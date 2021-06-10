2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport: A Fresh Take On Toyota’s Venerable Family SUV

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport is a more athletic version of the Japanese carmaker’s longstanding and versatile family SUV. Whereas the 4Runner TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro are leaning more towards the rough stuff, the all-new TRD Sport has the legs to conquer smooth tarmac. Also, it gets a healthy dose of street style and curb appeal to go along with its newfound on-road refinement.

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport: What’s New?

Toyota said the 4Runner TRD Sport looks to “add style, flair, and some roadworthy upgrades” to the existing 4Runner lineup. It starts with a standard 4Runner SR5 model and adds color-keyed accents on the rocker panels, body moldings, and front grille. It has a luscious TRD-style hood scoop, a front spoiler, and black roof rails.

It also gets machine-faced 20-inch wheels with dark gray accents and a full-sized spare tire (as all 4Runners have). Inside the 4Runner TRD Sport, drivers will find heated and power seats wrapped in a SofTex material with contrast gray stitching, a TRD shift knob, and TRD floor mats. It even has a power-sliding liftgate window.

Standard equipment includes an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Amazon Alexa connectivity, Bluetooth capability, LED headlights (with LED high and low beams), LED fog lights, Wi-Fi connectivity, advanced voice recognition, and many more.

Despite its sporting apprehensions, the 2022 4Runner TRD Sport still offers nine-inches of ground clearance (9.6 inches for 4WD models). The TRD Sport trim is available in 2WD or part-time 4WD with a two-speed transfer case.

Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Innovative X-REAS Suspension

Underneath, the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport benefits from the automaker’s innovative Cross-Linked Relative Absorber (X-REAS) suspension system. Responsible for giving the TRD Sport a more street-friendly ride, X-REAS automatically adjusts the damping forces of the shock absorbers when driving over humps and bumps. The system utilizes a center control absorber that cross-links the shock absorbers on opposite corners (like an X) to reduce vehicle pitch and yaw.

Now, the 4Runner was never about luxurious refinement. But Toyota’s X-REAS suspension (also available on 4Runner Limited) is a reasonable effort in taming the SUV’s somewhat choppy ride.

Engine & Powertrain

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport gains motivation from its perennial 4.0-liter V6 gasoline engine with 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft. of torque. It’s not the most powerful V6 engine on Earth, but it does have dual independent variable valve timing (VVT-i) to spread the torque nicely across the rev band.

All models get a five-speed ECT-I automatic gearbox with manual sequential shifting modes. 4Runner 2WD variants have an automatic limited-slip differential (Auto LSD) that allows a marginal degree of wheel slippage to conquer sandy or snowy terrain. On the other hand, 4Runner models with part-time 4WD have an active traction control (A-TRAC) system to help maintain a steady footing when things get slippery.

TRD Sport, like all 4Runner grades, includes a tow-hitch receiver and wiring harness from the factory. Max towing capacity is 5,000 lb.s with a max tongue weight of 500 lbs.

Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P)

All 2022 4Runner models receive Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), a collection of advanced driver-assist features. The package includes a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and high-speed dynamic radar cruise control. Other safety features include eight airbags, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes with EBD, brake assist, and Smart Stop Technology (SST).

Toyota 4Runner Warranty

The 2022 Toyota 4Runner comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile new-vehicle warranty, a 60-month powertrain warranty, and a corrosion warranty with unlimited mileage. It also comes with ToyotaCare complimentary maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years. If you want to know more about extending your Toyota warranty, this comprehensive guide will shed some light on the topic.

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport interior layout. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

4Runner TRD Sport: Pricing & Availability

Pricing remains forthcoming, but the 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport will arrive at dealerships near the end of the summer. This free and easy search tool* will show you nearby Toyota dealers that offer the best price for the 2022 4Runner.

