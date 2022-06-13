2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase: Well Beyond a Standard Stretch Limo

The 2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) is proof that SUVs have claimed the throne once occupied by uber fancy sedans and limousines. Bentley said the global luxury SUV market is forecasted to reach new heights toward the end of this decade across all global regions. The automaker sold a record-breaking 14,659 vehicles in 2021 (a 31 percent increase from 2020), and the Bentayga accounted for more than a third of total vehicle sales.

Bentley went further in saying the Bentayga remains the brand’s number one model, and the newest Extended Wheelbase variant eventually will account for up to 45 percent of all Bentayga sales.

More Than a Carbon Copy

The Bentayga EWB has a seven-inch longer wheelbase and an updated undercarriage, side panels, doors, and a new roof. In addition, the Bentley design team did a marvelous job of retaining the SUV’s clean lines and stylistic proportions during the transition. At first, it may seem like a cut-and-paste job, but there’s more to it than just an elongated body and chassis.

“The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants,” said Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bentley Motors. “With the Extended Wheelbase, we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivaled interior cabin design.”

2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase with Airline Seats. Photo: Bentley Motors.

Exclusive Airline Seats

Let’s start with the automaker’s Airline Seats. They have 22-way power adjustments, including a Relax Mode that reclines the seat by 40 degrees or a Business Mode that offers a more upright position so you can work on your laptop while on the go. Bentley’s Airline Seats also have a new auto climate sensing system with postural adjustment technology.

The former will sense your body temperature and surface humidity while automatically venting heat, cold air, or a combination of both. Meanwhile, the postural adjustment system measures pressure across the seat surface and automatically performs micro-adjustments to improve your seating position and pressure points. The seats can apply 177 individual pressure changes across six independent pressure zones over a three-hour drive to enhance comfort and reduce fatigue.

“Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase, we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivaled interior cabin design,” Hallmark added.

2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase interior layout. Photo: Bentley Motors.

Obsessive Detailing

If the Airline Seats are not impressive enough, the Bentayga EWB’s intricately detailed cabin will seal the deal. The interior has diamond quilting developed using “digital craftsmanship technology,” a process we first previewed in the EXP 100 GT Concept from 2019. Furthermore, the EWB model is the first Bentayga to have Metal Overlay in Veneer accents consisting of individual brushed metal badges that are just 0.07 mm thick.

Also new for Bentayga EWB is Bentley Diamond Illumination. It’s typically an updated variant of the Starlight Headliner in a Rolls-Royce. But instead of the roof, Bentley illuminated the front and rear door panels through minuscule one mm perforations in the leather trim, and the color or intensity of the lighting is configurable using the infotainment system or touchscreen remote.

Other notable luxury features in the Bentayga EWB are heated armrests for the rear doors and center console, a separate air ionizer for the rear cabin, and two additional USB charging ports on the rear console. The Bentayga EWB comes standard with 4+1 seats (including an occasional middle back seat), although it’s not available with seven seats. Still, you can order the Four Seat Comfort Specification or the Five Seat option if you need strictly four or five seats. Otherwise, opt for the regular wheelbase Bentayga if you require more than five chairs.

2023 Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase. Photo: Bentley Motors.

2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Performance

The Bentayga EWB is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine pumping out 542 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. of torque. Like the sportier Bentayga S, the EWB model goes from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and has a 180 mph top speed, which is mightily impressive given it’s longer than the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.

Notable standard features include electronic all-wheel steering, all-wheel drive, dynamic ride suspension, and an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

2023 Bentley Bentayga EWB Availability

The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase is available in two specifications: Azure and First Edition. The Azure has 22-inch, 10-spoke directional wheels, bright exterior ware, a panoramic sunroof, quilted seats, mood lighting, and a heated steering wheel, to name a few. On the other hand, the Bentayga First Edition variant has Diamond Illumination, metal overlay veneers, a premium audio system, unique embroidery, and model-specific badging.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Bentley Motors.

