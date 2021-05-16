2022 VW Tiguan: Refreshed Styling & New Tech Updates for VW’s Top-Selling Crossover

The 2022 VW Tiguan arrives with a new face, updated styling features, and a host of advanced tech gizmos, just what we expect from a modern crossover. VW got it right with the second-gen Tiguan unveiled in 2017. That model became Volkswagen’s best-selling vehicle in America. It did it by having a longer wheelbase than most competitors and three rows of seats, something the Mazda CX-5, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V don’t offer.

The 2022 model still has a 4.3-inch (109 mm) longer wheelbase and an 8.5-inch (215 mm) longer body than the short-wheelbase Tiguan in Europe, enough to accommodate a third-row seat for pets and kids.

“The 2022 Tiguan represents a strong refresh for one of our best-selling SUVs,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and Strategy at VW America. “It boasts sportier exterior styling, attainable technology, and competitive driver assistance.”

By “driver assistance,” Schafer means the numerous safety features available for the 2022 VW Tiguan. The base Tiguan S is standard with front assist (forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring), side assist, and rear traffic alert.

Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE package is standard on all but the base model. It includes front assist, active side assist with blind-spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency assistance (semi-automated driving in a medical emergency), and Travel Assist. Although not a “hands-free” system, Travel Assist helps with steering, acceleration, and braking in certain conditions. The short video below explains more.

Engine & Powertrain Specs

The 2022 VW Tiguan is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder TSI engine (EA888) pumping out 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft. of torque, the latter arriving at just above 1,600 rpm. All Tiguans have an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels, while VW’s 4MOTION all-wheel drivetrain is optional across the lineup.

Exterior Design & Interior Features

We were expecting more radical styling changes for the 2022 VW Tiguan, notably when the brand revealed a few design sketches last year. Instead, the new Tiguan has slimmer LED headlight clusters, a new front grille, resculpted bumpers, and new wheel designs, vaguely resembling the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport from some angles.

Inside, the 2022 VW Tiguan has a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons. Heated seats and an eight-inch digital instrument cluster are standard across four trim levels: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line. All models (except the base Tiguan S) receive VW’s Climatronic Touch Interface, which is a fancy way of saying automatic climate control.

2022 VW Tiguan interior layout. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Warranty & Maintenance

Volkswagen’s factory warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. It covers repairs to any mechanical breakdowns due to the manufacturer’s workmanship or material errors for almost all parts, including the powertrain. Volkswagen provides limited corrosion coverage for seven years or 100,000 miles and emission control systems coverage for two years or 24,000 miles, or eight years or 80,000 miles.

Depending on how much you drive, a VW extended warranty might make sense. Before you decide, read this helpful guide on extended warranties first. Based on the latest data, the average VW costs about $700 per year in terms of vehicle maintenance.

2022 VW Tiguan: Pricing & Availability

Volkswagen has yet to reveal the MSRP for its 2022 Tiguan, but we expect the base Tiguan S to start around $27,500 and upwards of $40,000 for the range-topping SEL R-Line. VW will release the official pricing info in the next few months, just in time for the first deliveries to arrive near the end of 2021.

When the 2022 VW Tiguan arrives, this free and easy vehicle search tool* will show you dealer inventories in your area. It will help you compare prices and see which VW dealers are offering the best discounts and incentives. When shopping for a new car or crossover, you always want to try and obtain the invoice price, which that vehicle search tool will help you do.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.