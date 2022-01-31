2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: Pricing, Trim Levels, Tech Features & More

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is the first classic Benz nameplate to come standard with a mild-hybrid electric powertrain. It’s also longer and wider than the previous model while inheriting some exterior styling elements of the top dog S-Class. Mercedes is making things easier for buyers of the 2022 C-Class as it comes in a trio of well-equipped and simplified trim variants.

Pricing By Trim Level

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is available in Premium, Exclusive, and Pinnacle trim models. All variants have standard rear-wheel drive, while 4MATIC all-wheel drive is $2,000 extra across the board. All MSRP figures include the $1,050 destination fee. The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class will arrive at U.S. dealerships this spring. This free and easy search tool* will show you which dealers are offering the best prices.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Premium

The base C-Class Premium starts at $44,600 (C 300 RWD) and $46,600 (C 300 4MATIC). It comes with a generous array of standard luxury and comfort features like MBUX infotainment with an 11.9-inch center touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a biometric fingerprint scanner, heated front seats, a sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, and interior ambient lighting.

The features list includes LED headlights with adaptive high beam assist, LED taillamps, keyless start and keyless go, a hands-free trunk, active brake assist, parking damage detection, and an attention assist system.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exclusive

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Exclusive has base prices at $46,850 (C 300 RWD) and $48,850 (C 300 4MATIC). It has all the standard features from the base Premium trim. It adds illuminated door sills, inductive wireless charging, updated interior ambient lighting, a 360-degree surround-view camera system, a Burmester 3D Surround audio system, and Parktronic with active parking assist as a bonus safety feature.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Pinnacle

The range-topping Mercedes-Benz C-Class Pinnacle starts at $48,550 (C 300 RWD) and $50,550 (C 300 4MATIC). It has all the standard goodies from the Premium and Exclusive trim but adds a heads-up display and standard navigation with an augmented reality display.

Hybrid-Only Powertrain

All trim variants of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class have a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder gasoline engine with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid drivetrain. The former delivers 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque, while EQ Boost contributes 20 more horsepower and 148 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels or all four wheels using a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

No, you can’t have a V6-powered 2022 C-Class for now, but Mercedes-Benz has promised more potent versions are in the pipelines. However, Mercedes didn’t say anything about an AMG-tuned turbo V8 like last year’s AMG C 63 S. Instead, the W206 AMG model could have a four-cylinder gas engine with an upgraded hybrid-electric powertrain.

Mercedes-Benz Warranty

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has a four-year/50,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty. You should consider an extended warranty if you plan on driving a lot miles with your new C-Class. Our helpful guide will shed light on a Mercedes extended warranty and whether it’s a good option for you.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: MBUSA.

*Although always free for you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you use the services provided through that link. MSRP figures are subject to change.