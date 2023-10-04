2024 Hyundai Kona: Next-Generation Styling, More Interior Space, Cool N-Line Variant & Starting MSRP

The 2024 Hyundai Kona kicks off the second-gen variant of the South Korean automaker’s loveable compact crossover. The lineup consists of the all-new Kona Electric and gas-only models with carryover powertrain options from the 2023 Kona, fresh from its nomination to our 2023 best small SUVs list. The all-new Kona has inherited the intergalactic façade of its Sonata and Elantra siblings while having mildly broader and longer proportions to offer more room than before.

“The all-new Kona and Kona Electric continue to build upon our extremely successful first-generation model, with outstanding efficiency, innovative technologies, distinctive styling, and comprehensive safety features,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

2024 Hyundai Kona: What’s New?

The second-generation Kona is about 5.7 inches longer and an inch broader while having a 2.3-inch longer wheelbase. Hopefully, the growth spurt should finally address the old Kona’s tight rear quarters and slim cargo area.

The first-gen Kona that debuted in 2018 drew praises for its out-of-the-box styling elements, family-friendly demeanor, and affordable price tag. The trend continues for the second-gen Kona, but the styling remains an acquired taste. The lack of upgrades in the powertrain department is more bothersome since the 2024 Kona receives identical engine and driveline options from the existing model.

The N Line returns for 2024 with updated wing-shaped front and rear fascias, 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, sportier body cladding, and dual exhaust tips. Other standard goodies include bespoke N Line scuff plates, aluminum pedals, sporty seats, and a Bose audio system.

2024 Hyundai Kona Limited. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Powertrain & Fuel Economy

The 2024 Hyundai Kona has a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to the front wheels using a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The Kona’s base engine is not the last word in torque delivery, but it returns an EPA-estimated 29 in the city, 34 on the highway, and 31 combined with front-wheel drive.

Stepping up to the Kona N Line and Limited gets you a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-banger with a more vigorous 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. And instead of a power-sapping CVT, the turbo engine gets an appropriate eight-speed automatic gearbox. Despite the power hike, the turbocharged Kona could return an EPA-estimated 24/29 city/highway and 26 combined. All Hyundai Konas have an optional all-wheel drivetrain except the N Line, which is front-wheel drive only.

Moreover, the new Kona’s rear suspension design varies according to the drivetrain. Front-wheel drive models have a torsion beam rear axle, while all-wheel drive variants have a multi-link rear suspension. Both drivetrains share a MacPherson front suspension.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona’s overhauled interior aims to provide more space. For example, the Kona’s rear compartment now provides 25.5 cubic feet of cargo volume with rear seats up and 63.7 cubic feet when folded down. The transmission buttons are now in a stack behind the steering wheel versus the center console shifter of the previous model. Hyundai even added a sizeable cubby shelf for the dash.

Front and center are twin 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system that support over-the-air (OTA) software and improvement updates. The 2024 Kona also has wireless smartphone connectivity, Bluelink+ connected services, and an available eight-speaker Bose audio system with a subwoofer.

Hyundai SmartSense Safety Features

The 2024 Hyundai Kona has a comprehensive list of SmartSense advanced driving aids. The SmartSense package includes forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist, lane centering, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and an available remote parking system that allows drivers to move the vehicle forward or backward using the keyfob.

Meanwhile, other features like parking distance warning, remote engine start, and navigation-based cruise control are available across the board.

2024 Hyundai Kona Warranty

The Hyundai Kona comes with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, seven years of corrosion perforation coverage with unlimited miles, and five years of roadside assistance with unlimited miles.

Hyundai factory warranties offer a longer coverage period than most other manufacturers, which is a selling point. If you would still need additional coverage, options are available to extend the warranty on any Hyundai vehicle, including the Kona.

2024 Hyundai Kona Starting MSRP

The 2024 Hyundai Kona is available in four trims: SE, SEL, N Line, and Limited. The entry-level SE starts at $24,100, while the SEL begins at $25,450. N Line models start at $30,650, while the Limited begins at $31,650.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.