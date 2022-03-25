2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 & GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe: New Updates, High-Performance Features & More

We initially thought Mercedes-AMG was phasing out all V8 models of the GT 4-Door Coupe after discontinuing the AMG GT and Coupe in America for 2022. This turn of events means you’ll have to settle for the AMG GT 43 and AMG GT 53 (both powered by turbocharged six-cylinder engines) if you want a Mercedes-AMG GT, and only in four-door sedan guise.

But in August 2021, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the AMG GT 63 S E Performance sports hybrid, the probable reason why Mercedes initially phased out the gas-only AMG GT 63 S with the V8 engine. But in a recent press release, Mercedes-AMG has unveiled new updates for the AMG GT 63 and non-hybrid GT 63 S, including the imminent arrival of both later in 2022.

“In the four-door coupe segment, the Mercedes-AMG GT offers the perfect balance between everyday practicality and sportiness,” said Philipp Schiemer, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “On the one hand, it is the superior Gran Turismo for the whole family and, on the other, the current record holder on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife in the executive-cars category.”

Record-Breaking Performance

The current record holder is the AMG GT 63 S, and it’s coming back later this year with similar record-breaking credentials. You still get a handcrafted 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 pumping out 630 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The blown engine sends that grunt to all four wheels using an AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed automatic connected to an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drivetrain with variable torque distribution. It may have four doors, but it scoots like a supercar, rushing from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 195 mph.

Meanwhile, the AMG GT 63 has the same V8 engine, nine-speed automatic, and 4MATIC all-wheel drivetrain, but it has 575 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque at its disposal. The non-S variant may be down in power, but it’s enough to propel the large, four-door GT from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and a 193 mph top speed.

The incoming 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S now feature updated styling cues first previewed in the AMG GT 63 S E-Performance hybrid. The more streamlined fascia has wider outer air intakes that directly point to the vehicle’s center, harvesting cooling air to feed the radiators beneath.

Mercedes-AMG has four matte, five metallic, and two solid paint colors available for AMG GT V8 models. Also available are new starling Blue Metallic and Starling Blue Magno paint hues previously exclusive to the six-cylinder variants. The brand’s in-house Manufaktur customization arm can spray exclusive paintwork and wrap the interior in bespoke materials and trim.

Standard Air Suspension

The 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S will come standard with AMG Ride Control+ air suspension with electronically-controlled adaptive damping. The system analyzes data using acceleration and wheel path sensors to adjust the damping force at each wheel in a few milliseconds, said Mercedes-AMG. Furthermore, it has two pressure limiting valves that allow the dampers to react quicker to changing road conditions.

Pricing & Availability

Pricing, trim details, and the official U.S. specs for the 2023 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S remain forthcoming but expect both cars to arrive by mid to late 2022. Considering the six-cylinder AMG GT 43 starts at $95,000 and the GT 53 at about $103,000, we expect the V8 models to start at $150,000 to upwards of $160,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.

