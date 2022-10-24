2024 GMC Sierra EV: 754 Horses, Dual Electric Motors, 400 Mile-Range & Lots of Luxury

General Motors is the first automaker to have three battery-electric trucks under its umbrella. The incoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV is the third assault that began with the Hummer EV and Chevy Silverado EV. GMC will initially offer the Sierra EV in its range-topping Denali Edition 1 trim. It’ll arrive brimming with all the performance updates, luxurious accouterments, and long-range capabilities to keep other contenders like the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Tesla Cybertruck on a tighter leash.

“This is the Denali of EVs and a truck that is every bit a GMC,” said Duncan Aldred, Vice President of Global Buick and GMC. “That means it leaves nothing on the table regarding hauling, towing, and overall power while unlocking even more possibilities around what a GMC pickup can offer.”

Performance, Range & Charging Specs

The meat of the matter is a dual-motor Ultium powertrain and a yet-to-be-specified high-density battery, collaboratively pumping out an attention-getting 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft. of torque, which is more than what you get in Chevy’s top-of-the-line Silverado RST EV. Stepping hard on the go-pedal in Max Power mode accelerates the truck to 60 mph from a dead stop in 4.5 seconds with standard eAWD, said GMC.

Meanwhile, the battery has enough juice to provide up to 400 miles of driving range on a single full charge. The electrical architecture has a 19.2 kWh onboard AC charger, while the 800V Ultium platform accepts DC fast charging up to 350 kW to replenish 100 miles of range in about 10 minutes. Sierra EV owners can access up to 110,000 charging points in the U.S. and Canada with Ultium Charge 360. Moreover, the truck has off-board power capabilities that could power an average home (up to 21 days) through the GM Energy Ultium Home platform.

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. Photo: GMC.

Towing & Payload

GMC has made the trailering package standard for the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, which means it can tow up to 9,500 lbs. with a max payload of 1,300 lbs. Like the Chevy Silverado EV, the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 is exclusively available in a Crew Cab body with a five-foot, 11-inch bed. Interestingly, the Sierra EV’s bed is part of the cabin in a single-piece structure. “The Ultium platform allowed us to design what a truck can offer differently when it comes to appearance, spaciousness, and capability,” said Sharon Gauci, Executive Director of Buick and GMC Design.

Making work seem like play are thoughtful features like a Multi-Pro Midgate expandable bed – the first in a GMC – that extends the load floor length to 11 feet. We also like the Sierra EVs frunk or front trunk, a lockable and weatherproof storage room with a flat load floor, two drains, a modular center console, and a 120-volt power outlet.

CrabWalk, 4-Wheel Steering & SuperCruise

The 2024 GMC Sierra EV has inherited the Hummer EV’s CrabWalk feature and 4-Wheel steering. Others might think CrabWalk is a novelty feature, but it does make sense in the wild or when moving over sand, dirt, or softer terrain. Meanwhile, four-wheel steering improves handling at high speeds and maneuverability at saner velocities.

Typical of modern EVs, the Sierra EV has variable energy regeneration, one-pedal driving, and customizable driving modes like tow/haul and Max Power. Unsurprisingly, GM’s SuperCruise hands-free driving system comes standard in the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.

2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 interior layout. Photo GMC.

Luxury & Technology

The Denali nameplate is all about luxury and technology, and the Sierra EV will not disappoint. It has an Air Ride adaptive suspension system that can raise or lower the truck up to two inches. It allows more ground clearance when tackling the rough stuff and enables a cushier or stiffer ride depending on preference and the existing terrain.

Inside, the new GMC Sierra EV has an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14-inch diagonal heads-up display (HUD), and a 16.8-inch tablet-style infotainment touchscreen that can operate three apps instantaneously in triple split-screen mode. There’s a standard panoramic glass roof, premium quilted seats, open-pore wood veneers, stainless-steel speaker grilles, and a custom Bose audio system. The truck has a hands-free start feature that automatically turns the vehicle on upon entering the cabin.

2024 GMC Sierra EV: Pricing & Availability

The GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will arrive at dealerships in early 2024 and is now available for reservation. The base price will start at $108,695 (including up to $1,695 in destination fees). GMC will also launch more affordable AT4 and Elevation trim variants by 2025, with base prices starting at or below $50,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: GMC.