2023 Hyundai Palisade: Fresh Styling, Updated Safety Features & New XRT Trim

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade made its first appearance at the 2022 New York International Auto Show. Hyundai’s flagship seven-seat family SUV now wears a more aggressive face with plenty of updated luxury, convenience, and safety tech. Managing Editor Carl Anthony got the privilege of test driving the outgoing Palisade in Detroit a few years ago, and the SUV’s comfy and quiet ride made a lasting impression. Although the bothersome driver assistance systems could benefit from a retune, the Palisade offers plenty of bang for the buck in one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry.

2023 Hyundai Palisade: What’s New?

You can think of the Palisade as the Telluride’s brainy cousin that prefers golf or polo over sports like rugby or football. Yet the 2023 Palisade’s styling updates have made it look meaner than ever. It has new front and rear bumpers, a wider cascading front grille, revised LED daytime running lights, new vertically-oriented taillight clusters, and new 20-inch wheels.

Hyundai claims the redesign has aerodynamic benefits thanks to rear spoiler side garnishes, aero-optimized underside panels, rear-wheel aero deflectors, and an optimized front cooling area. We hope these will cure the Palisade’s sensitivity to crosswinds on the open highway.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Palisade also has a 12-inch infotainment system with standard navigation, Wifi hotspot, USB-C ports, an updated steering wheel, 15-watt wireless smartphone charging, and different upholstery options. New for 2023 is a dark-themed Palisade XRT with dark 20-inch alloy wheels, a dark-finish front grille, a power sunroof, and black leatherette upholstery.

2023 Hyundai Palisade. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Standard V6 Engine

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade shares its oily bits with the Kia Telluride. It has a 3.8-liter V6 gasoline engine with 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard, but Hyundai’s HTRAC AWD system (with a 3.648 final drive ratio) remains optional across all trims. The HTRAC AWD features an electronic variable-torque-split clutch to deliver active torque control between the front and rear wheels. Standard to all Palisade AWD variants is a Tow driving mode that optimizes the engine and transmission when pulling up to 5,000 lbs.

Luxury-Themed Interior

The new Hyundai Palisade’s cabin and materials are a step up from the outgoing variant. It has a new Ergo driver’s seat to offer better comfort and lessen fatigue on those arduous road trips. The second-row seats have winged-out headrests and ventilation, while the third row has heated seats. The Palisade is available with a cloth, leather, leatherette, or premium Nappa leather interior scheme.

The instrument panel is new, and so are the air vents (slimmer than before). The Palisade’s dynamic voice recognition system promptly responds to voice commands to adjust the HVAC settings, the heated/cooled seats, and other functions. It also supports the latest version of the Hyundai Digital Key that enables you to start the engine using an Apple or Samsung device.

“The enhanced 2023 Hyundai Palisade offers the design appeal and features worthy of Hyundai’s flagship SUV,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “More than ever, Palisade is the ultimate family vehicle for daily use and memory-making road trips.”

2023 Hyundai Palisade interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Expanded Safety Features

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade has standard rear side-impact airbags for better collision protection, bringing the airbag total to nine. It also has driving aids like forward collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring, high beam assist, navigation-based smart cruise control, lane following assist, driver attention warning, and remote parking assist, to name a few.

Hyundai Warranty

The Hyundai Palisade has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Also standard is a seven-year/unlimited miles anti-perforation warranty and five years of roadside assistance.

It makes sense to look into an extended warranty if you drive more miles than the average person. This comprehensive guide will help you determine if a Hyundai extended warranty is right for you.

2023 Hyundai Palisade: Pricing & Availability

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade will arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer. The official MSRP remains forthcoming, but we expect base prices to start at about $35,000 for the Palisade SE and up to $49,000 for the range-topping Calligraphy trim.

Our free and easy search tools* let you scroll through dealer inventory on your schedule. Those search tools will also help you obtain the invoice price on a new Hyundai Palisade. Knowing the invoice price will ultimately help you get the best possible out-the-door price.

