2022 Subaru Legacy Overview: Trim Levels, Tech & Safety Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Subaru Legacy remains a solid and reasonably-priced midsize sedan. As usual, the 2022 Legacy’s unique selling proposition is its standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system with active torque vectoring, offering more grip and tighter handling when the tarmac turns to mush. If the latest Subaru Outback is too rugged (or stands too tall) for your tastes, the new Legacy fills the void quite nicely. Here’s what’s new for the 2022 Legacy sedan.

2022 Subaru Legacy: Engine & Powertrain

The 2022 Subaru Legacy has a standard 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated Boxer engine with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. It also has a standard Lineartronic continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with an eight-speed manual shift mode, selectable via paddles on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Legacy Limited XT and Touring XT get a turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer-four with 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. It also has a Lineartronic CVT with eight virtual gears like in the standard non-turbo engine. Subaru’s symmetrical all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring is standard for both engines.

Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2022 Subaru Legacy is available in six trim models: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited Limited XT, and Touring XT. The prices below include the $960 destination charge.

2022 Subaru Legacy. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Legacy Base

The 2022 Legacy Base starts at $23,955. It comes with a generous list of features like dual USB ports, remote keyless entry, power everything, and a Subaru Starlink dual seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity.

Subaru’s EyeSight driver assist technology is standard across the lineup. It has adaptive cruise control, lane centering, lane-keeping assist, pre-collision braking, and more.

Legacy Premium

With prices starting at $26,205, the 2022 Legacy Premium is only $100 more than the 2021 model. In return, it now has the All-Weather Package that includes a leather-wrapped tiller, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 10-way power driver seat. It also has two additional USB charging ports for rear passengers and a tablet-style, 11.6-inch infotainment screen. New for the 2022 Legacy Premium are rear air-con vents in the center console.

For $1,000 more, you can get keyless access, push-button start, LED fog lights, and more safety features like blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. And for $2,595 more, you can add a power moonroof and an upgraded 11.6-inch infotainment and navigation screen powered by TomTom.

Legacy Sport

The 2022 Subaru Legacy Sport starts at $29,750. It builds upon the Legacy Premium with a power moonroof and more safety kit like blind-spot detection, lane change assist, reverse automatic braking, and rear cross-traffic alert.

2022 Subaru Legacy Sport. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Legacy Limited

The Subaru Legacy Limited starts at $30,905. It has an extensive list of luxury features, including leather upholstery, heated rear seats, and keyless entry with a push-button start. It also has more standard safety features like blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear-cross traffic alert.

Subaru is offering a single options package for Legacy Limited. For $2,045 more, you can get a power moonroof, a heated steering wheel, a Harman Kardon audio system, and an 11.6-inch infotainment and navigation screen.

Legacy Limited XT

The Subaru Legacy Limited XT starts at $35,455, only $50 more than last year’s model. It receives the more powerful 2.4-liter turbo Boxer engine along with a power moonroof, a heated tiller, an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, and a Harman Kardon audio system.

Legacy Touring XT

The latest Subaru Legacy Touring XT starts at $37,155, a $50 increase over the outgoing model. It gets all the goodies from the Limited XT trim and adds premium Nappa Sierra Tan leather upholstery and a 180-degree front-view monitor.

2022 Subaru Legacy interior layout. Photo:

Subaru Legacy Warranty

All Subaru vehicles come with a standard three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you’re interested to learn more about Subaru’s extended warranty coverage, our comprehensive guide has all the essential details.

2022 Subaru Legacy Availability

The 2022 Subaru Legacy will arrive at U.S. dealerships this summer. Production of the Subaru Legacy is at the Indiana Automotive Plant in Lafayette, Indiana. Our free and easy search tool* will show you which Subaru dealers offer the most competitive pricing for the 2022 Legacy.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you visit this link.