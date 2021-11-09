2022 Acura RDX: Tech Features, New PMC Edition Trim, Pricing & More

The 2022 Acura RDX is part of the Japanese premium automaker’s much-awaited resurgence spearheaded by the fantastic TLX Type S, the all-new MDX luxury SUV, and the incoming Integra performance sedan, the latter returning after a 15-year gestation period. Moreover, the RDX is Acura’s bestselling vehicle in North America, and Acura is keeping things fresh after introducing the third-gen RDX in 2019.

“RDX has been an incredible success for Acura, with more than half a million sold since it was first introduced in 2006,” said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. “The new 2022 RDX is the best it has ever been and further proof of Acura’s commitment to delivering exciting premium performance products based on our unique DNA.”

2022 Acura RDX: What’s New?

It may not look like it, but the 2022 Acura RDX got a slight nip-and-tuck to fortify its sporting roots. Previous generations of the RDX were riding on Civic underpinnings. However, the third-gen boasts an entirely new and dedicated platform, said Acura, one that further quells body roll when approaching tight corners. The 2022 RDX has a unique diamond pentagon grille, larger air intakes, and a new rear bumper with rectangular dual-exhaust finishers, more sporty touches to match its sporty driving character.

Unfortunately, there are no changes under the hood. The 2022 RDX is soldiering on with its 2.0-liter four-cylinder VTEC engine with 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque. Front-wheel drive is standard, while Acura’s excellent SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) with torque vectoring remains optional across the board (and standard on the RDX Advance Package and PMC Edition).

Furthermore, the 2022 RDX has the most premium cabin in its lineage. Acura pulled all the stops to make it the quietest and most luxurious RDX ever made. It has new front fender liners to reduce road noise and an Active Sound Control (ASC) system that prevents unwanted exterior sounds from penetrating the cabin. In addition, the Technology Package adds thicker carpets, acoustic glass, and thicker insulators behind the dashboard and in the D-pillar.

Acura claims the RDX Advance Package is the most silent and luxurious of the lot. It has additional sound insulators in the ceiling, drivetrain tunnel, and under the hood, while the rear doors also get acoustic glass windows. The obsession carries over to the cargo area, where Acura gave the cargo bins and rear hatch inner covering more sound insulation.

RDX A-Spec & Long Beach Blue PMC Edition

Acura said the most popular RDX is the A-Spec among buyers under age 45. For 2022, the A-Spec sport appearance package is available for both the Advance and Technology packages. The RDX A-Spec has a gloss black and gunmetal exterior trim, a new diffuser-like lower rear bumper with round exhaust tips, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and contrasting interior stitching.

Meanwhile, the 2022 RDX Long Beach Blue PMC Edition is available exclusively in – guess what – the Long Beach Blue Pearl paint from the NSX hybrid supercar. It also has a gloss-black front grille (with body-color grille surrounds), 20-inch Berlina Black wheels, dark chrome exhaust tips, a unique Orchid interior with blue stitching, and a heads-up display.

Acura is only building 200 examples of the RDX PMC Edition, and each will be hand-built alongside the NSX at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Ohio.

Advanced Safety Features

The 2022 Acura RDX gains standard blind-spot assist. It also has an enhanced lane-changing assist feature with four times the detection rate as before (nearly 100 feet). Nevertheless, AcuraWatch is standard across the lineup and now has an updated camera-based traffic sign recognition system for better accuracy. It also has a new collision mitigating system (with forward-collision and pedestrian warning) and a new rear seatbelt reminder system.

Acura Warranty

The 2022 Acura RDX has a basic four-year/50,000-mile warranty and a standard six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. Acuras are generally as reliable as Hondas, but it’s worth looking into an Acura extended warranty if you plan on doing a lot of driving. This comprehensive guide will shed some light on the topic for you.

Acura RDX Trim Models & Packages

The 2022 Acura RDX carries the tradition of offering a single base model with different option packages. The impressive list of standard features includes wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa connectivity, USB-C charging ports, a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen, and a new digital speedometer on the seven-inch full-color instrument display, all for base prices starting at $40,345.

The RDX Technology Package adds wireless smartphone charging, LED ambient lighting, a rear camera washer, and 19-inch machine-face alloy wheels with Pewter Gray accents starting at $42,995. On the other hand, the Advance Package starts at $50,345 (SH-AWD) and adds power-folding side mirrors, unique 19-inch machined-finish wheels, adaptive suspension, open-pore wood trim, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats, to name a few. New paint colors include Liquid Carbon Metallic and Phantom Violet Pearl.

Pricing & Availability

The 2022 Acura RDX is available now at U.S. dealerships. The chart below shows the starting MSRP for the entire 2022 RDX lineup. The MSRP figures already include the destination and handling charge of $1,045 ($1,995 for the PMC Edition).

If you are in the market for a new RDX, regardless of configuration, our free and easy search tools* will help you get started. You can see dealer inventory in your area and which dealers offer the best price through that tool.

2022 Acura RDX Pricing Chart

2022 RDX Trim Level Drivetrain MSRP Standard RDX FWD $40,345 RDX w/ Technology Package FWD $42,995 RDX A-Spec w/ Technology Package FWD $45,995 Standard RDX SH-AWD $42,545 RDX w/ Technology Package SH-AWD $45,195 RDX A-Spec w/ Technology Package SH-AWD $48,195 RDX w/ Advance Package SH-AWD $50,345 RDX A-Spec w/ Advance Package SH-AWD $52,345 RDX PMC Edition SH-AWD $55,295

