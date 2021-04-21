Old Republic Insurance Group Extended Warranty Review (2021)

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

An extended warranty can provide peace of mind for auto repairs after your factory warranty expires, but it’s important to pick the right provider. Old Republic Insurance Group is a third-party warranty provider that offers plans through dealerships and financial institutions across the U.S. Drivers can choose from a range of plans depending on vehicle condition.

We’ll get into the details of this company and see how it compares to leading providers on the market. We’ve reviewed a number of the best extended car warranty companies so drivers can find dependable plans. If you’re in the market for an extended warranty, get free quotes from our top-rated providers to see which one offers the best plans and prices for you.

Old Republic Insurance Extended Warranty: What You Need To Know

Old Republic General Insurance Group is a Fortune 500 company and one of the top 50 publicly traded insurance organizations. It is based in Chicago and offers insurance products through dozens of subsidiaries to mid-sized businesses, large corporations, and consumers. These include workers’ compensation coverage, risk management services, professional liability insurance, general liability coverage, commercial automobile coverage, and more.

Auto warranties are sold through the subsidiary Old Republic Insured Automotive Services, which has been around since 1974. Old Republic Insured Automotive Services provides automobile service contracts, mechanical breakdown insurance, and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) programs.

Extended warranties account for about 3% of the group’s revenue, according to its website.

Drivers can get Old Republic Insurance warranties at over 5,000 dealerships nationwide. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB with accreditation, but most customer reviews are negative.

Old Republic Insurance Group Extended Warranty Coverage

Old Republic Insurance offers three tiers of coverage, each with different plan options. The tiers are Total Vehicle Protection, MVP Protection Plans, and Ultimate Plus.

Total Vehicle Protection

This plan type is available through dealerships for new or used cars and can cover up to 150,000 miles. New vehicles qualify for up to seven years or 100,000 miles of coverage, while used vehicles can add up to five years or 60,000 miles of coverage from the time of sale.

Added benefits under Total Vehicle Protection include:

Trip interruption up to $100 per day ($300 max)

Roadside assistance reimbursement ($50 per occurrence)

Road hazard tire repair up to $200 per occurrence ($800 max)

Rental car reimbursement (amount depends upon total cost of repair)

Some warranty plans from other companies include roadside assistance membership with coverage, but Old Republic Insurance Group does not. You’ll have to pay for services like jump-starts and towing on your own and then submit receipts for reimbursement.

Total Vehicle Protection comes in four plan options:

Supreme: Covers any manufacturer-installed component, except for a list of exclusions

Covers any manufacturer-installed component, except for a list of exclusions Deluxe: Covers everything in the lower-tier Select plan, plus adds coverage for more components in systems under the Select plan

Covers everything in the lower-tier Select plan, plus adds coverage for more components in systems under the Select plan Select: Covers everything in the lower-tier Basic plan, plus adds coverage for electrical, steering, air conditioning, suspension, brakes, and chassis hardware

Covers everything in the lower-tier Basic plan, plus adds coverage for electrical, steering, air conditioning, suspension, brakes, and chassis hardware Basic: Covers just the vehicle’s engine, transmission, drive axle, and transfer case, with the option to add seals and gaskets for an additional fee

Coverage for chassis hardware is rare in the extended warranty world. This option covers door latches, cables, seat belts, sunroof latches, mechanical seat tracks, and more.

Here’s a partial list of exclusions under the Supreme vehicle service contract:

Wear and tear

Filters and fluids

Brake pads and rotors

Alignments and other adjustments

Regular or preventative maintenance

Damage from accidents or environmental events

MVP Protection Plans

MVP Protection Plans are another type of Old Republic Insurance warranty available from dealerships. These plans are designed for vehicles with over 60,000 miles on the odometer. Interestingly, MVP plans provide coverage from the first day after purchase. Usually, extended warranties require a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins.

The maximum mileage limit is 200,000 miles, and vehicles up to 20 years old are eligible. Plans are available for up to five years or 60,000 miles per contract.

Extra benefits with MVP plans include roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Here are the three options for coverage:

Ultra: Covers more components in the systems under lower-tier Regular and Premium plans, plus adds coverage for chassis hardware and hybrid electric drives

Covers more components in the systems under lower-tier Regular and Premium plans, plus adds coverage for chassis hardware and hybrid electric drives Premium: Covers everything in the lower-tier Regular plan, plus adds coverage for seals and gaskets, air conditioning, electrical, steering, suspension, brakes, fueling, and cooling

Covers everything in the lower-tier Regular plan, plus adds coverage for seals and gaskets, air conditioning, electrical, steering, suspension, brakes, fueling, and cooling Regular: Covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, and transfer case

Ultimate Plus

In contrast to the other two types of plans, Ultimate Plus extended warranty plans from Old Republic Insurance are mainly available from financial institutions like credit unions. New vehicle coverage is available for vehicles that have up to 75,000 miles, and it can last for up to 100,000 miles. Used vehicles can be covered for up to three years or 36,000 miles from the purchase date.

Extra benefits for Ultimate Plus plans include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, and road hazard tire repair. Here’s what the four plans look like:

Platinum: Exclusionary plan that is similar to a factory warranty

Exclusionary plan that is similar to a factory warranty Gold: Covers everything in the lower-tier Silver plan, plus adds coverage for hardware and audio systems

Covers everything in the lower-tier Silver plan, plus adds coverage for hardware and audio systems Silver: Covers everything in the lower-tier Bronze plan, plus adds coverage for the air conditioning, electrical, steering, suspension, brakes, and fuel system

Covers everything in the lower-tier Bronze plan, plus adds coverage for the air conditioning, electrical, steering, suspension, brakes, and fuel system Bronze: Covers the engine, transmission, transfer case, and drive axle

The Ultimate Plus Platinum plan has a similar list of exclusions to the Total Vehicle Protection Supreme plan, except that the Platinum plan doesn’t cover as much chassis hardware.

Old Republic Insurance Extended Warranty Cost

Since Old Republic Insurance Group sells extended warranties through dealers and financial institutions, it doesn’t offer an online quote form. Drivers only have the opportunity to purchase a plan when buying a car from a participating dealership or if they are a member of a participating financial institution.

In our research, we found that plans from most leading providers cost between $350 and $650 per year of coverage. Quotes are also customized to your individual situation. For example, extended warranties will cost more for cars with expensive parts and higher mileage.

Old Republic Insurance Group Reviews

Old Republic Insurance has an A+ rating from the BBB with accreditation. However, it has few positive reviews and several complaints. Here are some examples:

“Very pleased with this company. My car had a transceiver go out and was out of commission for several days. The company held up their end of the bargain and paid for repairs and also allowed for a rental – $50.00 deductible.” – James B. via BBB

“Awful experience with this company. Seemed that everything that went wrong with our two-year-old car was ‘just out of the coverage.’” – Steven S. via BBB

How Do Old Republic Insurance Group Warranties Work?

One thing to be aware of is that Old Republic Insurance Group does not offer a guarantee period where drivers can get a full refund. Some states have free look laws, which require insurance and warranty companies to give full refunds within a certain period of time. For example, Arizona residents can get a full refund if they cancel within 30 days. But residents of states without these laws would receive prorated refunds no matter when they cancel.

You can transfer a contract for $50 to a secondary buyer. That’s common in the industry, and transferring an extended warranty can add to the resale value of your car.

If you have the opportunity to get a quote for an Old Republic Insurance warranty from a dealership, that probably means you’re also buying a car. The dealership’s finance department will price out each Old Republic Insurance plan that applies to your vehicle. If you want to get a quote through a financial institution that offers the plans, you’ll give them information on your car including its make, model, and mileage.

When you go in for a repair, you’ll have to authorize a diagnosis that will only be covered if the repair is covered under contract. After the diagnosis, the repair shop will need to receive an authorization number from Old Republic Insurance before it can do any work. Old Republic Insurance pays the shop directly after the car repairs are complete.

Final Thoughts: Old Republic Insurance Extended Warranty

Old Republic Insurance has a lot going for it. The company has a great BBB rating, and it offers a wide range of plans. However, downsides include no guarantee period, negative customer reviews, and limited availability at dealerships. All in all, Old Republic is a decent choice for an extended warranty, but you may find better options out there.

