2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Original Baby Benz Has Updated Styling, More Tech & Simplified Trim Levels

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class graces the automotive realm as the first “classic” Benz to receive an electrified mild-hybrid powertrain. The latest W206 C-Class is still riding on the brand’s Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform, but it’s now longer and wider than the outgoing model.

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class features a cab-backward exterior design with more dynamic proportions and a longer hood. It also has new headlights, two-piece horizontal taillights, a sleeker side profile, and a higher beltline to deliver a more athletic yet progressive stance.

Innovative 48-Volt Mild-Hybrid Powertrain

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will initially arrive with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine pumping out 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. It also has a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system contributing an additional 20 horsepower and 148 lb-ft. of torque for short bursts of rapid acceleration. The hybrid system can also turn off the gas engine when coasting to save fuel. Power goes to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Of course, the Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC AWD system remains optional.

Are you missing the AMG C 63 S model from last year? Don’t fret. Yes, there are plans to introduce more powerful versions of the 2022 C-Class soon, so keep your chin up.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. Photo: MBUSA.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Trim Levels

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is arriving in three simplified trim levels: Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. Here’s a brief rundown of each.

C-Class Premium

The 2022 C-Class Premium may be the base model, but it comes loaded with advanced tech features. It has a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, an 11.9-inch center touchscreen display with MBUX, and a biometric finger scanner similar to the flagship S-Class. It also gets heated front seats, a sunroof, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and taillights with adaptive high beams, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and interior ambient lighting.

There’s more. The C-Class Premium also has a hands-free trunk, blind-spot assist, active brake assist, attention assist, and Mercedes Pre-Safe.

C-Class Exclusive

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exclusive has all the goodies from the Premium trim while adding an enhanced ambient lighting system, wireless charging, illuminated door sills, and a Burmester 3D surround audio system. Parktronic with active parking assist and a 360-degree camera are both standard.

Optional features include ventilated seats, a panoramic roof, heated steering wheel, quick-charge USB ports, and Sirius XM satellite radio.

C-Class Pinnacle

The 2022 Mercedes C-Class Pinnacle builds upon the Exclusive trim and adds MBUX augmented video for navigation, a heads-up display, and an updated navigation system. Optional features include a dashcam, ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and an integrated toll pass, to name a few.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

AMG Line With Night Package

Mercedes claims its AMG Line with Night Package “represents the sportiest expression of the new C-Class sedan.” The package includes AMG body styling with blacked-out accents, exclusive AMG wheel designs, a new diamond grille with a chrome star design, and an updated front bumper with custom A-wings. Meanwhile, the interior receives a flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, an MB-Tex dashboard, and AMG floor liners.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing & Availability

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class will arrive at U.S. dealerships in early 2022. Pricing remains forthcoming, but we’re expecting the base C300 RWD and C300 AWD to start at around $43,500 and $46,000, respectively. This free and easy search tool* will show you which Mercedes-Benz dealers are offering the best incentives when ordering a 2022 C-Class.

