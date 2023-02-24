2023 Genesis Electrified GV70: Trim Levels, Safety Tech, Pricing & More

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 is the brand’s third battery-electric vehicle based on the hopelessly-chic GV70. Hyundai’s burgeoning luxury arm, Genesis, has impressed us since launching the G80 and G90 luxury sedans in late 2016. It entered the luxury SUV market in 2020 with the GV80 midsize crossover, followed closely by the stunning GV70 compact SUV in 2022. The brand has since added two electric cars, the GV60 and Electrified G80, to its growing stable of luxuriously-styled vehicles. And now the Electrified GV70.

“The electrified GV70 represents two important milestones as we continue on our journey toward full electrification by 2030,” said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis North America. “We are pleased to not only be growing our electric product portfolio but also assembling Genesis products right here in America for the first time.”

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70: What’s New?

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is an all-new electric SUV. It’s a standard GV70 minus the turbo four-pot or blown V6 engine, eight-speed automatic, and mechanical all-wheel drivetrain. Instead, the Electrified GV70 has two 160 kW electric motors and a 77.4 kWh battery pack. It’ll also arrive at dealerships in two well-equipped trim models with DC fast-charging capabilities.

The most convincing aspect is how it looks. Genesis did the right thing by keeping the exterior and interior identical to its gas-only brethren. Moreover, the Electrified GV70 is the first Genesis vehicle produced at the brand’s manufacturing plant in Montgomery, Alabama. In return, it’s the first production Genesis made outside South Korea.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70. Photo: Genesis Motor America.

Electric Muscle

Genesis claims the two electric motors will churn out 429 horsepower and up to 483 horsepower in Performance Boost mode. Moreover, Genesis said zero to 60 mph takes 4.5 seconds, effectively making the Electrified GV70 the fastest variation of the lot. For comparison, the gas-powered GV70 3.5T Sport has a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft. of torque.

Genesis Electrified GV70: Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 is available in two trim variants: Advanced AWD and Prestige AWD. Below is a summary of each trim and the corresponding standard features and pricing information. The MSRP figures include the $1,125 destination charge. Our free and easy search tools* will narrow down which dealers in your area offer the best pricing on a 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70.

Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD

The 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Advanced starts at $66,975 and has standard all-wheel drive and an electronically controlled suspension with a road preview feature similar to a Rolls-Royce. Furthermore, it has standard luxury equipment like 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, cowhide upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and a power liftgate.

The Electrified GV70 Advanced has an eight-inch digital instrument screen with analog gauges, a 14.5-inch high-definition infotainment touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, a fingerprint identification system, a digital key, and wireless smartphone charging.

Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD

The range-topping Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD has a $73,755 base price. It’s about $6,800 more than the base Advanced AWD model. Still, the price hike nets a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a heads-up display (HUD), genuine Nappa cowhide upholstery, a microfiber suede headliner, a Lexicon premium audio system, a heated tiller and second-row seats, active noise control, and rear door sun shades.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 Safety Features

All Electrified GV70s leave the factory with an impressive collection of advanced safety features. The list includes forward collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, smart cruise control, highway driving assist, high beam assist, a surround-view monitor, parking collision-avoidance assist, and more.

Photos & Source: Genesis Motor America.

