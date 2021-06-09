Toyota Extended Warranty Cost (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

A Toyota extended warranty can add up to 10 years of vehicle protection.

Customers report paying anywhere from $1,500 to $2,500 for a Toyota extended warranty.

The Toyota factory warranty provides 3 years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage and 5 years/60,000 miles of powertrain warranty coverage.

When you purchase a Toyota from the dealership, you may be offered a Toyota extended warranty. But how much does a Toyota extended warranty cost, and is the coverage worth the price tag?

An extended warranty can protect your wallet from potentially expensive repairs down the road, but if the price of coverage is too high, you are better off saving for the cost of repairs yourself. In this article, we’ll explain the average Toyota extended warranty cost by looking at what customers have reported paying for their contracts. We’ll also explain what coverage is included with every new Toyota and other options for extended warranty coverage.

Because extended warranty costs are dependent on several factors, the only way to know how much you will pay is to reach out for an individualized quote. It’s also smart to compare prices from independent coverage providers when you get a quote from a manufacturer. You can start getting free quotes from some of the best extended car warranty companies below.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

How Much Does a Toyota Extended Warranty Cost?

Your Toyota extended car warranty cost will depend on your vehicle model, age, and mileage. Based on customer reports online, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,500 and $2,500 for eight years of Platinum protection, which is the most comprehensive Toyota extended warranty. The low end of this figure is quite a good deal for an extended warranty, while the higher end is about average for a manufacturer extended warranty.

Generally, the sooner you purchase an extended auto warranty, the cheaper it will be. However, new Toyotas are already covered by the manufacturer’s warranty for 3 years/36,000 miles, so an extended warranty will not provide any value until after this coverage has expired.

Your chosen protection plan, coverage period, and deductible will also affect the final price. There are three Toyota vehicle service contracts to choose from, and term lengths can extend as long as 10 years/120,000 miles. Here’s an overview of Toyota’s extended coverage options, also called vehicle service agreements:

Platinum: Highest level of coverage that includes the majority of vehicle components and is most similar to new vehicle coverage

Highest level of coverage that includes the majority of vehicle components and is most similar to new vehicle coverage Gold: Covers many vehicle components beyond the powertrain, including the air conditioning and brakes, but is not quite as extensive as the Platinum vehicle protection plan

Covers many vehicle components beyond the powertrain, including the air conditioning and brakes, but is not quite as extensive as the Platinum vehicle protection plan Powertrain: Offers powertrain protection for the engine, transmission, drive axle assembly, and related components

Finally, the average Toyota extended warranty cost can differ from dealership to dealership. To figure out how much a Toyota extended warranty will cost you, you’ll need to contact your local Toyota dealer. In most cases, you will need to purchase this warranty when you buy your vehicle or before the Toyota new car warranty expires (3 years/36,000 miles).

Toyota Factory Warranty

When deciding whether the Toyota extended warranty cost is worth it, consider that every Toyota comes with a factory warranty. Even used cars may still be covered. If you don’t plan to own your Toyota longer than the factory warranty coverage, you likely don’t need an extended warranty.

The Toyota warranty is included at no additional cost with any new Toyota and transfers to subsequent owners if coverage is still valid when a vehicle is sold. It includes:

3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty: Covers most vehicle components, minus a short list of exclusions

Covers most vehicle components, minus a short list of exclusions 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty: Covers powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and drivetrain

Covers powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and drivetrain 5-year/60,000-mile restraint system warranty: Covers restraint system parts like seat belts and latches

Covers restraint system parts like seat belts and latches 5-year/unlimited-mile corrosion warranty: Will replace sheet metal body parts if they corrode or rust through

Is a Toyota Extended Warranty Worth It?

When considering if an extended warranty is worth it, keep in mind vehicle reliability and Toyota maintenance costs. Overall, Toyotas are known for their dependability. RepairPal ranks the brand eighth out of 32 manufacturers for reliability. According to data from RepairPal users, the average annual maintenance and repair cost for Toyotas is $441 per year.

A Toyota extended warranty can offer peace of mind, as you know that certain repairs will be covered. While a major part failure is not to be expected as long as you keep your vehicle well-maintained (a condition for most extended warranty contracts), such a catastrophe is not impossible. Extended warranties have saved many customers thousands in repairs.

Additionally, all Toyota extended warranty plans come with perks to supplement the mechanical breakdown coverage. These include:

Roadside assistance and towing benefits

Trip interruption coverage if you break down far from your home

Rental car reimbursement while your vehicle is in the repair shop

That said, it is unlikely that the cost of an extended warranty will exceed the cost of covered repairs or these extra services. If you can afford it, you may be better off saving for the cost of repairs yourself.

How To Buy a Toyota Extended Warranty

If you choose to purchase an extended warranty, you can buy it from your local Toyota dealership or an independent provider. Toyota extended warranties must be purchased through a dealer, while third-party alternatives can be purchased online. You can use the tool below to reach out for free quotes from top-rated warranty companies.

Top Extended Warranty Companies We reviewed the best extended auto warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Top Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

Independent extended warranty providers typically offer longer coverage lengths than manufacturers. Dealership warranties may also include price markups and dictate that all repairs be performed only at the dealership, while third-party companies have more competitive pricing and allow you to use the certified repair shop of your choice.

Two extended warranty providers we recommend are CARCHEX and CarShield. Read more about these companies below or compare them head to head in our CARCHEX vs. CarShield review.

CARCHEX: Best for Used Cars

CARCHEX offers vehicle service contracts that provide coverage for your car up to 250,000 miles. There are five CARCHEX contracts, each offering a different level of component coverage. Some plans are designed specifically with older vehicles in mind. CARCHEX even has the endorsement of industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com.

We’ve reached out to CARCHEX for several extended warranty quotes to help give you an idea of CARCHEX warranty costs. Of course, your own rates may vary depending on your vehicle and state. Each quote listed below came with a $100 deductible per repair.

Vehicle Vehicle Mileage CARCHEX Warranty Plan Term Length Monthly Payment Down Payment 2018 Toyota Camry 28,000 miles Titanium

(exclusionary coverage) 5 years/

100,000 miles $136.17

for 18 months First month’s payment 2013 Honda Accord 90,000 miles Silver

(powertrain coverage) 5 years/

75,000 miles $116.09

for 24 months First month’s payment

To learn more, read our full CARCHEX review. Or, get your own free CARCHEX quote by clicking below.

Best for Used Cars Get Quote (866) 950-7122 Top-rated provider with unmatched customer service and affordable coverage

CarShield: Most Affordable

There are six CarShield extended warranty plans, including a contract for motorcycles and ATVs. CarShield has been featured on CNN, HGTV, ESPN, and TBS, and it has a strong rating on Trustpilot – 4.1 out of 5.0 stars based on over 18,000 reviews.

When we reached out to CarShield for secret shopper quotes, we were offered some of the lowest monthly rates we’ve seen. See the table below to get an idea of CarShield contract costs, but keep in mind that your own rates may vary. The quotes we received came with a $100 deductible.

Vehicle Vehicle Mileage CarShield Warranty Plan Term Length Monthly Payment Down Payment 2018 Toyota Camry 28,000 miles Diamond

(exclusionary coverage) 5 years/

100,000 miles $83.28 per month

for 18 months First month’s payment 2013 Honda Accord 90,000 miles Gold

(powertrain coverage) Unlimited $99.99 per month First month’s payment

Learn more in our comprehensive CarShield review, or see how much a CarShield warranty could cost for your Toyota by clicking below.