2022 Infiniti QX50 Overview: Pricing, Trim Levels & New Features

The 2022 Infiniti QX50 remains part of the second-gen model unveiled in 2017. The QX50 is loaded with plenty of high-tech luxury and safety features for the price, and it keeps other five-seat luxury crossovers like the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Acura RDX on their toes by offering a lot of bang-for-the-buck.

2022 Infiniti QX50: What’s New?

There are no significant aesthetic or mechanical changes to the 2022 Infiniti QX50. However, there are higher base prices across the board in favor of more standard equipment. Infiniti’s ProPilot Assist advanced driving aids are standard on all trim levels of the 2022 QX50. The package includes speed limit assist, intelligent cruise control, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, forward emergency braking, forward collision warning, and rear cross-traffic alert.

In addition, other standard goodies include wireless Apple CarPlay (and wired Android Auto), USB-C charge ports for rear passengers, LED welcome lights on the rear door handles, a rear door-activated intelligent key, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Engine & Powertrain

Powering the 2022 Infiniti QX50 is Nissan’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with variable compression technology. It pumps out 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque while returning an EPA-rated 26 mpg in the combined cycle. Power goes to the front wheels via an Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters. Still, Infiniti’s intelligent all-wheel-drive remains optional for an additional $2,000 above the base price.

2022 Infiniti QX50. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Infiniti QX50 Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2022 Infiniti QX50 is available in trim variants similar to the 2021 model: Pure, Luxe, Essential, Sensory, and Autograph. Here’s a quick breakdown of each trim and the corresponding base price. Kindly note that the figures below already include the $1,025 destination fee.

QX50 Pure

The base 2022 Infiniti QX50 Pure comes well-equipped for its $40,025 base price. It costs around $900 more than the 2021 base model. However, it does have dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, a dual touchscreen infotainment display, LED headlights, faux leather upholstery, 19-inch alloy wheels, and keyless entry and ignition.

QX50 Luxe

The Infiniti QX50 Luxe trim starts at $43,375 and adds premium leather seats, heated front chairs, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, and LED foglights. Meanwhile, the Luxe trim is available with an Appearance Package that adds more goodies like 20-inch black wheels, black mirror caps, a black mesh grille, a body-color rear diffuser, and a graphite headliner for $1,200.

QX50 Essential

The QX50 Essential has a base price of $47,825 and is about $2,000 more than a comparable 2021 model. It has the same level of equipment as the Luxe trim but includes automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a 16-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system, navigation, and a 360-degree camera.

QX50 Sensory

The Infiniti QX50 Sensory starts at $55,825. Drivers are treated to a premium Ultrasuede interior trim, semi-aniline leather seating, heated second-row seats, a power liftgate, 20-inch wheels, and the Bose audio system from the Essential trim level.

QX50 Autograph

The top-of-the-line Infiniti QX50 Autograph has the same $57,975 base price as a comparable 2021 model. The Autograph offers tri-zone automatic climate control, quilted stitching, ambient lighting, and open-pore maple wood accents. Buyers can choose from one of three shades of leather or leatherette upholstery: wheat, white, or graphite.

2022 Infiniti QX50 interior layout. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Infiniti QX50 Warranty

The 2022 Infiniti QX50 leaves the factory with a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. You may benefit from an extended warranty if you drive more miles annually than the average motorist. This helpful guide will show you the ropes when it comes to picking out an extended warranty for your Infiniti.

Getting The Best Deal

Our free and easy search tools* will help you find the best deals in your area on a new QX50. When shopping for any new vehicle, you should always obtain the invoice price, which that search tool will help you do.

