450h+: Standard AWD, Efficient PHEV Powertrain & 37 Miles of All- Electric Range

The 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ is the brand’s newest plug-in hybrid crossover after debuting the seven-seat Lexus TX in mid-2023. Unsurprisingly, the RX 450h+ follows a similar formula as the newly launched fifth-gen Lexus RX 350h with a four-cylinder gas engine (instead of a V6 from the outgoing variant) and a proper five-seat cabin.

The difference is a more substantial 18.1 kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery pack, which unlocks an EPA-estimated 37 miles of all-electric driving range.

Setting The Stage

If the numbers sound familiar, it’s because the latest RX 450h+ shares its PHEV powertrain with the Lexus NX 450h+ and Toyota RAV4 Prime, brilliant plug-in hybrid crossovers that could effortlessly achieve 37 to 42 miles of range on electric power alone. However, the smaller Lexus and Toyota don’t have the new RX’s updated style and laundry list of luxury and tech features.

2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Powertrain Specs

The 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ is the first RX in its five-generation lineage to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It has a 2.5-liter gasoline engine and electric motors that produce 304 horsepower, which goes to all four wheels via a full-time all-wheel drivetrain. Lexus claims zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, a tad slower than the NX 450h+.

But then again, the RX 450h+ is not about outright speed. Drive it properly, and Lexus said the RX 450h+ will reward drivers with an estimated 83 MPGe in the combined cycle. When the juice runs out, it has a standard 6.6 kWh onboard charger to replenish the batteries in about 2.5 hours.

2024 Lexus RX 450h+ Photo: Lexus.

Styling & Interior Upgrades

The fifth-gen Lexus RX heralds the departure of the gawky spindle grille in favor of a more subdued grille design and a nose reminiscent of the eleventh-gen Honda Civic, and it’s a similar story for the new Lexus RX 450h+. It has standard 21-inch multi-spoke wheels and a single-lens LED taillamp design to accentuate the vehicle’s lower and broader stance.

Meanwhile, the standard features mirror the non-hybrid but range-topping RX 350 Luxury trim, including a 10-inch heads-up display (HUD), a 14-inch infotainment touchscreen (with a physical volume knob), wireless smartphone connectivity, cloud navigation, three interior color themes (Macadamia, Peppercorn, or Black), and an available Mark Levinson audio system with 21 speakers.

In addition, the 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ features semi-aniline leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, interior ambient lighting, six USB ports, a 120V AC outlet, a heated wood and cowhide steering wheel, and a panoramic glass roof. Eight paint colors are available: Copper Crest, Iridium, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Eminent White Pearl, Cloudburst Gray, Nightfall Mica, and Nori Green Pearl.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0

Standard in the RX 450h+ is the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, a comprehensive package of advanced driving aids that include pre-collision with pedestrian detection, proactive driving assist, lane departure alert, road sign assist, lane tracing assist, dynamic radar cruise control, safe exit assist, and intelligent high beams.

2024 Lexus RX 450h+: Pricing & Availability

The 2024 Lexus RX 450h+ starts at $70,080 (including destination), a significant jump from the RX 350h’s sub-$52,000 MSRP. Our free and easy search tools* will help you find pricing on a new Lexus RX in your area. Likewise, if you have questions about new vehicle financing, this auto loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

