2022 Subaru Outback Overview: Trim Levels, New Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Subaru Outback straddles the fine line between a road car and a rugged SUV. For example, the sixth-gen 2022 Subaru Outback is riding on the seventh-gen Legacy platform (which Subaru refers to as SGP or “Subaru Global Platform”). More than just a jacked-up Legacy, the Outback’s legendary capabilities make it a favorite for all-season, all-weather driving.

2022 Subaru Outback: Engine & Powertrain

The standard engine remains a 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated Boxer four-cylinder with 182 horsepower and 176 lb-ft. of torque. It has a CVT gearbox and is standard with Subaru’s Symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

Higher trim models receive a more potent turbocharged 2.4-liter Boxer-four pumping out 260 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. This engine has the same CVT transmission, but the driveline features an updated version of Subaru’s AWD system. It now has Subaru’s Dual-Function X-Mode featuring new drive modes for Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud.

Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Trim Levels & Pricing

The 2022 Outback is available in eight trim models: Base, Premium, Limited, Touring, Onyx Edition XT, Wilderness, Limited XT, and Touring XT. The prices below include the $1,125 destination charge.

Outback Base

The base 2022 Outback starts at $28,070 which is $150 more than the 2021 base model. The list of generous standard equipment includes dual USB ports, Subaru Starlink with dual seven-inch displays, and Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology is standard across the board. The system includes adaptive cruise control with lane centering, steering-responsive LED headlights, high-beam assist, a rear-view camera, and X-Mode AWD with hill descent control.

Outback Premium

The Subaru Outback Premium starts at $30,270 ($100 more than the 2021 model). It comes standard with the All-Weather Package, including a dual-zone climate control system, a 10-way power driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and two additional USB charging ports for rear passengers.

Subaru is offering a $1,400 optional package for the Outback Premium. It includes goodies like a hands-free power rear liftgate, push-button start, blind-spot detection with lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. A second optional package ($2,995) includes everything in the first package but adds a power moonroof and a larger Starlink 11.6-inch navigation display.

Outback Limited

With prices starting at $34,720, the 2022 Subaru Outback Limited has perforated leather seats, heated rear seats, keyless entry, a power liftgate, and a push-button start. It also comes with more safety features, including reverse automatic braking, blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

Subaru has a single option package for the 2022 Outback Limited. For $2,045, you get a power moonroof, a heated steering wheel, an 11.6-inch infotainment screen, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and a DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System.

Outback Touring

The Subaru Outback Touring starts at $38,620. It has all the goodies from the Limited trim but adds automatic power-folding side mirrors, ventilated seats, a heated steering wheel, and Java Brown Nappa leather seats.

Outback Onyx Edition XT

The Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT starts at $35,145. It receives the 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine with 260 horsepower. It also gets a hands-free power liftgate, a 180-degree front view monitor, dual-function X-Mode AWD, 18-inch alloy wheels, black exterior trim, and a two-tone interior. The Onyx Edition XT is available with a single option package ($1,845) that adds a power moonroof, a larger 11.6-inch infotainment screen, and reverse automatic braking.

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness. Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Outback Wilderness

Subaru has added an all-new Outback Wilderness trim for 2022 featuring chunky all-terrain tires, 9.5 inches of ground clearance (almost the same as a new Ford F-150), and the brand’s Dual-Function X-Mode AWD system. The Outback Wilderness has new coil springs and dampers, high-contrast anodized copper exterior accents, a ladder-type roof rack, 17-inch alloy wheels, and Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain tires.

Outback Limited XT

The 2022 Subaru Outback Limited XT has base prices starting at $39,120. It comes with the 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine, a power moonroof, a heated steering wheel, a Harman Kardon audio system, and an 11.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Outback Touring XT

Starting at $41,070, the 2022 Subaru Outback Touring XT has all the standard kit from the Touring model but adds the 2.4-liter turbo engine to the mix.

Photo: Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru Outback Warranty

All Subaru Outbacks have a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. If you’re interested in extending your Subaru warranty, our comprehensive guide will help you make the right decision.

2022 Subaru Outback Availability

The 2022 Subaru Outback arrives at U.S. dealerships this summer. Production is at Subaru’s Indiana Automotive (SIP) plant in Lafayette, Indiana. Our free and easy search tool* will show you which Subaru dealers offer the best and most competitive pricing for the 2022 Outback.

Photos & Source: Subaru of America, Inc.

*Although always free to you, Automoblog and its partners may receive a commission when you visit these links.